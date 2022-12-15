Read full article on original website
Dec. 17, 2022 D9/10 Hoops: Farrell Boys Score Big Win Over Aliquippa; Martin, Cady Lift NoPo Girls
FARRELL, Pa. – Behind a 30-18 fourth-quarter surge, Farrell picked up a huge win over WPIAL power Aliquippa. Nasir O’Kane and Kylon Wilson scored 15 points each, with Kane having a monster fourth quarter to key the Steelers’ comeback. Kane scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and was also 5-of-6 from the free throw line over the final eight minutes.
Lake-effect snow warnings still in effect into tonight
From your Weather Authority, lake-effect snow warnings are still in effect for Erie and Chautauqua counties into the night. Another 1 to 3 inches of snow the rest of the day in those two counties with perhaps some locally higher amounts up to 4 to 5 inches where squalls persist. There is much less coverage […]
Lake Effect Snow and Squalls for Today into Tonight
Lake effect snow bands will affect the area on a WSW flow through today. Heaviest bands will affect the lake shore areas to a Wattsburg-Waterford line into extreme NE Ohio and east into Chautauqua county. Lesser amounts to the south. Snow amounts in the 4-6″ range for most of northern Erie County, including Erie. 1-3″ Edinboro to Corry, and less than 2″ Meadville and Warren by sunset. Add in wind gusts to 30 mph and there will be some blowing snow. Take special care traveling today with the return of winter weather to the region. More lake effect snows, with smaller amounts, for tonight in the same areas. Snow will wind down tomorrow.
Semi rollover on I-80 in Mercer County
Troopers were called to mile marker 5 near the Sharon-Hermitage exit around 7:30 a.m.
BREAKING UPDATE: WCSD Schools CLOSED Thursday
RUSSELL, Pa. – All Warren County School District schools will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. All after-school clubs and activities are canceled for the day as well.
Grove City police investigating damage to ball fields at Memorial Park
Grove City Police are investigating damage at Grove City Memorial Park. According to the release, the damage was in the area of the baseball and softball fields. The damage happened Thursday night into Friday morning. Police say the suspect drove through the grass and caused extensive property damage to the...
PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest in District 10
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pleased to announce the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting through www.penndot.pa.gov. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention.
Gas Prices Drop in Warren, Western Pennsylvania
Gas prices are seven cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.867 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Prices also dropped in Warren this week, with the average down to $ 3.899 per gallon. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $3.867. Average...
Sharpsville man killed in fatal pedestrian crash in Sharon
On Thursday, a Sharpsville man was killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Sharon. According to an obituary, 91-year-old Donald Sebastian died in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while walking to church. Sebastian was a 1949 graduate of Sharon High School, and in 1954, he received...
Marienville VFD Responds to Fire in Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16
ELDRED TWP, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was one of eight volunteer fire departments from Forest, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties to respond to a structure fire in Eldred Township, Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a structure fire was...
Cook Forest State Park Announces Winter Programs
COOKSBURG, Pa. – Cook Forest State Park has announced winter programs that begin on New Year’s Day!. Saturday, January 1 at 1:00 p.m. ‘First Day Hike: Fire Tower Road Loop’: Join the Friends of Cook Forest at the Nuthole Pavilion, located at the entrance to Ridge Camp, as we hike the Fire Tower Road loop. Walk through several different forest types and cover some of the local history as you go. There will also be time for a view from Seneca Rocks. The loop is a bit under 3 miles in length, and if conditions permit would be excellent for snowshoes or cross country skis. Friendly pets permitted on leash. (2.5 hrs)
Heavy Damage to Seneca Skate Capital After Electrical Fire
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) — An apparent electrical fire caused heavy damage to Skate Capital along Old Salina Road in Seneca on Saturday night. Photo above by Gavin Fish. According to Lieutenant Tim Alex of the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 6:44 p.m. to the skating rink.
Body of missing Lawrence County man found near his home
State Police say there is no evidence of foul play in the death of a man reported missing from his Lawrence County home. Police began looking for 81-year-old Jack Podner on Tuesday after it was reported that he was last seen on December 6. The next day police say Podner’s...
Man Charged With DUI For Route 8 Crash
A Butler man is facing DUI charges following a crash that happened earlier this week. The two vehicle accident happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street Extension and the Clearview Mall. State police say 25-year-old Corey Pettigrew was under the influence of alcohol when he...
New Location For Moshannon Valley EMS
Its called the financial trifecta for the planned new headquarters for the Moshannon Valley Emergency Services Headquarters. This week, an application is approved for three hundred thousand dollars in federal funding for the project joining funds from local and state grant programs in helping to provide a total of just over two million dollars.
Tionesta Man Injured in Five-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 27
OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on State Route 27. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, on State Route 27 (Titusville Road), in Oilcreek Township, Venango County.
Drug Task Force Officers Bust Area Man for Selling Meth in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Members of the Northwest Municipal Drug Task Force arrested an area man for selling methamphetamine in Falls Creek Borough. According to court documents, a detective of the Elk County District Attorney’s office filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Drew Patrick Curley, of Rockton, Clearfield County, on Tuesday, December 13, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
Fire damages several downtown apartments, Red Cross assists
A fire destroys several apartments inside one City of Erie building. A fire broke out inside a building in the 700 block of Sassafras Street, damaging several apartments. The calls came in around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found flames coming through the third-story windows. One tenant said […]
Chautauqua County residence raided a third time since September
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a raid on Dec. 15. At about 6:30 a.m., narcotics investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, along with SWAT, the city of Dunkirk Police Department and city of Jamestown Police Department and K-9 unit, executed a search warrant at residence in the 7000 block of […]
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Italian Sausage Bean Soup
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Italian Sausage Bean Soup – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. In the winter months, it’s so easy to put on a big pot of this comforting soup!. Ingredients. 1 pound bulk Italian sausage. 1 medium onion, finely chopped. 3 garlic...
