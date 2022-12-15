Read full article on original website
Police investigate deadly stabbing of 60-year-old in West Baltimore
Baltimore City Police are investigating the circumstances behind a deadly stabbing in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue.
Greenbelt Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Calvert Officer-Involved Shooting
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau have identified the suspect in the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dec. 17, 2022, on Walnut Creek Road in Huntingtown, as Brandon Alexander Turner, 21 of Greenbelt, MD. Turner is facing charges of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Assault 1st...
Student Stabbed At Maryland School For Second Time In Two Days
Authorities are investigating after school officials confirmed that a student was stabbed at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County on Friday morning. The stabbing was reported at approximately 9 a.m. at the school on Berry Road, when a student suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The school was never placed...
Police: Middle school student charged, found with unloaded BB gun and marijuana
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A 14-year-old student was charged Thursday at Annapolis Middle School in connection to a report of seeing them with a BB gun, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the middle school's Student Resource Officer (RSO) was told around 12 p.m. that a...
A 61-year old dies, 7 other people hurt when van hits tree in Columbia
Howard County police are investigating a deadly crash that also left 7 people injured Saturday evening in Columbia.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting inside Southeast, D.C. apartment building
WASHINGTON - A man is in custody accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Southeast, D.C. apartment in October, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say on Friday they arrested Myron Hickson, 34, of District Heights, Maryland, in connection with the case. The incident happened at an...
Family speaks out after pregnant woman found dead in Silver Spring apartment
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Three days after police identified the pregnant woman who was found dead in a Silver Spring apartment, the victim’s family spoke out. Denise Middleton was a funny, witty, and loving person. She loved fashion, hair, and makeup. She could make an outfit out of anything. Her laugh was infectious and […]
Police: Help locate man responsible for Dec. 9 Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department Homicide Detectives need your help locating the man responsible for a homicide that happened on Dec. 9. Gerald Reed was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Albanene Place around midnight, police said. Police are offering up to an $8,000 reward...
1 dead, 7 injured after van crashes into tree in Columbia
One person died and seven others were injured after a van crashed into a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Saturday night. In a news release, Howard County police said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Honda Odyssey traveling south on the Snowden River Parkway moved off the roadway as it approached the intersection with Carved Stone, striking a tree.
Man Killed, Woman Hurt in Northwest DC Shooting: Police
One person was killed and another was shot Saturday after someone opened fire in Adams Morgan, according to authorities. D.C. police said they were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to a shooting at around 1:20 a.m. in front of 1608 Belmont Street NW. First responders found a man, identified as 30-year-old...
Baltimore man sentenced to 15 years in prison for two armed carjackings, attempted armed robbery
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore man will spend time behind bars after committing two armed carjackings and an attempted armed robbery. U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander sentenced Daquan Murphy, 20, to 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Man Injured During Crash on I-270 in Frederick County
A crash on Interstate 270 injured a man and left a car damaged overnight Friday in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities say. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Southbound I-270 near the Urbana Exit, Frederick County Fire and Rescue said. Photos from firefighters show a mangled car in pieces...
Baltimore police arrest 16-year-old suspect in Federal Hill attempted murder, robbery
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police arrested a 16-year-old suspect and charged him with attempted murder after a shooting and robbery at the edge of Federal Hill two weeks ago.The victim, a 62-year-old man, was treated for his injuries after the December 2 shooting. The brazen crime happened just after 2:30 p.m.A neighbor told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren he saw a large police response. "The entire block up there was blocked off. I was trying to get to the highway, and there were multiple fire trucks," said Joe, who lives just a few homes from the shooting and asked us not to use his...
16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Federal Hill robbery
A 16-year-old male has been arrested anc harged with the attempted murder of a 62-year-old earlier this month
Woman found unharmed after carjacking, abduction in Brooklyn
Baltimore police say they found a woman unharmed after a carjacking and abduction overnight. City police said investigators were searching for and sought help to identify the woman in the picture. Police said she was the victim of a carjacking around 2 a.m. Sunday in the Brooklyn area. She was...
Greenbelt police investigating early morning shooting
GREENBELT CITY, MD – The Greenbelt City Police Department is investigating and early morning shooting in the area of Springhill Terrace. A 911 call reporting a shooting in the 6100 block of Springhill was made at around 4:30 am. Upon arrival, police found a bullet that had struck a residence, No one was injured. At this time, police have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post Greenbelt police investigating early morning shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
Dozens turn out in touching tribute to their beloved former Montgomery Co. teacher
In a quiet neighborhood in Germantown, Maryland, on Saturday afternoon, dozens of Vincent Gibbs’ former students gathered to pay tribute to their beloved high school teacher who is now battling cancer. Students from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s arrived by school bus to serenade, honor and praise the retired...
New DNA Hit Ties Maryland Man To 20-Year-Old Attempted Murder, Rape Cold Case, State Police Say
Two decades after a 20-year-old woman was found raped and dropped unconscious in a ditch off the side of I-95 in Cecil County, Maryland State Police investigators have apprehended a suspect in the cold case.Harford County resident Bryant Nakia White, 48, of Edgewood, is facing multiple charges for …
Baltimore Police seek help finding man missing from Reservoir Hill
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are seeking the public's assistance with finding a 28-year-old man who has gone missing, according to authorities.Samual Sturner is 6'5" and weighs 175 pounds. he was last seen on Saturday in the 2300 block of Eutaw Place, police said.He was wearing a green button-down shirt with blue jeans, according to authorities.Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Sturner should call 911, police said.
