Erlanger, KY

linknky.com

M&P Logistics unveils new Florence Headquarters, creating 210 new jobs

Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC unveiled their new Florence headquarters to the public at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. The woman-owned logistics brokerage company invested $4 million in the project, which will create 210 full time jobs and at least 120 jobs for Kentucky residents. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated M&P Friday on their job creation and growth.
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Gingerbread is, of course, sweet as can be!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society is trying to have a "silent night" and get every cat and dog into a home for the holidays. Gingerbread is a six-month-old black kitten. He's very sweet and loves to cuddle!. For more information, or to fill out an application,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Tri-State group donates $17K to NKY community

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Tri-State group supports community vibrancy with a large donation. Members of Northern Kentucky's 410 giving circle of Horizon Community Funds granted nearly $17,000 to the Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Boone Conservancy. The Boone Conservancy plans to create two new hiking trails connecting the Petersburg Riverfront...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

$1.6B sale of Cincinnati’s publicly owned railroad hits roadblock

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator has unanswered questions about the sale of a publicly owned Cincinnati asset that could add millions to the City’s coffers every year. Norfolk Southern has offered $1.62 billion to purchase the Cincinnati Southern Railroad, a 337-mile track from Cincinnati to Chattanooga that...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Tesla to open huge collision, service center in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Tesla Inc. is wrapping up its conversion of a vacant gym into a more than 33,000-square-foot collision and service center in Greater Cincinnati. Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is converting a former Fitworks gym in Forest Park into a collision center, expanding the electric automaker’s presence in...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX59

Investment firm to buy Batesville Casket Company

BATESVILLE, Ind. – A private investment firm will buy an Indiana business that’s been making caskets in Indiana since the 19th century. Founded in 1884, Batesville (commonly referred to as the Batesville Casket Company), produces caskets, urns and other funeral-related items. Hillenbrand, the company’s previous owner, is selling off the Batesville business unit in a […]
BATESVILLE, IN
WLWT 5

Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level

MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
MILFORD, OH
WKRC

Part of Victory Parkway down to 1 lane for sewer work

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Starting Monday, Victory Parkway will be down to one lane near Ledgewood Drive. It's expected to stay that way through Friday. The sewer district needs to do some work, especially near Winding Way. Backups are expected. People are urged to seek out alternate routes.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Community weighs in on Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project

Transportation officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Ohio Department of Transportation held court at the Kenton County Building Wednesday to field questions, ease concerns and share information with the Northern Kentucky community regarding the highly anticipated Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project. As of now, much of the fundamental...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Dayton, Bellevue EMS runs increase amid fire fighter shortage

Recruiting troubles continue to plague the Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department, even as the number of emergency service runs increased in the month of November, Fire Chief Christopher Adkins reported at this month’s Dayton and Bellevue city council meetings. “We’re too busy to keep hiring,” Adkins said when he summarized his...
DAYTON, KY
WKRC

Timeless Recording Studio hosts toy drive event

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Timeless Recording Studio brought smiles to the faces of dozens of children. The studio gifted 100 toys to children Saturday afternoon. Kids also enjoyed cookies, hot chocolate, and Christmas movies. Barbers gave them free haircuts, too.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local historic train depot to be moved to new location

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A piece of local history is set to be picked up and moved to a new location. Hamilton's Train Depot is being moved in order to preserve the building which dates back to the 19th century. It will be hauled 100,000 feet along MLK Boulevard to...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

North Pole takes over front yard of Florence home

The North Pole has taken over the front yard of this Northern Kentucky home. Located in the 800 block of Pleasant Valley Road, the display features a Santa’s workshop with moving parts. Santa himself stands atop the display, surrounded by penguins and polar bears. There’s also a large nativity...
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Local woman celebrates 104th birthday

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman celebrated her 104th birthday on Friday. Florence "Flo" Hackman, who is in an assisted living facility in Deerfield Township, will have a party in her honor on Saturday. Her father came over from Germany and settled down in Over-the-Rhine, where she grew up. Flo...
CINCINNATI, OH

