fortworthreport.org

Made in Tarrant: Vehicle accessory firm grows after move from California

What: Cali Raised LED is an ecommerce and distribution company providing vehicle specific LED lighting, trail armor, and off-road accessories. Fort Worth Report spoke with Blake Hamar, president of Cali Raised LED, about the business. This interview has been edited for content, grammar and clarity. Bob Francis: How did you...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Housing Market Update

Dallas County Median Home prices increased by $6,145, up 11.8% from November of 2021! The average days on market is now 70 compared to last month’s 62, overall 8 days more than November of 2021. Tarrant County Median Home prices decreased by $5,000, still up 9.4% from November of...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Closed home sales drop 30% in Fort Worth, Tarrant County

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The number of closed sales dropped more than 30% year-over-year in Fort Worth and Tarrant County in November. Pricing continued to slide, with the median home price in Fort Worth dropping from...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

$4B Hydrogen Plant Planned for North Texas

Pennsylvania gas company Air Products and Chemicals and Virginia power utility company AES Corp. announced plans to build a $4 billion “mega-scale” hydrogen energy plant in North Texas. The Wilbarger County plant will be the largest “green-hydrogen” facility in the United States, made possible by the Biden Administration’s recent Inflation Reduction Act, which includes tax credits to make producing hydrogen energy more economical.
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
globalconstructionreview.com

Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas

The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
FRISCO, TX
beckersdental.com

8 dental updates in California, New York and Texas

California, New York and Texas have the most active dentists in the U.S. Here are eight dental updates from each of these states that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 1:. 1. Rosy Dental, a dental practice in Fountain Valley, suffered damages from a break-in on Dec. 13. 2. Pacific...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thekatynews.com

Taking a Closer Look at Drought and Water Scarcity in Texas

Water is a vital resource necessary to sustain Texas’ rapidly expanding population and thriving economy. This month’s Fiscal Notes explores the effects of drought and highlights the necessity of statewide water planning and the Comptroller’s recent Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition. “Whether in times of drought...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
MIDLAND, TX
riograndeguardian.com

House Transportation Committee: It’s time for Texas to invest in its 19 seaports

HARLINGEN, Texas – Unlike other coastal states, Texas does not invest in its 19 seaports. The Texas House Committee on Transportation wants that to change. In its interim report to the 88th Legislature, the committee recommends the Legislature appropriate $750 million to the Ship Channel Improvement Revolving Fund for the deepening and widening of authorized ship channels.
TEXAS STATE
