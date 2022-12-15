ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Ice Castles in Midway open early for first time in history

MIDWAY, Utah — Early snow in the beehive state has made it possible for not only ski resorts to open early, but also the Midway Ice Castles. For the first time in the history of the attraction, the grand opening is taking place before Christmas. On December 21, the public can enjoy all the attraction has to offer.
MIDWAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shipwrecks uncovered in the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY– With water levels hovering around their lowest point on record, officials said they are finding more shipwrecks on the Great Salt Lake bed. Devan Chavez, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of State Parks, said one of the two wrecks they found at the state park was the W.E. Marsh No. 4, a ship that no one saw above water since 1936.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

The Big O Doughnut Shop announces final day

SALT LAKE CITY – The Big O Doughnut shop has announced its permanently closing its doors on Jan. 15, 2023. Famous for gourmet vegan doughnuts, the shop has become a staple to many in Salt Lake City. Owner and manager, Ally Curzon said the problem was that costs got...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Wreaths Across America honors veterans in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — This holiday season, Taylorsville Youth Council and the city are taking part in National Wreaths Across America Day. The youth council selected the Wreaths Across America initiative as its holiday service project this year. Each year the nonprofit, Wreaths Across America, coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

KSL Greenhouse: How to prepare your yard to look nice for the winter

SALT LAKE CITY – With winter officially starting in a couple of days, it’s time to prepare your yard to look nice. JayDee Gunnell, professor of horticulture at Utah State University, joined Maria Shilaos and Taun Beddes on the KSL Greenhouse show to share some winter-friendly things you can plant in your yard to keep it from looking dull.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah doc shares advice on preventing a holiday heart attack

SALT LAKE CITY — What do you think of when these dates are mentioned Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan 1? Christmas and New Year’s Day. Yes, but also during the holiday season, there are more heart-related deaths, according to a 2004 study. More cardiac deaths occur on...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah’s employment rate sees slight increase

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Workforce Services released the November jobs report on Friday morning. In the past 12 months, employment increased an estimated 2.6%. Additionally, the state added a cumulative 43,100 jobs since last November making Utah’s current job count 1,688,600. The seasonally-adjusted unemployment...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Expert warns of the dangers of various degrees of frostbite

SALT LAKE CITY — The below-freezing temperatures over the past few weeks have taken a toll on Utahns. An increasing number of individuals have suffered from frostbite, due to the cold weather. Dr. Giavonni Lewis from the University of Utah Burn Center says frostbite can come in three degrees...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah drivers urged to slow down amid winter weather conditions

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not just bad weather creating dangerous driving conditions this week. The Utah Highway Patrol said speeding drivers were part a large number of accidents on roads this week. UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said Utah drivers clocked at over 100 miles per hour during...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ogden Valley to get $5.5 million to help conserve and reuse water

EDEN, Utah — Water usage continues to be an issue across the state, and now Ogden Valley is making an effort to reuse and conserve it. The Wolf Creek Water and Sewer Improvement District is looking at $5.5 million to upgrade sewer systems and drill a new well for the Eden area.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Four-year degrees will no longer be required for jobs

SALT LAKE CITY — Higher education is not a one-size fits all solution for hopes of getting a great career. Gov. Cox and the state of Utah are now doing away with a four-year degree requirement for state jobs. “Far too often degrees have become blanketed barriers to entry...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Wanted fugitive safely arrested by Salt Lake City Police SWAT

KEARNS, Utah — On December 16, Salt Lake City Police Department’s SWAT Team arrested a man with an outstanding warrant at the 4400 block of West Sun Drive in Kearns, Utah. According to a press release from SLCPD, 34-year-old Donald Zephry Woehler had an outstanding warrant for a 2019 aggravated assault case.
KEARNS, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Snell & Wilmer awarding three-year grant to Guadalupe school

SALT LAKE CITY — Snell & Wilmer is awarding Guadalupe School, a school for child immigrants and refugees, a three-year grant. “We are grateful to Snell & Wilmer for supporting Guadalupe School’s Early Learning Center,” said Richard Pater, executive director of Guadalupe School in a press release. “Their investment in our youngest students makes a huge difference by setting them up for academic success.”
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Semi-truck catches fire in Summit County early Sunday morning

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A semi-truck caught fire around 1:40 a.m. in Summit County Sunday morning. Traveling along I-80, near mile point 175, a semi-truck caught fire due to unknown reasons. Utah Highway Patrol says the fire in Summit County temporarily closed both lanes of eastbound traffic for approximately...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Arrests by SLCPD cancel 8-month old Amber Alert

SALT LAKE CITY — A court ruling in April 2022 resulted in Conchita Leona Peralta losing custody of her children. An Amber Alert was also sent in April after Peralta refused to surrender her children. The children were last seen in Salt Lake City and law enforcement suspected they...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One lane open on northbound I-15 near Willard following four-vehicle crash

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A crash on northbound I-15 at mile point 358 near Willard, Utah has left one lane open. According to Utah Highway Patrol, a four-vehicle crash is responsible for the lane closures. The Utah Department of Transportations says a stalled vehicle may have led to the crash.
WILLARD, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One person killed in rollover crash in Herriman

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A man has died in an accident on the Mountain View Corridor Friday morning. According to Commander Brent Adamson with the Herriman Police Department there was a single vehicle rollover on Mountain View and Academy Parkway. “We responded out this morning on a single...
HERRIMAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy