NJ.com

Yankees trade bust heading to AL Central?

UPDATE (4:25 p.m.): ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.” Read more about that here. ***. The Minnesota Twins’ loss could be Joey Gallo’s gain. The Athletic’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Padres could lose star player in free agency

The San Diego Padres have been spending like mad this offseason. Perhaps they’ve been so aggressive with their spending because they know they could be losing one of their star players before long. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract prior to the 2019 season....
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Astros facing competition from these 2 teams for Michael Brantley

Michael Brantley, for the past decade or so, has been a positive contributor on the diamond while healthy. Since 2019, he’s been a huge part of three Houston Astros teams that made it into the World Series. Alas, Brantley missed the last five months of the season, including the playoffs, unable to help the Astros (at least on the field) in their run to a Fall Classic triumph over the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded

Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract

Andrew Benintendi has a new team, and his free agency contract proves just how wild this offseason is getting. Benintendi agreed with the Chicago White Sox on a 5-year, $75 million deal, we learned on Friday. That’s a really strong contract for the 28-year-old. Benintendi had a strong batting average with the Kansas City Royals... The post Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Got A Bargain On Their Newest Pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard this week to a one-year deal worth $13 million. He can earn an extra $1.5 million in performance-based bonuses and incentives. That’s a sizable downgrade from the one-year pact he signed with the Los Angeles Angels last season, at $21 million....
LOS ANGELES, CA

