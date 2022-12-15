Watch: Babydog snores in West Virginia Gov. Justice’s hunting blind call in deer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice posted a video of Babydog taking a nap while he was bow hunting, and honestly, it’s the West Virginia dream.

West Virginia’s favorite English Bulldog, Babydog has yet again captured the hearts of West Virginia. While bow hunting, Justice captured Babydog taking a nap and snoring loudly. He posted the video on Twitter Wednesday and captioned it, “Babydog used a special trick to call in the deer while I was bow hunting…”

After showing several seconds of Babydog peacefully asleep and making a less peaceful snoring noise, he turned his camera to outside the hunting blind, showing that her snores didn’t scare the deer. Maybe she even helped call them, as Justice suggested.

For the 2022 season, archery season lasts until Dec. 31. For a full list of hunting season dates in West Virginia, click here .

