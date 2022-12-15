ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Dan McLaughlin ‘stepping away’ from Cardinals broadcasts after third DWI charge

By Joey Schneider
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BSLOi_0jjykt3s00

ST. LOUIS – Longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin, facing a felony charge for his third DWI offense, will not return to play-by-play duties next season.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged McLaughlin with one felony for a persistent offender of driving earlier this month. Creve Coeur police arrested McLaughlin on Dec. 4 after he failed a sobriety test in a traffic stop on Interstate 270.

McLaughlin sent the following statement to FOX 2 on Thursday afternoon:

“I have spent the last several days reflecting on my steps towards addressing my health and the well-being of my family and me. I have come to the conclusion that my sole focus needs to be on my recovery, which I have started, and that of my wife and children. As a result, I am stepping away from my duties at Bally Sports Midwest. I thank all of the people of Bally for their support throughout the years and wish them the best. As I move forward, I please ask for your patience and your privacy. Thank you. God Bless.”

McLaughlin, 48, had handled play-by-play duties for St. Louis Cardinals games through FOX Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Midwest since 2000.

McLaughlin’s most recent arrest marks his DWI charge. In 2010, he was arrested for driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was suspended, but not revoked. In 2011, he was arrested after a one-vehicle crash near his home in Chesterfield. FOX Sports Midwest suspended him from all broadcasts, including the World Series run. McLaughlin later returned to baseball broadcasts in February 2012.

According to Missouri law, a persistent offender of DWI is someone who has been charged with at least two prior convictions of intoxication-related traffic crimes. McLaughlin’s next court hearing over the felony charge is planned for Feb. 3.

In addition to his experience with the Cardinals, McLaughlin previously tackled play-by-pay duties for Saint Louis University Basketball broadcasts and contributed to St. Louis Blues broadcasts on KPLR and Bally Sports Midwest. A 1996 Lindenwood graduate, McLaughlin called his first major league game at the age of 23. He previously ran a sports podcast and internet video site called Scoops With Danny Mac .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2now.com

'We will not rest': Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman

Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘We will not rest’: Search continues for elderly …. Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. High-impact winter...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man allegedly uses fake check to buy SUV in Arnold

Arnold Police are seeking charges against a 22-year-old St. Louis man for allegedly using a fraudulent cashier’s check to purchase an SUV from a 54-year-old Arnold man. The fake check was for $48,000, police reported. The victim told police he had arranged to sell a 2022 BMW X3 through...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Illinois looks for lotto player with winning $350K ticket

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois Lottery is looking for one lucky $350,000 winner. They hit the jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The online player matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday. The winning numbers were: 6-12-19-37-42. Winners have one year to claim a prize from the Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Car stolen in Eureka involved in fatal accident in St. Louis

A 26-year-old man reportedly stole a 2013 Cadillac XTS in Eureka and then while driving the car, was involved in a fatal accident in St. Louis. Two women were killed in the accident, and the driver was injured, authorities reported. The driver will not be named unless charges are filed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Washington teen seriously injured in car crash about 60 miles south of St. Louis

A Franklin County teen is seriously injured when the car he’s riding in wrecks about 90 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver, Emma Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving on Highway 67 near Fredericktown on Wednesday evening when her car traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henry’s car then struck a driveway and overturned.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'The fiscally responsible decision': St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones vetoes firefighter pension change

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has vetoed legislation that would return pension board control to firefighter interests, her office said Friday. Jones' spokesman said the measure had been consistently opposed by City Budget Director Paul Payne and Comptroller Darlene Green. Jones' predecessor, Lyda Krewson, vetoed similar legislation last year, a move Jones' spokesman said was "the fiscally responsible decision."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Bayer to settle for $698 million over pollution claims; retail sales fall

Spire scored a victory Thursday in the contentious fight over a natural gas pipeline in Missouri and Illinois. Federal officials granted the the St. Louis utility a certificate to operate its Spire STL Pipeline, which environmental groups had taken legal action to avoid. Elsewhere, Bayer has reached another sizable settlement over a product inherited in its 2018 purchase of Creve Coeur-based Monsanto. The German conglomerate agreed to pay nearly $700 million to end a lawsuit with Oregon over claims of PCB pollution resulting from Monsanto products. Plus, retail sales dropped 0.6% from October to November, with furniture, electronics and home and garden stores all seeing declines. Scroll down for those stories and all of Friday's business news.
MISSOURI STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy