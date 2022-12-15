Boston police seek help in search for missing girl last seen playing in basketball game

BOSTON — Boston police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night.

Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, has not been seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

Police say Monteiro is known to frequent the Jackson MBTA Station, as well as the areas of Fenway and Franklin Park.

Monteiro is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 130 pounds. She was said to be wearing a black puffy coat, a black hooded sweatshirt with a graphic on the front, and red pajama pants with Christmas-themed graphics.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4275.

