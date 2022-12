BETHESDA, Md. (WJLA) — Local police are investigating anti-Semitic graffiti at a high school in Bethesda, Maryland – just Northwest of Washington, D.C. Authorities became aware of the vandalism Saturday morning when they were dispatched to Walt Whitman High School for graffiti spray painted on the school's signboard; just one day before the start of Hanukkah.

