Howard County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Police: Help locate man responsible for Dec. 9 Baltimore homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department Homicide Detectives need your help locating the man responsible for a homicide that happened on Dec. 9. Gerald Reed was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Albanene Place around midnight, police said. Police are offering up to an $8,000 reward...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

1 dead, 7 injured after van crashes into tree in Columbia

One person died and seven others were injured after a van crashed into a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Saturday night. In a news release, Howard County police said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Honda Odyssey traveling south on the Snowden River Parkway moved off the roadway as it approached the intersection with Carved Stone, striking a tree.
COLUMBIA, MD
NBC Washington

Man Killed, Woman Hurt in Northwest DC Shooting: Police

One person was killed and another was shot Saturday after someone opened fire in Adams Morgan, according to authorities. D.C. police said they were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to a shooting at around 1:20 a.m. in front of 1608 Belmont Street NW. First responders found a man, identified as 30-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Man Injured During Crash on I-270 in Frederick County

A crash on Interstate 270 injured a man and left a car damaged overnight Friday in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities say. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Southbound I-270 near the Urbana Exit, Frederick County Fire and Rescue said. Photos from firefighters show a mangled car in pieces...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police arrest 16-year-old suspect in Federal Hill attempted murder, robbery

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police arrested a 16-year-old suspect and charged him with attempted murder after a shooting and robbery at the edge of Federal Hill two weeks ago.The victim, a 62-year-old man, was treated for his injuries after the December 2 shooting. The brazen crime happened just after 2:30 p.m.A neighbor told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren he saw a large police response. "The entire block up there was blocked off. I was trying to get to the highway, and there were multiple fire trucks," said Joe, who lives just a few homes from the shooting and asked us not to use his...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Woman found unharmed after carjacking, abduction in Brooklyn

Baltimore police say they found a woman unharmed after a carjacking and abduction overnight. City police said investigators were searching for and sought help to identify the woman in the picture. Police said she was the victim of a carjacking around 2 a.m. Sunday in the Brooklyn area. She was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Greenbelt police investigating early morning shooting

GREENBELT CITY, MD – The Greenbelt City Police Department is investigating and early morning shooting in the area of Springhill Terrace. A 911 call reporting a shooting in the 6100 block of Springhill was made at around 4:30 am. Upon arrival, police found a bullet that had struck a residence, No one was injured. At this time, police have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post Greenbelt police investigating early morning shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
GREENBELT, MD
WUSA9

Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek help finding man missing from Reservoir Hill

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are seeking the public's assistance with finding a 28-year-old man who has gone missing, according to authorities.Samual Sturner is 6'5" and weighs 175 pounds. he was last seen on Saturday in the 2300 block of Eutaw Place, police said.He was wearing a green button-down shirt with blue jeans, according to authorities.Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Sturner should call 911, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD

