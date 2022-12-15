ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Watch: Babydog snores in West Virginia Gov. Justice’s hunting blind call in deer

By Sam Kirk
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice posted a video of Babydog taking a nap while he was bow hunting, and honestly, it’s the West Virginia dream.

West Virginia’s favorite English Bulldog, Babydog has yet again captured the hearts of West Virginia. While bow hunting, Justice captured Babydog taking a nap and snoring loudly. He posted the video on Twitter Wednesday and captioned it, “Babydog used a special trick to call in the deer while I was bow hunting…”

‘Reckless driver’ turns out to be dog behind wheel in Texas crash

After showing several seconds of Babydog peacefully asleep and making a less peaceful snoring noise, he turned his camera to outside the hunting blind, showing that her snores didn’t scare the deer. Maybe she even helped call them, as Justice suggested.

For the 2022 season, archery season lasts until Dec. 31. For a full list of hunting season dates in West Virginia, click here .

Stanley Barnett
3d ago

IN OTHER NEWS...west virginia is still ranked 49th in economic growth and job rates aside from the huge drug and theft wave taking over bur who cares haha such a cute doggie

Lobbyists Crime
3d ago

Look how proud the residents of the poverty state must feel about their mega billion dollar governor and his slobbering side kick.

