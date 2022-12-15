Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FGlendale, AZ
A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury CondosMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Massage therapist in Scottsdale agrees to surrender license after allegations of inappropriate touchingEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Major Announcement Made In The NBAOnlyHomersPhoenix, AZ
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com
Vestar purchases north Phoenix mall property
Phoenix-based Vestar, a national retail developer, was the sole bidder and winner on Wednesday of the Desert Ridge Marketplace property in north Phoenix. Vestar DRM-OPCO LLC, an entity connected to Vestar, acquired the 115 acres from the Arizona State Land Department for the minimum bid of $29.4 million. Read the...
kjzz.org
How Phoenix is trying to recruit and retain for tough to fill positions
Bonuses, higher starting salaries and telework options are among tools Phoenix is using to recruit — and keep employees. The city’s overall vacancy rate is 20%%. In some cases, Human Services Director David Mathews said applicants that don’t meet minimum requirements but, “We’ve also heard from individuals that this is due partially to wages, availability of telework and our hiring process.”
AZFamily
Cider Corps forced to close Gilbert taproom, plans move back to Mesa
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A popular taproom and brewery is closing its Gilbert location by the end of the year, moving production back to its original Mesa facility. Cider Corpss co-owner Jason Duren wrote on the company’s website that there’s a confluence of reasons for the move, which includes converting the property’s classification from “retail to assembly.”
AZFamily
Ex-Glendale district worker allegedly deleted, the reused paid time off
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A now-former Glendale Elementary School District employee changed her paid time off records for 13 months and was overpaid by more than $1,600, according to a new report. An Arizona Auditor General report says that payroll technician Anna Pacheco cleared 168 hours of her used PTO so she could reuse them a second time from August 2018 to November 2019, which was against district rules. She later reused 77 PTO hours, resulting in the district overpaying her $1,660, the report claims.
AZFamily
Surprise Squad pays for gas to save people money for Christmas gifts at a Phoenix Fry's Fuel Center
Carina and Adriana are raising money for Ukrainian refugees--more than $8,000 so far!. Ms. Michaela Puffer at Midtown Primary School in central Phoenix is the latest Silver Apple Award winner. Surprise Squad recipient marks milestone after being declared cancer free. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:39 AM MST. |. Brayden,...
AZFamily
Phoenix Drought Pipeline Project nearly complete
The shipping containers will start to be removed on Jan. 4 so they don’t damage lands, properties and natural resources. It's cold in the Valley but expect temperatures to rise soon. Updated: 26 minutes ago. |. Surprise Squad pays for gas to save people money for Christmas gifts at...
AZFamily
City of Phoenix taking down some bus shelters following spike in crime
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix continues to move forward with expanding and improving public transportation by allocating more than $30 billion to do it over the next couple of decades. Part of that plan involves creating more bus stops and shelters and shielding riders from the elements. Arizona’s Family Investigates has learned several bus shelters have been taken down, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars.
Phoenix New Times
Mint Cannabis Surprises Four Valley Families With Some Green for the Holidays
A green van pulled up to a tidy brick Mesa home on the morning of December 21, and out hopped a real-life Santa Claus — the co-owner and COO of Mint Cannabis, Raul Molina — and three employee "elves" bearing a Christmas surprise. They knocked on the door,...
AZFamily
Phoenix city officials celebrate final pipe installation in the Drought Pipeline Project
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a construction project that may have caused you traffic headaches near 32nd Street and Shea in north Phoenix. Eventually the Drought Pipeline Project will be able to provide water to more than 400,000 people in the event of shortages of Colorado River water. It will be able to carry water the city of Phoenix has rights to from the Salt and Verde rivers.
Latest City of Phoenix bulk trash pickup dates for the end of 2022, 2023
As the City of Phoenix continues to deal with staffing issues and a backlog of late bulk trash pickups, the city has released the latest schedule for service.
AZFamily
Team Coverage: 'Historic' winter storm impacting Phoenix travelers
A look at the latest short-term drought outlook shows improvement, but restrictions remain in place, significantly impacting Arizona agriculture. Community members say Legacy Traditional School principal Cindy Jones deserved to be recognized for going above and beyond. How to make sure your car is ready before holiday road trips. Updated:...
AZFamily
Gilbert family gives gifts to town’s waste collection workers
GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - An East Valley family is making sure the meaning of this Christmas season isn’t lost in the hustle and bustle of the sometimes commercialized holiday. So each year, they make a different kind of advent calendar that’s focused on doing Something Good. Kimmi...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Tempe renters suffering as city’s share of affordable units tanks
Half of Tempe renters are stretching their paychecks to keep a roof over their heads, according to a new city-commissioned report. It shows Tempe’s occupied rental market has a smaller percent share of affordable units than any other peer college town included in the study. The figures indicate that the “severe deficit” can only be fixed by more than doubling the number of lower-income units in city ― a lofty goal that will take years to achieve if it’s even attainable.
AZFamily
Gilbert mom makes tremendous progress after being severely burned at August wedding
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly four months ago, a Gilbert mother of four was horrifically burned at a wedding, unsure how livable life would be after the accident. Now, just before Christmas, she opened up for the first time about what happened and showed Arizona’s Family her progress, strides many thought she’d never be able to make.
AZFamily
Mesa principal awarded $5,000 by Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cindy Jones became the principal at Legacy Traditional School in Mesa in the middle of the semester after the previous principal had to suddenly move across the country to take care of a sick relative. When the position opened, Cindy decided to apply for it and join the team with no time to prepare. At first, some of the staff weren’t sure if they would get along with the new hire. But Cindy quickly won them over with her upbeat personality and positive outlook.
fox10phoenix.com
3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say it's affordable and sustainable
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The housing market has been a tricky one to navigate lately in Arizona, but a new kind of home is coming to Casa Grande that the builders say is affordable, as well as sustainable. "It's a mix between concrete, foam insulation and steel," said Genji Nakata...
AZFamily
Going away for the holidays? Some Valley police departments will keep an eye on your home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Traveling over the holiday season? Some police departments across the Valley offer programs to watch your home. In Scottsdale, officers will do patrols around your property if you let them know ahead of time, giving you peace of mind while you’re out of town. “This allows the beat officers to kind of patrol the area to see what’s kind of out of the ordinary,” Sgt. Kevin Quon said.
AZFamily
‘Once-in-a-Generation’ winter storm to impact Christmas travel to, from Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a “once-in-a-generation type event” that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year. The strengthening storm will bring more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions to the Midwest, as the weather service warns of “life-threatening” wind chills for millions.
ABC 15 News
Valley senior on the streets makes a desperate call for help
MESA, AZ — As the temperatures go down, more people living on the street are looking for shelter. One Valley senior said she couldn't take it anymore. While she's safe in a Mesa hotel room now, Marylyn knows at any time that could change and she'd be back where she never wants to be again.
AZFamily
Winter storm causing delays for travelers at Sky Harbor Airport
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. Two dead in reported murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Police say a man and an employee are dead after a murder-suicide...
Comments / 0