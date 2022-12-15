Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergPotomac, MD
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyD_FoodVendorWashington State
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Related
Here is where to see holiday lights across the DMV
WASHINGTON — It's the most beautiful time of the year... to put on a sweater and take a stroll through the holiday lights. All across the DMV, you can find the night being set alight by twinkling lights and neon signs. Whether you like to see candy canes and...
How to get a free ride home after Commanders game
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Ahead of tonight’s kickoff between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants, thousands of fans and FedEx Field employees are already winning. Metro is extending service after midnight in order to have trains on the platform when the late-night game comes to an end. On a normal Sunday, trains would […]
WTOP
Popular DC winery to close, citing safety concerns
Despite its popularity in D.C., the Ivy City area’s City Winery said safety concerns, in addition to an already challenging economic environment, will force it to close its doors as of Jan. 1. “We need to be responsible to our staff, customers and the many musicians, regarding their safety,”...
DC winery and concert venue closing due to crime: 'Too unsafe for our staff'
A popular winery and live entertainment venue in Washington, D.C., is being forced to close due to rising crime that has made it 'unsafe' for its staff and customers.
Owner of City Winery says Ivy City location has become 'unsafe for our staff and patrons'
WASHINGTON — Last call! City Winery is closing the doors to its Ivy City location by the end of the year. City Winery CEO and Founder Michael Dorf spoke with WUSA9 about the decision to close this location after four years in business. Dorf says the problem is that...
fox5dc.com
Northeast DC neighborhood fed up with serial package thief
WASHINGTON - People living on Isherwood Street in Northeast, D.C. say they can't catch a break - or keep a package. "This gentleman has been stealing so many packages at this point, its thousands and thousands of dollars," said Matthew Viator. In several surveillance videos shared with FOX 5 by...
fox5dc.com
Woman hospitalized after stabbing near Northeast, DC Metro station
WASHINGTON - A woman is hospitalized after being stabbed near a Northeast, D.C. Metro station on Friday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing happened around 2:25 p.m. in the 4500 block of Benning Road, near the Benning Road Metro Station. Police say a woman was stabbed outside...
Pedestrian dead after crash in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article is from Nov. 30 about police departments increasing law enforcement after fatal crashes across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Falls Church, Virginia, on Sunday, Fairfax County police said. The crash...
WJLA
SEE IT: DC Fire and EMS joins church in annual holiday parade
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Fire and EMS got in on the holiday fun this season by joining Union Temple D.C. in its Annual Holiday Toy Delivery Parade on Saturday. Firefighters riding on Engine 15 went around neighborhoods with the truck's lights and sirens on and waved to D.C. residents.
fox5dc.com
City Winery DC to relocate due to crime in Ivy City
D.C.'s City Winery is relocating over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5's Sierra Fox spoke with the founder and CEO about the decision.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax County
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash took place on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road in the early morning of Sunday, Dec. 18. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train
WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
fox5dc.com
Tysons Corner mall evacuated after active shooter incident
WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
shelterforce.org
D.C. Street Vendors Push Back Against Criminalization
On most days you’ll find Eloisa selling empanadas and fresh fruit such as coconut and lychee from her food cart. She works near the corner of 14th and Irving streets in Washington, D.C., a bustling area in the diverse Columbia Heights neighborhood where you’ll find a thriving community of street vendors selling a variety of goods—homemade foods, clothing, flowers, and even art. The area gets heavy foot traffic thanks in part to the nearby DC USA mall and the Columbia Heights Metro station, one of the city’s busiest.
mocoshow.com
Taco Bamba Opens Gaithersburg Location Today
Taco Bamba at 670 Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg is opening today (Friday, December 16) at 9am. The new location, which will feature an all-day breakfast menu, is giving away a free Taco Bamba coffee mugs and a free cup of coffee to the first 50 customers. Gaithersburg exclusive tacos on the menu will include “the Mr. Zadir, which stuffs ground lamb and beef kafta in a flour tortilla with chipotle yogurt and chili-spiced feta slaw, and the McLovin It, which pairs crispy chicken nuggets with a chipotle barbecue sauce, hot mustard, Fresno slaw, pickled onion, and cornbread crumble.” The restaurant will be open Sunday-Thursday 9am-9pm and Friday-Saturday, 9am-10pm. Additional details below per Taco Bamba:
Lodging
Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park in Virginia Completes Renovation
Falls Church, Va. – Marriott International, Inc. announced the completion of an $11 million revitalization of its 395-room Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park. This renovation enriches the guest experience and further establishes the hotel as a leader in the Northern Virginia market. This includes a newly renovated lobby, a modernized fitness center, two new junior ballrooms, 27,000 square feet of meeting space, and a new restaurant and cocktail lounge, Tandem. The 16-story hotel located at 3111 Fairview Park Drive is owned by Lakewood Hotel Group and managed by Marriott International, Inc.
WJLA
PHOTOS: Christmas cheer and happy faces at Ward 8 toy drive in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Trayon White Sr. alongside Amerigroup D.C., a managed care organization serving residents in the District, helped organize a Ward 8 holiday toy giveaway for Ward 8 residents on Friday. The event was hosted at TheARC, a popular recreational campus in Southeast D.C. The toy...
arlnow.com
Another overturned vehicle crash at the usual spot on the GW Parkway
(Updated at 11 a.m.) There was yet another crash this morning involving an overturned vehicle in the “usual spot” on the GW Parkway. Today’s wreck was reported around 8 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the GW Parkway, in a bend in the road near the Key Bridge. No one in the overturned SUV was trapped and only minor injuries were reported, according to scanner traffic.
WTOP
Anonymous Montgomery Co. resident donates nearly $10K of Metro cards to low-income families
The generous gift of an anonymous donor is going to help dozens of local residents this holiday season: 33 low-income families in Montgomery County, Maryland, will receive Metro cards worth $300 a piece. “A resident here in Montgomery County reached out me and said that they had a number of...
Biden Administration on Winter Preparedness
WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — As the holiday season is approaching, DC News Now’s Ben Dennis spoke with Dr. Cameron Webb. Dr. Webb is a senior advisor on the administration’s COVID-19 response task force. Dr. Webb says the administration is focused on efforts to vaccinations, tests, and treatments even more widely available and accessible as […]
Comments / 0