One dead after shooting in Lawrence County, Ohio
Lawrence County Sheriff says after arriving to the scene, deputies and emergency service workers found a woman laying face up in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
1 juvenile dead after SUV, Amish buggy crash in Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) says one juvenile is dead after a Ford Escape and Amish horse and buggy crashed in the Rio Grande area. Around 4:52 p.m. on Friday, OSHP responded to the crash on State Route 325 and found two juvenile victims. OSHP […]
Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio
MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building. […]
WTAP
“This is a huge step forward, huge progress for the Petty family, for Judy Petty’s case.”
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s been almost 15 years since Judy Petty was last seen alive. Now, those close to the case are excited about new movement being made. In February of 2008, the authorities found Judy Petty’s body after the family farm burnt down. The Petty family...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Search for Next of Kin for a 56-Year-Old Male
Fairfield County – The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to locate next of kin for Jack Edward Kvochick, a 56 year old white male who was residing in Lancaster, Ohio. If you have information about Mr. Kvochick’s next of kin, please notify the Coroner’s Office. Contact with the Coroner’s Office can be made by email at [email protected] or leave a message at 740-652-2865. Thank you.
WTRF
4 departments battle fire that destroyed home in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) says there was a structure fire on Cook Road in Bedford Township, Ohio, on Friday evening. The fire started around 8:36 p.m., according to PFD. PFD says that when crews arrived, the fire was heavily involved throughout the structure. The...
wosu.org
Ohio journalist arrested for publishing courtroom recording
A journalist at a southern Ohio newspaper faces a possible felony charge after posting secretly-recorded audio from a recent murder trial. Scioto Valley Guardian managing editor Derek Myers covered the high-profile murder trial of George Wagner IV, one of four members of the Wagner family who were charged in the massacre of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
WTAP
Family pets die in house fire in Washington County
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - No people were hurt, but several family pets passed away in a Friday morning fire. Lowell Adams Fire Chief Josh Harris says the fire happened on the 14000 block of State Route 60. That is just north of Lowell. He says the first responders were called...
WTAP
Police execute multiple search warrants in search for missing woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police are releasing new information in the search for a missing woman in Wood County. Gretchen Fleming was reported missing to the Parkersburg Police Department on Monday. Her family says they have not heard from her since earlier in December. Police Chief Matt Board says his...
Driver allegedly flees after crashing into pole in Salisbury Township, Ohio
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department says a driver allegedly fled after crashing into a pole in Salisbury Township. PFD says the incident happened Friday around 6:55 a.m. on Union Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a heavily damaged vehicle in the roadway. PFD says the vehicle was significantly damaged on the driver’s […]
WTAP
Woman sentenced in Pleasants County fatal crash
ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sistersville woman has been sentenced for causing a fatal crash in Pleasants County. According to court records, Cana E. Turner was charged with driving under the influence causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing death. On September 17, 2021, she crashed her SUV, killing her passenger Abigail Hause.
WTAP
Parkersburg City Council rules to give Memorial Bridge toll workers severance
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Tuesday, Parkersburg City Council unanimously ruled to give the memorial bridge toll workers severance packages. Because of the renovations to memorial bridge by the new company that bought it out, there will be no physical toll workers. As the tolls will be automated. Because of...
whbc.com
Response From Jackson Local Schools to Lawsuit READ HERE
A former Jackson Local School teacher is suing the district – a story we reported to you last week. An Arizona-based Christian legal advocacy group has come to the aid of the teacher. She says lost her job amidst efforts by two middle school students to change their gender identity. Vivian Geraghty says she was forced to resign from her job back in August. Alliance Defending Freedom attorney is suing the district in federal court. Geraghty told the district she could not address the children differently because it would violate her religious beliefs. The attorneys say the sides might have been able to find some middle ground between the parties. An injunction filed in the case asks that Geraghty be immediately returned to her job.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Local Man Pays Thousands of Dollars in Bills at Walmart
Chillicothe – A Chillicothe Cashier said that a man came into the store and started paying for people’s Groceries, Toys, and Clothing to spread Christmas Cheer on Saturday. According to the Cashier, the younger man walked into the store and stood around four cash registers and when people...
meigsindypress.com
Something new, but the same
The Meigs Independent Press is going through a change, the face you all know, Carrie, has taken a job at WTAP as assignment editor. With this change we knew that Meigs County would be without a reliable news source. So with that in mind the torch has been handed off to the guy behind the scenes. Brent Rose, Carrie’s husband. For several years now he has served more behind the scenes with drone footage, videography, reporting, and more.
WTAP
Frigid Air and Potential Winter Storm to Impact MOV Before Christmas
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After seeing rain this week from a weather system that crossed the country, we are now pointing our focus to another system that could develop next week. This is just in time as we all prepare to travel for Christmas weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. We our still a week out from this potential storm impacting our region, so there are still some uncertainties on how this will develop. However, there are a two scenarios for how this storm will progress for the second half of the week.
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
WOUB
Here’s the line-up for Radio Free Athens Dec. 17
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. R@T. 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Michael T. 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. “Excursions: Jazz Motifs w/ Dr. Art Cromwell”. From R@T, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. I have been debating what to do for this week’s show. Since it is the holidaze season I will be playing some of my favorite festive tunes. I also might take a look back at the year in music. We shall see what Santa leaves under the tree. Please join me from 9 to noon.
