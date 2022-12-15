Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dak Prescott and Cowboys Stunned by Jaguars in OvertimeLarry LeaseJacksonville, FL
Mark Cuban wants a new Dallas Mavs arena inside a resort and casinoAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
hppr.org
Payday and auto title loans have drained $16 billion from the Texas economy since 2012, study says
Over the last ten years, payday and auto title loans have sucked an estimated $1.6 billion a year in cash out of the pockets of low-income people who would have otherwise spent the money on goods and services. That’s cost Texas roughly 2,100 jobs per year that could have been supported by that increased spending.
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Vehicle accessory firm grows after move from California
What: Cali Raised LED is an ecommerce and distribution company providing vehicle specific LED lighting, trail armor, and off-road accessories. Fort Worth Report spoke with Blake Hamar, president of Cali Raised LED, about the business. This interview has been edited for content, grammar and clarity. Bob Francis: How did you...
dallasexpress.com
Local Housing Market Update
Dallas County Median Home prices increased by $6,145, up 11.8% from November of 2021! The average days on market is now 70 compared to last month’s 62, overall 8 days more than November of 2021. Tarrant County Median Home prices decreased by $5,000, still up 9.4% from November of...
Closed home sales drop 30% in Fort Worth, Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The number of closed sales dropped more than 30% year-over-year in Fort Worth and Tarrant County in November. Pricing continued to slide, with the median home price in Fort Worth dropping from...
Why Did State of Texas Jobs See Such Massive Turnover in 2022?
In 2022, nearly 25% of employees left their State of Texas jobs. One department saw an eye-popping turnover rate of over 45%, which I will discuss later. On average, most companies see a turnover rate of 18% a year, so what is causing this mass exodus from state jobs?. A...
dallasexpress.com
$4B Hydrogen Plant Planned for North Texas
Pennsylvania gas company Air Products and Chemicals and Virginia power utility company AES Corp. announced plans to build a $4 billion “mega-scale” hydrogen energy plant in North Texas. The Wilbarger County plant will be the largest “green-hydrogen” facility in the United States, made possible by the Biden Administration’s recent Inflation Reduction Act, which includes tax credits to make producing hydrogen energy more economical.
Texas is no longer an option to host billionaire Marc Lore's $400B "utopian smart city" coming in 2030
TEXAS - Former Walmart CEO and Minnesota Timberwolves owner Marc Lore is planning to build a "utopian smart city" that would rival the size of San Francisco by 2030. Lore proposed the idea last year, stating that he wants Telosa to serve as a global example of an ideal city.
This Texas vineyard is ranked one of the world’s best
A Texas winery has been ranked one of the world's best vineyards, one of only six wineries based in the United States to earn the distinction.
This Small Texas Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
Will Texas Grid Collapse Again? Major Arctic Blast Predicted for Christmas
Hundreds of Texans died during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 after the state's power grid failed.
Residents of this small Texas community have the worst commute
Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
Plano Building Sale Adds To Over $33 Billion In Property Trade In North Texas
A group headed by St. Louis, MO-based alternative investment partner, Larson Capital Management purchased the Plaza at Legacy office building located in Legacy Business Park in Plano. This sale adds to Dallas-Fort Worth’s $33 billion in commercial property deals this year alone. In September, at a time when nationwide...
globalconstructionreview.com
Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas
The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
beckersdental.com
8 dental updates in California, New York and Texas
California, New York and Texas have the most active dentists in the U.S. Here are eight dental updates from each of these states that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 1:. 1. Rosy Dental, a dental practice in Fountain Valley, suffered damages from a break-in on Dec. 13. 2. Pacific...
thekatynews.com
Taking a Closer Look at Drought and Water Scarcity in Texas
Water is a vital resource necessary to sustain Texas’ rapidly expanding population and thriving economy. This month’s Fiscal Notes explores the effects of drought and highlights the necessity of statewide water planning and the Comptroller’s recent Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition. “Whether in times of drought...
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever
MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
riograndeguardian.com
House Transportation Committee: It’s time for Texas to invest in its 19 seaports
HARLINGEN, Texas – Unlike other coastal states, Texas does not invest in its 19 seaports. The Texas House Committee on Transportation wants that to change. In its interim report to the 88th Legislature, the committee recommends the Legislature appropriate $750 million to the Ship Channel Improvement Revolving Fund for the deepening and widening of authorized ship channels.
Why is Texas’ water brown?
So, we don’t get the white snow, but we don’t get the white beaches with blue water either. It’s been asked plenty of times... Why is our Texas' water brown?
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Local Profile
Plano, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.http://www.localprofile.com
Comments / 1