Fmr. Twitter employee gets prison for spying for Saudis

A former Twitter employee was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of spying on users for Saudi Arabia. Though a whistleblower recently alleged that multiple foreign countries have infiltrated the social media service, it’s never resulted in a conviction and jail time until now, CNBC reported.

