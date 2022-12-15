ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

KVAL

More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
philomathnews.com

Vehicle crashes onto its side off Fern Road

An icy stretch on Fern Road south of Philomath appears to have factored into a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The motorist lost control of the vehicle in the area on Fern Road located between the two Powder House Road intersections. No injuries were reported. “The...
PHILOMATH, OR
KVAL

Lebanon police chief explains decision to close jail

LEBANON, Ore. — After exploring all avenues to keep the Lebanon Municipal Jail open, Lebanon Police Chief Frank Stevenson reached one of the hardest decisions he says he's had to make in his tenure. He says he had no other options but to request a temporary closure, one that was ultimately approved by the Lebanon City Council.
LEBANON, OR
nbc16.com

U.S. 20 between Albany and Corvallis closed due to crash

U.S. 20 halfway between Albany and Corvallis may be closed for several hours due to a crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred at milepost 5.4 and drivers are asked to take alternate routes and drive with caution when in the area. Visit...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Albany shuts down community spa for good

After three decades of use, the Albany Community Pool’s spa is permanently closed. The hot tub was deemed structurally unsafe, and those who relied on the hot water for health benefits are pained by its closure. Past its prime. With a raised platform of degrading wood, Fiberglass and sinking...
ALBANY, OR
kykn.com

Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
KEIZER, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police SCU and SWAT arrest convicted felon for unlawfully manufacturing firearms

EUGENE, Ore. — On Thursday, December 15, a convicted felon was arrested in Eugene for unlawfully possessing and manufacturing firearms. At 7:15 a.m. Eugene Police SWAT and Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant for at 2590 1/2 Washington Street. The warrant was a result of an investigation conducted by EPD SCU; investigating Joshua Allen Lampe (32).
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FUGITIVE JAILED DUE TO CHILD SUPPORT WARRANT

A fugitive was jailed due to a warrant for failure to pay child support, by Roseburg Police early Friday. An RPD report said shortly after 12:30 a.m. an officer stopped the 41-year old in the 400 block of West Harvard Avenue because his bicycle had no light. It was determined he had a Lane County Circuit Court warrant so he was taken into custody.
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

A Roseburg man was jailed for alleged criminal trespass by Roseburg Police Thursday morning. An RPD report said just before 6:50 a.m. officers responded to a business in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street after a caller said a man would not leave the store after being asked to. The 63-year old was identified and taken into custody.
ROSEBURG, OR
klcc.org

Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5

Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene man arrested on warrant after barricading himself inside home

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in custody after Eugene Police said he barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday morning. According to EPD, a call came in just before 9:00 a.m. on December 13 after reports of a man pointing a rifle towards several parked, unoccupied cars in the area of the 2500 block of Kincaid Street.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon cancels jail until mid-2024

Lebanon police will send people charged with misdemeanor crimes to county lockup after elected leaders this week approved closing the city jail. Frank Stevenson, the city's police chief, and city manager Nancy Brewer sought measures as early as the spring to free up hours for officers to patrol Lebanon's streets, while struggling to recruit cops to fill a staff shortage.
LEBANON, OR

