Read full article on original website
Related
Newly Uncovered Surveillance Video Appears To Show Moscow Victims Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen Just Hours Before Quadruple Murder
Newly found surveillance video reportedly reveals University of Idaho victims Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen strolling with a male in downtown Moscow a number of hours prior to their gruesome murders.Kristine Cameron and Alina Smith, who administer the University Of Idaho Murders — Case Discussion Facebook group, shared stills from the video, with the unknown male's identity obscured.The women appear to be wearing the same clothes Goncalves and Mogen were seen sporting that same evening on video outside a nearby food truck, according to FOX News. The man walking with them is also wearing clothes that look like those on...
TMZ.com
New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students
A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered. Fox News Digital obtained the eerie surveillance video from a Facebook group of amateur sleuths...
Comments / 0