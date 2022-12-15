Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk and AOC got into another Twitter spat, with the congresswoman telling Musk to 'lay off the proto-fascism' and put down his phone
"At a certain point you gotta disconnect," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. Musk retorted twenty minutes later: "You first lol."
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Stalker’ attacks car with Elon Musk’s 2-year-old son inside, Musk says; bans journalists who track his family
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said a car carrying his two-year-old son, named X AE A-XII, was harassed by a “crazy stalker” in Los Angeles Tuesday night and he released a video of the incident. Musk blames the real-time location tracking hobbyists on Twitter for tracking him and his...
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
americanmilitarynews.com
Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker also targeted Tom Hanks, Hunter Biden, Gavin Newsom, investigator says
David DePape, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi in his San Francisco home, appeared at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, held to determine whether there was enough evidence to proceed with a trial. At the hearing, a San Francisco police officer who was one of the first to arrive...
americanmilitarynews.com
Fmr. Twitter employee gets prison for spying for Saudis
A former Twitter employee was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of spying on users for Saudi Arabia. Though a whistleblower recently alleged that multiple foreign countries have infiltrated the social media service, it’s never resulted in a conviction and jail time until now, CNBC reported.
Comments / 1