Read full article on original website
Related
Two People Injured After Car Strikes Delivery Van in Presque Isle
An expectant mother and a young person were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Presque Isle. Presque Isle Police and Presque Isle Fire and EMS responded to the collision on the Washburn Road around 2:30 p.m. According to the Presque Isle Police Department, a delivery van was turning into Pine Village Park when a passenger car, traveling eastbound on the Washburn Road struck the van on the passenger side head-on. Two people in car taken to the hospital in Presque Isle following Tuesday collision.
Teacher Honored for Helping Officer Handcuff a Man in Fort Kent, Maine
A 40-year-old special education teacher in Fort Kent has been given an award for helping a police officer handcuff a man carrying an ax in the downtown area on November 24. Teacher Helps Officer Put Handcuffs on Man with an Ax. Derrick Cooper was able to help Officer Daniel Plourde...
The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream
Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
Portland woman dies after crashing vehicle on I-95
SHERMAN, Maine — A woman from Portland died Sunday after the vehicle she was driving went off Interstate 95 in Sherman. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 263 on the northbound side of I-95, according to a release Monday from a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Portland Woman Dies Following Crash on I-95 in Sherman, Maine
A Portland woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman. Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound, according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates 59-year-old Maria Dubois of Portland was driving a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla when she went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods, Moss said.
New Business Potential at Popular Location in Fort Fairfield, Maine
A very well known location in Fort Fairfield is a great opportunity for an entrepreneur. Fort Fairfield would love to see a place back in business. The diner is a great meeting spot to hang out with family and see neighbors. Plus, there are apartments to rent in the heart of town.
wagmtv.com
County Hospitals taking action to combat staffing shortages
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Most beds are full at the four local hospitals. This is due to several reasons, like multiple illnesses circling around the County and staffing shortages. The hospitals are working hard to fix the staffing shortage. Shawn Anderson, the CEO Houlton Regional Hospital says, “Some of...
Big Country 96.9
Presque Isle, ME
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://bigcountry969.com
Comments / 0