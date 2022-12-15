Read full article on original website
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
linknky.com
M&P Logistics unveils new Florence Headquarters, creating 210 new jobs
Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC unveiled their new Florence headquarters to the public at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. The woman-owned logistics brokerage company invested $4 million in the project, which will create 210 full time jobs and at least 120 jobs for Kentucky residents. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated M&P Friday on their job creation and growth.
M&P Logistics celebrates grand opening of new 26,000-square-foot headquarters in Florence
Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC (M&P), a woman-owned logistics provider based in the Commonwealth, on Friday celebrated the ribbon-cutting on its new Florence headquarters. The company invested nearly $4 million and is creating 210 new full-time jobs, including positions for at least 120 Kentucky residents. “It has undoubtedly been an...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Gingerbread is, of course, sweet as can be!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society is trying to have a "silent night" and get every cat and dog into a home for the holidays. Gingerbread is a six-month-old black kitten. He's very sweet and loves to cuddle!. For more information, or to fill out an application,...
WKRC
Tri-State group donates $17K to NKY community
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Tri-State group supports community vibrancy with a large donation. Members of Northern Kentucky's 410 giving circle of Horizon Community Funds granted nearly $17,000 to the Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Boone Conservancy. The Boone Conservancy plans to create two new hiking trails connecting the Petersburg Riverfront...
Fox 19
$1.6B sale of Cincinnati’s publicly owned railroad hits roadblock
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator has unanswered questions about the sale of a publicly owned Cincinnati asset that could add millions to the City’s coffers every year. Norfolk Southern has offered $1.62 billion to purchase the Cincinnati Southern Railroad, a 337-mile track from Cincinnati to Chattanooga that...
WKRC
Tesla to open huge collision, service center in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Tesla Inc. is wrapping up its conversion of a vacant gym into a more than 33,000-square-foot collision and service center in Greater Cincinnati. Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is converting a former Fitworks gym in Forest Park into a collision center, expanding the electric automaker’s presence in...
NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues to feature Manufacturing in NKY on January 10 at Receptions
Join the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to gain insight on the past, present, and future of the manufacturing industry in Northern Kentucky during Eggs ‘N Issues: Manufacturing in NKY on Tuesday, January 10, from 7:30-9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South (1379 Donaldson Road, Erlanger).
WLWT 5
Anderson Township home brings Christmas spirit with festive yard display
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — This Anderson Township home is bringing the holiday spirit with an amazing yard display, featuring many Christmas inflatables!. The display is located in the 700 block of 8 Mile Road in Anderson Township. The decorations also extend to the side of the house, where two...
Kimberly Best leaving The Carnegie for role with CVG; Carnegie hiring new executive director
Executive Director Kimberly Best has announced her departure from The Carnegie as she has accepted a community relations role with the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Best will continue in her role at The Carnegie through early January with plans to serve the organization in a limited capacity through the transition...
Investment firm to buy Batesville Casket Company
BATESVILLE, Ind. – A private investment firm will buy an Indiana business that’s been making caskets in Indiana since the 19th century. Founded in 1884, Batesville (commonly referred to as the Batesville Casket Company), produces caskets, urns and other funeral-related items. Hillenbrand, the company’s previous owner, is selling off the Batesville business unit in a […]
WLWT 5
Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level
MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
WLWT 5
Incredible northern Kentucky light display synced to Christmas music
In Burlington, this incredible and massive light display is synced to your favorite Christmas music. Located in the 3200 block of Millakin Place, it’s one of the best displays in Northern Kentucky. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR...
WKRC
Part of Victory Parkway down to 1 lane for sewer work
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Starting Monday, Victory Parkway will be down to one lane near Ledgewood Drive. It's expected to stay that way through Friday. The sewer district needs to do some work, especially near Winding Way. Backups are expected. People are urged to seek out alternate routes.
linknky.com
Community weighs in on Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project
Transportation officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Ohio Department of Transportation held court at the Kenton County Building Wednesday to field questions, ease concerns and share information with the Northern Kentucky community regarding the highly anticipated Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project. As of now, much of the fundamental...
linknky.com
Dayton, Bellevue EMS runs increase amid fire fighter shortage
Recruiting troubles continue to plague the Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department, even as the number of emergency service runs increased in the month of November, Fire Chief Christopher Adkins reported at this month’s Dayton and Bellevue city council meetings. “We’re too busy to keep hiring,” Adkins said when he summarized his...
WKRC
Timeless Recording Studio hosts toy drive event
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Timeless Recording Studio brought smiles to the faces of dozens of children. The studio gifted 100 toys to children Saturday afternoon. Kids also enjoyed cookies, hot chocolate, and Christmas movies. Barbers gave them free haircuts, too.
WKRC
Local historic train depot to be moved to new location
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A piece of local history is set to be picked up and moved to a new location. Hamilton's Train Depot is being moved in order to preserve the building which dates back to the 19th century. It will be hauled 100,000 feet along MLK Boulevard to...
WLWT 5
North Pole takes over front yard of Florence home
The North Pole has taken over the front yard of this Northern Kentucky home. Located in the 800 block of Pleasant Valley Road, the display features a Santa’s workshop with moving parts. Santa himself stands atop the display, surrounded by penguins and polar bears. There’s also a large nativity...
WKRC
Local woman celebrates 104th birthday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman celebrated her 104th birthday on Friday. Florence "Flo" Hackman, who is in an assisted living facility in Deerfield Township, will have a party in her honor on Saturday. Her father came over from Germany and settled down in Over-the-Rhine, where she grew up. Flo...
WKRC
NARCAN to be available in vending machines to reduce risk of overdose
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study shows vending machines may play a critical role in the battle against addiction. Harm reduction vending machines started on the Vegas strip and have grown in use nationwide. This is one of the first in the Midwest to include the addition of NARCAN. “I...
