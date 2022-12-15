Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise DepartureOnlyHomersSaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals
Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
Cardinals president John Mozeliak talks offseason, 2023 club outlook
ST. LOUIS — This time of year, there's nobody in St. Louis more scrutinized than Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. Every move, or lack of a move, from the team during the offseason is broken down by everyone in town. But Mozeliak and company have pulled off...
Cardinals meet payroll pledge, but remain shy of luxury tax. How much more can they spend?
By all indications, the Cardinals are done shopping for the season, but anyone who’s ever bought Christmas presents knows that there’s always a little more to add.
Fired Cardinals coach says he may have been victim of mistaken identity in Mexico
Former Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has denied any wrongdoing in the alleged incident that led to him being fired last month, and his defense is that Mexican authorities may have had the wrong guy. The Cardinals were in Mexico City for their Week 11 game against the San...
Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes' Injury
Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report this week with a hand issue. But according to head coach Andy Reid, that injury shouldn't be any cause for concern heading into Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Mahomes was a full participant in each practice this week. Mahomes...
Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract
Andrew Benintendi has a new team, and his free agency contract proves just how wild this offseason is getting. Benintendi agreed with the Chicago White Sox on a 5-year, $75 million deal, we learned on Friday. That’s a really strong contract for the 28-year-old. Benintendi had a strong batting average with the Kansas City Royals... The post Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts
The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision
All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
