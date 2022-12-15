Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVAL
More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
kezi.com
GuestHouse Inn unsuitable for human habitation, Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal says
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The recently-evacuated GuestHouse Inn and Suites had numerous health and life safety code violations that made it unsuitable for human habitation, according to an inspection carried out by the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office. The Fire Marshal’s Office said an inspection of the GuestHouse was carried...
philomathnews.com
Vehicle crashes onto its side off Fern Road
An icy stretch on Fern Road south of Philomath appears to have factored into a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The motorist lost control of the vehicle in the area on Fern Road located between the two Powder House Road intersections. No injuries were reported. “The...
KVAL
Vehicle crash closes both directions on U.S. 20 near downtown Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A crash near downtown Corvallis at Mile Point 1 occurred Sunday, December 18, the Oregon Department of Transportation advises those travelling in the area to avoid U.S. 20, as it may be closed in both directions for the next several hours. ODOT says drivers should watch...
KVAL
Lebanon police chief explains decision to close jail
LEBANON, Ore. — After exploring all avenues to keep the Lebanon Municipal Jail open, Lebanon Police Chief Frank Stevenson reached one of the hardest decisions he says he's had to make in his tenure. He says he had no other options but to request a temporary closure, one that was ultimately approved by the Lebanon City Council.
Oregon witness can't identify strange blue light hovering over nearby trees
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a strange-looking blue light hovering behind nearby trees at about 9:44 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
nbc16.com
U.S. 20 between Albany and Corvallis closed due to crash
U.S. 20 halfway between Albany and Corvallis may be closed for several hours due to a crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred at milepost 5.4 and drivers are asked to take alternate routes and drive with caution when in the area. Visit...
kezi.com
One person killed, 2 hospitalized after semi vs. car crash in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Ore.-- One person is dead and two people are hospitalized after a semi-truck vs. car crash on Highway 20 near NE Granger Ave. Saturday, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Deputies and medics responded to the scene about 4:30 p.m. Roads were closed for several hours while the crash...
Lebanon-Express
Albany shuts down community spa for good
After three decades of use, the Albany Community Pool’s spa is permanently closed. The hot tub was deemed structurally unsafe, and those who relied on the hot water for health benefits are pained by its closure. Past its prime. With a raised platform of degrading wood, Fiberglass and sinking...
kykn.com
Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
KVAL
Eugene Police SCU and SWAT arrest convicted felon for unlawfully manufacturing firearms
EUGENE, Ore. — On Thursday, December 15, a convicted felon was arrested in Eugene for unlawfully possessing and manufacturing firearms. At 7:15 a.m. Eugene Police SWAT and Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant for at 2590 1/2 Washington Street. The warrant was a result of an investigation conducted by EPD SCU; investigating Joshua Allen Lampe (32).
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED DUE TO CHILD SUPPORT WARRANT
A fugitive was jailed due to a warrant for failure to pay child support, by Roseburg Police early Friday. An RPD report said shortly after 12:30 a.m. an officer stopped the 41-year old in the 400 block of West Harvard Avenue because his bicycle had no light. It was determined he had a Lane County Circuit Court warrant so he was taken into custody.
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners and residents along Forest Service road east of Waldport advocate changing racist name
Almost 20 years after Lincoln County commissioners declined to change a racist road name east of Waldport, the county now appears poised to rename it for a former slave who lived there 140 years ago. As far as the U.S. Forest Service is concerned, the half-mile stretch of fern- and...
kptv.com
Eugene man arrested after bragging about his ghost guns on Facebook, police say
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 32-year-old convicted felon was arrested Thursday for unlawful firearm possession after he allegedly posted incriminating pictures online, according to Eugene police. Police said Joshua Allen Lampe created a Facebook page under a different name where he posted a picture of a 9mm handgun in early...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A Roseburg man was jailed for alleged criminal trespass by Roseburg Police Thursday morning. An RPD report said just before 6:50 a.m. officers responded to a business in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street after a caller said a man would not leave the store after being asked to. The 63-year old was identified and taken into custody.
KVAL
Lane County synagogues increasing security amid rise in anti-Semitism
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The FBI released statistics for 2021 this week which showed that the Jewish community remains the most targeted when it comes to hate crimes motivated by religion. Our newsroom spoke with the Secure Community Network, a nonprofit group focused on safety and security for the...
klcc.org
Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5
Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
kezi.com
Eugene man arrested on warrant after barricading himself inside home
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in custody after Eugene Police said he barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday morning. According to EPD, a call came in just before 9:00 a.m. on December 13 after reports of a man pointing a rifle towards several parked, unoccupied cars in the area of the 2500 block of Kincaid Street.
kezi.com
Parents of 9-year-old hit by car in Oakridge parade fighting for justice
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Cailey and Christian Jensen are fighting to get justice for their 9-year-old daughter Avery, who was hit and seriously injured by a car on December 10 at the annual Oakridge Parade of Lights. "We thought we were going to potentially lose our daughter or she would be...
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon cancels jail until mid-2024
Lebanon police will send people charged with misdemeanor crimes to county lockup after elected leaders this week approved closing the city jail. Frank Stevenson, the city's police chief, and city manager Nancy Brewer sought measures as early as the spring to free up hours for officers to patrol Lebanon's streets, while struggling to recruit cops to fill a staff shortage.
Comments / 0