Capital Health Launches Trenton Neighborhood Initiative at Mercer County Community College
Trenton is a vibrant community brimming with talent and potential. A new initiative is taking that potential to the next level and making education accessible for some of our city’s most deserving residents. Capital Health’s Trenton Neighborhood Initiative at Mercer County Community College is a unique opportunity for Trenton...
Up Close: New Jersey Gov. Murphy, Dr. Vasan weigh in on 'tripledemic' surge
The 'tripledemic' surge is the major topic of concern in this episode of Up Close.
This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
Rutgers University at center of new fraternity hazing lawsuit
Armand Runte, 19, was severely injured nine months ago while pledging Theta Chi at the campus in New Brunswick.
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
Trenton Eat Local Club chooses best restaurant 2022
Skil-Lit Café has been chosen by the Trenton Eat Local Club as their favorite restaurant of 2022. This new Trenton brunch and lunch spot was lauded for its vibe, its delicious food ,and its super friendly staff. “Friendly staff and the coffee was great,” said Antoinette Marchfelder, owner of...
N.J. hospital could announce new CEO next week. Some community leaders say they’ve been excluded.
University Hospital could announce its new president and CEO next week at its regularly scheduled board meeting, the board’s chair told NJ Advance Media. For months, the Newark hospital has been searching for a permanent replacement for Dr. Shereef Elnahal. Last spring, the former state health commissioner was nominated to be undersecretary for health at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Mercer County, NJ Mexican Restaurant Makes Best in NJ List for 2023
Mexican food is a favorite in my house. We live for Taco Tuesday and could eat them, and everything else Mexican, any day of the week. When I saw this list of the Best Mexican Restaurants in NJ by Vinny Parisi on BestofNJ.com, I certainly stopped to take a look.
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
These Grocery Items Have Seen the Biggest Price Increases in NJ
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
Free COVID Tests Again Available To Every Household
SOUTH JERSEY — In New Jersey, an average of 2,581 COVID-19 cases per day were reported for the week of December 5, an increase of 32 percent from the average two weeks ago, and deaths have increased by 66 percent, according to recent data. As case number are increasing,...
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
Philadelphia landlord accused of Section 8 discrimination
A Philadelphia landlord that owns and operates 77 properties in the city is accused of engaging in modern-day redlining by refusing to rent properties in majority-white neighborhoods to people with federal Section 8 vouchers, Bloomberg reported. The landlord, ProManaged Inc., has been sued in federal and local courts by the...
Law school is investigated for Judge Judy's female-only scholarship program
The Judge Judy Sheindlin Honors Scholars Program is primarily open to women with financial need and the right credentials. Photo courtesy of CBS Television Distribution. New York Law School is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for a scholarship program for women funded by Judge Judy Sheindlin, according to a report by Law.com.
Unique gifts that scream NJ at this cool store in Morristown
If you're looking for something really different as a last minute holiday gift and you have some hardcore Jersey girls or guys on your list, how about a gift that not only helps our home state but pays tribute at the same time?. There's a shop called Just Jersey in...
Four Cases of Legionnaires’ Disease Identified in Pennsauken
(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Health is working alongside New Jersey Department of Health to investigate a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Pennsauken. As of Dec. 16, four cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in people who reside in Pennsauken. The disease is...
NJ crime: Rutgers mugger selling ‘candy’ forces victim to transfer funds
NEW BRUNSWICK — A thief used intimidation to get funds and other items of value in what could be called a digital stick-up on the Rutgers University campus Tuesday night. The victim who is affiliated with Rutgers University was stopped at the intersection of College and Hamilton avenues around 7:30 p.m. by a man who asked if he wanted to buy some candy, according to Rutgers University police.
Go-Karts on Ice in Newark, New Jersey Look Totally Worth the Ride!
Love spending time on the ice in the colder months but aren't exactly great at ice skating? Why not try ice go-karting? We tell you where to find it here in New Jersey. These are some of the coolest-looking go-karts I've ever seen! They're like a cross between snow tubes and bumper cars but they glide over ice.
NJ parent worried about ‘over-sexualization’ of schools wins by 8 write-in votes
Newly-elected school board members poised to begin in January include a North Jersey parent who won a seat by just 8 write-in votes — weeks after criticizing a transgender elementary teacher. After launching a grassroots effort in November, Michael Coletta won a three-year spot on the Haledon Board of...
