Walker, LA

West Feliciana High athletes compete at Special Olympics bowling

On Dec. 5, West Feliciana High students from coach Nicole Olinde's adapted physical education class participated in the Special Olympics bowling event at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge. This was the first time since the pandemic they could socialize and compete with students from other schools, according to a...
Caitlin Travis shows off scoring prowess as Walker girls rout Vandebilt Catholic

Walker girls basketball coach Korey Arnold doesn’t object when Caitlin Travis is a pass-first point guard. With the Division II select top-rated team Vandebilt Catholic providing Friday’s opposition, Arnold felt the visiting Terriers needed to see another side of Travis’ game. A night after failing to score...
Here's how many players Brian Kelly expects LSU football to sign in 2023 class

In May, the NCAA DI Council issued a two-year blanket waiver that allows FBS schools to sign more than 25 players to scholarships in a signing period. While schools still have to stay within the overall scholarship limit of 85, this provides flexibility going into the early signing period Dec. 21 through Dec. 23. That includes both freshmen and transfer portal scholarship signees.
LSU women's basketball team is set to open play in Maui Classic

The LSU women’s basketball team is going west — way west — as it wraps up its nonconference schedule with a trip to the Maui Classic this weekend in Hawaii. The Tigers (10-0) play Montana State on Saturday and Oregon State on Sunday, with both games tipping at 10 p.m. Central. LSU then will break for Christmas before reassembling to prepare for the Southeastern Conference opener at Arkansas on Dec. 29.
This week's area boys, girls prep basketball schedules

Kaplan at Northside Christian, Lafayette Christian at Cecilia, Abbeville at Jeanerette, Delcambre at Erath, North Central at Bunkie, Westminster-Laf at Thrive Academy. JS Clark at Southwood, Midland at Westlake, Acadiana at Church Point, Morgan City at Carencro, St. Martinville at New Iberia, Breaux Bridge at North Vermilion, Northside at Jennings, Abbeville at Loreauville, Elton at Crowley, Hathaway at Iota, St. Edmund at Kaplan, LaGrange at Northwest, Erath at Acadiana Renaissance, Notre Dame at St. Charles, Gueydan at Opelousas Catholic, South Cameron at Westminster.
Jersey Mike's now open in Denham Springs

Jersey Mike’s is now open in Denham Springs and celebrated with several activities, including an official ribbon cutting on December 14 with staff, guests and Livingston Parish Chamber members and officials present. Franchise owner, Pete Amadeo was on hand to cut the ribbon with his team who were ready to serve their first customers.
Personnel moves at Pennington, BRCC

-- Baton Rouge Community College recently made several key leadership appointments. Sarah Barlow is now provost/vice chancellor for workforce and student development. Barlow has spent more than 12 years at BRCC, most recently as vice chancellor for academic and student affairs. She earned a bachelor's and a master's in English from the University of Toledo and a doctorate in English from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford F-250. The Denham Springs man “was […]
