The LSU women’s basketball team is going west — way west — as it wraps up its nonconference schedule with a trip to the Maui Classic this weekend in Hawaii. The Tigers (10-0) play Montana State on Saturday and Oregon State on Sunday, with both games tipping at 10 p.m. Central. LSU then will break for Christmas before reassembling to prepare for the Southeastern Conference opener at Arkansas on Dec. 29.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO