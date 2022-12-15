ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals

Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes' Injury

Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report this week with a hand issue. But according to head coach Andy Reid, that injury shouldn't be any cause for concern heading into Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Mahomes was a full participant in each practice this week. Mahomes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract

Andrew Benintendi has a new team, and his free agency contract proves just how wild this offseason is getting. Benintendi agreed with the Chicago White Sox on a 5-year, $75 million deal, we learned on Friday. That’s a really strong contract for the 28-year-old. Benintendi had a strong batting average with the Kansas City Royals... The post Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts

The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

CHICAGO, IL
