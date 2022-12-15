Lake effect snow bands will affect the area on a WSW flow through today. Heaviest bands will affect the lake shore areas to a Wattsburg-Waterford line into extreme NE Ohio and east into Chautauqua county. Lesser amounts to the south. Snow amounts in the 4-6″ range for most of northern Erie County, including Erie. 1-3″ Edinboro to Corry, and less than 2″ Meadville and Warren by sunset. Add in wind gusts to 30 mph and there will be some blowing snow. Take special care traveling today with the return of winter weather to the region. More lake effect snows, with smaller amounts, for tonight in the same areas. Snow will wind down tomorrow.

ERIE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO