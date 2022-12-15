Omaha’s streetcar project reached a major milestone last week when the City Council approved $440 million in bonds to pay for its construction. But that approval came despite an ongoing debate between the city of Omaha and Metropolitan Utilities District over who is on the hook for $20.5 million needed to relocate and reinforce utility lines along the route of Omaha’s planned streetcar.

OMAHA, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO