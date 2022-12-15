Read full article on original website
Ice Castles in Midway open early for first time in history
MIDWAY, Utah — Early snow in the beehive state has made it possible for not only ski resorts to open early, but also the Midway Ice Castles. For the first time in the history of the attraction, the grand opening is taking place before Christmas. On December 21, the public can enjoy all the attraction has to offer.
Shipwrecks uncovered in the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY– With water levels hovering around their lowest point on record, officials said they are finding more shipwrecks on the Great Salt Lake bed. Devan Chavez, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of State Parks, said one of the two wrecks they found at the state park was the W.E. Marsh No. 4, a ship that no one saw above water since 1936.
The Big O Doughnut Shop announces final day
SALT LAKE CITY – The Big O Doughnut shop has announced its permanently closing its doors on Jan. 15, 2023. Famous for gourmet vegan doughnuts, the shop has become a staple to many in Salt Lake City. Owner and manager, Ally Curzon said the problem was that costs got...
Wreaths Across America honors veterans in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — This holiday season, Taylorsville Youth Council and the city are taking part in National Wreaths Across America Day. The youth council selected the Wreaths Across America initiative as its holiday service project this year. Each year the nonprofit, Wreaths Across America, coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies...
KSL Greenhouse: How to prepare your yard to look nice for the winter
SALT LAKE CITY – With winter officially starting in a couple of days, it’s time to prepare your yard to look nice. JayDee Gunnell, professor of horticulture at Utah State University, joined Maria Shilaos and Taun Beddes on the KSL Greenhouse show to share some winter-friendly things you can plant in your yard to keep it from looking dull.
Utah doc shares advice on preventing a holiday heart attack
SALT LAKE CITY — What do you think of when these dates are mentioned Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan 1? Christmas and New Year’s Day. Yes, but also during the holiday season, there are more heart-related deaths, according to a 2004 study. More cardiac deaths occur on...
Utah’s employment rate sees slight increase
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Workforce Services released the November jobs report on Friday morning. In the past 12 months, employment increased an estimated 2.6%. Additionally, the state added a cumulative 43,100 jobs since last November making Utah’s current job count 1,688,600. The seasonally-adjusted unemployment...
Expert warns of the dangers of various degrees of frostbite
SALT LAKE CITY — The below-freezing temperatures over the past few weeks have taken a toll on Utahns. An increasing number of individuals have suffered from frostbite, due to the cold weather. Dr. Giavonni Lewis from the University of Utah Burn Center says frostbite can come in three degrees...
Utah drivers urged to slow down amid winter weather conditions
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not just bad weather creating dangerous driving conditions this week. The Utah Highway Patrol said speeding drivers were part a large number of accidents on roads this week. UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said Utah drivers clocked at over 100 miles per hour during...
Polygamist sect leader accused of orchestrating girls’ disappearance
SALT LAKE CITY — The leader of a polygamist sect stands accused of helping arrange the disappearance of eight girls from Arizona group homes, a couple of months after federal agents raided his homes on the Utah/Arizona border and removed them from his custody. A new indictment filed earlier...
Ogden Valley to get $5.5 million to help conserve and reuse water
EDEN, Utah — Water usage continues to be an issue across the state, and now Ogden Valley is making an effort to reuse and conserve it. The Wolf Creek Water and Sewer Improvement District is looking at $5.5 million to upgrade sewer systems and drill a new well for the Eden area.
Four-year degrees will no longer be required for jobs
SALT LAKE CITY — Higher education is not a one-size fits all solution for hopes of getting a great career. Gov. Cox and the state of Utah are now doing away with a four-year degree requirement for state jobs. “Far too often degrees have become blanketed barriers to entry...
Wanted fugitive safely arrested by Salt Lake City Police SWAT
KEARNS, Utah — On December 16, Salt Lake City Police Department’s SWAT Team arrested a man with an outstanding warrant at the 4400 block of West Sun Drive in Kearns, Utah. According to a press release from SLCPD, 34-year-old Donald Zephry Woehler had an outstanding warrant for a 2019 aggravated assault case.
Snell & Wilmer awarding three-year grant to Guadalupe school
SALT LAKE CITY — Snell & Wilmer is awarding Guadalupe School, a school for child immigrants and refugees, a three-year grant. “We are grateful to Snell & Wilmer for supporting Guadalupe School’s Early Learning Center,” said Richard Pater, executive director of Guadalupe School in a press release. “Their investment in our youngest students makes a huge difference by setting them up for academic success.”
Police say they are closing in on 6-year cold case that rocked West Valley
WEST VALLEY, Utah — West Valley Police Department says it is closer to solving a 6-year-long cold case. On December 12, 2016, Javier Medina was murdered outside a home on West Bendixon Dr. in West Valley City. According to police, he was helping with a car repair when two...
Semi-truck catches fire in Summit County early Sunday morning
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A semi-truck caught fire around 1:40 a.m. in Summit County Sunday morning. Traveling along I-80, near mile point 175, a semi-truck caught fire due to unknown reasons. Utah Highway Patrol says the fire in Summit County temporarily closed both lanes of eastbound traffic for approximately...
Arrests by SLCPD cancel 8-month old Amber Alert
SALT LAKE CITY — A court ruling in April 2022 resulted in Conchita Leona Peralta losing custody of her children. An Amber Alert was also sent in April after Peralta refused to surrender her children. The children were last seen in Salt Lake City and law enforcement suspected they...
Salt Lake City School District audit reports declining enrollment, low capacity
SALT LAKE CITY — In the face of years-long shrinking school enrollment, the Salt Lake City School Board made no changes to address dwindling classroom sizes, costing the city district $3.6 million, a 78-page state audit released Tuesday found. Enrollment in the Salt Lake City School District has declined...
One lane open on northbound I-15 near Willard following four-vehicle crash
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A crash on northbound I-15 at mile point 358 near Willard, Utah has left one lane open. According to Utah Highway Patrol, a four-vehicle crash is responsible for the lane closures. The Utah Department of Transportations says a stalled vehicle may have led to the crash.
One person killed in rollover crash in Herriman
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A man has died in an accident on the Mountain View Corridor Friday morning. According to Commander Brent Adamson with the Herriman Police Department there was a single vehicle rollover on Mountain View and Academy Parkway. “We responded out this morning on a single...
