If the Atlanta Braves want to turn the Max Fried rumors back on, these four teams should be looking to acquire him. Last week, there were some Max Fried rumors about the Atlanta Braves possibly shopping the 28-year-old lefty in a trade. Mr. Reliable has gone 54-25 for them since 2017 while adding a 3.09 ERA. He has been especially good in the last three years, culminating in a runner-up finish for the Cy Young last year.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO