BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police arrested a 16-year-old suspect and charged him with attempted murder after a shooting and robbery at the edge of Federal Hill two weeks ago.The victim, a 62-year-old man, was treated for his injuries after the December 2 shooting. The brazen crime happened just after 2:30 p.m.A neighbor told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren he saw a large police response. "The entire block up there was blocked off. I was trying to get to the highway, and there were multiple fire trucks," said Joe, who lives just a few homes from the shooting and asked us not to use his...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO