theadvocate.com
West Feliciana High athletes compete at Special Olympics bowling
On Dec. 5, West Feliciana High students from coach Nicole Olinde's adapted physical education class participated in the Special Olympics bowling event at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge. This was the first time since the pandemic they could socialize and compete with students from other schools, according to a...
theadvocate.com
Five different players score touchdowns as Eagles defeat Patriots in Red Stick Bowl
McKinley running back Jeremiah Allen skipped into the end zone for the Eagles with six minutes left in the fourth quarter, a final touchdown that allowed his team to defeat the Patriots 34-0 on Saturday in the Red Stick Bowl at Zachary High School. The All-Star game featuring players from...
theadvocate.com
Caitlin Travis shows off scoring prowess as Walker girls rout Vandebilt Catholic
Walker girls basketball coach Korey Arnold doesn’t object when Caitlin Travis is a pass-first point guard. With the Division II select top-rated team Vandebilt Catholic providing Friday’s opposition, Arnold felt the visiting Terriers needed to see another side of Travis’ game. A night after failing to score...
theadvocate.com
Defense and a 30-point scorer help the LSU women to win in their first game at Maui
MAUI, Hawaii — Alexis Morris surpassed 1,000 career points and Angel Reese scored 30 as the LSU women's basketball team took down Montana State 91-52 on Saturday night in the Maui Classic. It was the second straight game with at least 30 points for Reese, who had 32 in...
theadvocate.com
LSU trio, led by KJ Williams, has been rebounding, playing with lots of energy
With LSU trailing by 20 points late in the first half of Saturday’s game with Wake Forest, Matt McMahon looked to his bench to provide a spark. Preseason All-Southeastern Conference forward KJ Williams had been doing yeoman’s work to keep the Tigers afloat, but he couldn’t do it all by himself.
theadvocate.com
Aaron Anderson, former top Louisiana receiver who went to Alabama, transfers to LSU
Three days before the start of the early signing period, LSU landed one of its biggest remaining targets in transfer wide receiver Aaron Anderson. The former top 40 prospect from New Orleans returned to his home state after spending his freshman year at Alabama. Anderson committed Sunday, he told The...
theadvocate.com
Here's how many players Brian Kelly expects LSU football to sign in 2023 class
In May, the NCAA DI Council issued a two-year blanket waiver that allows FBS schools to sign more than 25 players to scholarships in a signing period. While schools still have to stay within the overall scholarship limit of 85, this provides flexibility going into the early signing period Dec. 21 through Dec. 23. That includes both freshmen and transfer portal scholarship signees.
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team is set to open play in Maui Classic
The LSU women’s basketball team is going west — way west — as it wraps up its nonconference schedule with a trip to the Maui Classic this weekend in Hawaii. The Tigers (10-0) play Montana State on Saturday and Oregon State on Sunday, with both games tipping at 10 p.m. Central. LSU then will break for Christmas before reassembling to prepare for the Southeastern Conference opener at Arkansas on Dec. 29.
theadvocate.com
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels shows progress rehabbing ankle injury
LSU coach Brian Kelly believes that if LSU was playing in the Citrus Bowl tomorrow, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels would be ready to go. Daniels has been battling an ankle injury since the Saturday, Nov. 26 loss to Texas A&M, when he exited the game twice in the second half.
Recruits React to Successful LSU Visits, Raving on Social Media
LSU continues putting the final touches on their 2023 recruiting class, and with Early Signing Day inching closer, the last two weeks have been nonstop for Brian Kelly’s staff. Whether it be traveling across the country for in-home visits or hosting prospects to Baton Rouge, it’s officially crunch time...
brproud.com
LSU signee Mikaylah Williams named USA Basketball’s 3×3 Athlete of the Year
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Signee and Bossier City, Louisiana native Mikaylah Williams was named USA Basketball’s 3×3 Athlete of the Year on Thursday after she put on a showcase in Debrecen, Hungary to help Team USA take home the gold medal in the 3×3 U18 World Cup.
theadvocate.com
This week's area boys, girls prep basketball schedules
Kaplan at Northside Christian, Lafayette Christian at Cecilia, Abbeville at Jeanerette, Delcambre at Erath, North Central at Bunkie, Westminster-Laf at Thrive Academy. JS Clark at Southwood, Midland at Westlake, Acadiana at Church Point, Morgan City at Carencro, St. Martinville at New Iberia, Breaux Bridge at North Vermilion, Northside at Jennings, Abbeville at Loreauville, Elton at Crowley, Hathaway at Iota, St. Edmund at Kaplan, LaGrange at Northwest, Erath at Acadiana Renaissance, Notre Dame at St. Charles, Gueydan at Opelousas Catholic, South Cameron at Westminster.
an17.com
Jersey Mike's now open in Denham Springs
Jersey Mike’s is now open in Denham Springs and celebrated with several activities, including an official ribbon cutting on December 14 with staff, guests and Livingston Parish Chamber members and officials present. Franchise owner, Pete Amadeo was on hand to cut the ribbon with his team who were ready to serve their first customers.
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at Pennington, BRCC
-- Baton Rouge Community College recently made several key leadership appointments. Sarah Barlow is now provost/vice chancellor for workforce and student development. Barlow has spent more than 12 years at BRCC, most recently as vice chancellor for academic and student affairs. She earned a bachelor's and a master's in English from the University of Toledo and a doctorate in English from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Could University Lakes project disrupt environment for pelicans, other bird species?
As plans to dredge and revitalize University Lakes proceed, several residents of the lakes area and an LSU ornithologist are sharing concerns with how the project might impact pelicans, egrets and other birds that frequent the waterways. A group of state, local and LSU officials this year began a $50...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish high school, No. 1 in Louisiana, finally gets a gymnasium
Almost a decade after it moved to a new campus near Avondale, Louisiana’s top-ranked public high school finally has its own gymnasium. At close to 19,000 square feet, the new activity center at Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy lets students stay put for basketball games, theater productions, band performances and more.
Band director celebrates 50 years of teaching in Ascension Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For 50 years, Sheily Bell has taught generations of musicians in Ascension Parish. “So, I’ve taught at all three high schools on this side of the parish, and one of the middle schools in Donaldsonville,” Bell said. Recently recognized as bandmaster of the...
theadvocate.com
Artic blast demands extra preparation; frigid temperatures dangerous to hunters, fishermen
Have you checked out the weather forecast for later this week?. You should, especially if you’re planning that duck or deer hunt — or anything else — after the youngsters cross school off their schedules for their Christmas holiday. The Baton Rouge area will have lows of...
18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford F-250. The Denham Springs man “was […]
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married; an inside look at 'magical' ceremony
After dating for seven years, Louisiana first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married her longtime beau, Christopher Bates on Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge with an indoor/outdoor reception following at the Governor's Mansion. As things turned out, the governor and his daughter ended up keeping her groom,...
