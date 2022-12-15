ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey chef wins television baking competition

A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
mercerme.com

Trenton Eat Local Club chooses best restaurant 2022

Skil-Lit Café has been chosen by the Trenton Eat Local Club as their favorite restaurant of 2022. This new Trenton brunch and lunch spot was lauded for its vibe, its delicious food ,and its super friendly staff. “Friendly staff and the coffee was great,” said Antoinette Marchfelder, owner of...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital could announce new CEO next week. Some community leaders say they’ve been excluded.

University Hospital could announce its new president and CEO next week at its regularly scheduled board meeting, the board’s chair told NJ Advance Media. For months, the Newark hospital has been searching for a permanent replacement for Dr. Shereef Elnahal. Last spring, the former state health commissioner was nominated to be undersecretary for health at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
NEWARK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

These Grocery Items Have Seen the Biggest Price Increases in NJ

Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

Free COVID Tests Again Available To Every Household

SOUTH JERSEY — In New Jersey, an average of 2,581 COVID-19 cases per day were reported for the week of December 5, an increase of 32 percent from the average two weeks ago, and deaths have increased by 66 percent, according to recent data. As case number are increasing,...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Philadelphia landlord accused of Section 8 discrimination

A Philadelphia landlord that owns and operates 77 properties in the city is accused of engaging in modern-day redlining by refusing to rent properties in majority-white neighborhoods to people with federal Section 8 vouchers, Bloomberg reported. The landlord, ProManaged Inc., has been sued in federal and local courts by the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABA Journal

Law school is investigated for Judge Judy's female-only scholarship program

The Judge Judy Sheindlin Honors Scholars Program is primarily open to women with financial need and the right credentials. Photo courtesy of CBS Television Distribution. New York Law School is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for a scholarship program for women funded by Judge Judy Sheindlin, according to a report by Law.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
camdencounty.com

Four Cases of Legionnaires’ Disease Identified in Pennsauken

(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Health is working alongside New Jersey Department of Health to investigate a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Pennsauken. As of Dec. 16, four cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in people who reside in Pennsauken. The disease is...
CAMDEN, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ crime: Rutgers mugger selling ‘candy’ forces victim to transfer funds

NEW BRUNSWICK — A thief used intimidation to get funds and other items of value in what could be called a digital stick-up on the Rutgers University campus Tuesday night. The victim who is affiliated with Rutgers University was stopped at the intersection of College and Hamilton avenues around 7:30 p.m. by a man who asked if he wanted to buy some candy, according to Rutgers University police.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

