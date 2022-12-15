Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Red Sox Insider Confirms A Major Free Agency Rumor
The Boston Red Sox are probably a bit worse than when the 2022 season ended. Yes, they have signed Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen plus other relievers, but they lost perhaps their best player in Xander Bogaerts, and that definitely hurts. In fact, the Red Sox missed out on almost...
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
Yardbarker
The Red Sox Are Reportedly Focusing On A Homegrown Star
When the Boston Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, they had three up-and-coming stars: Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers. The first one wanted to be extended, and when it became evident the Red Sox weren’t going to pay him, they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in early 2020.
Yardbarker
Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East rival
Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22M over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
Yardbarker
Yankees taking a huge risk at shortstop in 2023
Despite a ridiculous number of superstar shortstops on the free agent market year in and year out, the New York Yankees remained committed to their long-term plan of utilizing prospects at the position. After a few years of stopgap solutions, including Didi Gregorius, Gleyber Torres, and now Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might already have their future left fielder on the roster
The New York Yankees have been taking an extremely patient approach to filling the vacant left field spot left by Andrew Benintendi in free agency. General manager Brian Cashman acquired Benintendi at the deadline this past summer, but they failed to secure him on a contract extension, electing to sign a new deal with the Chicago White Sox.
Yardbarker
Dansby Swanson signs huge contract from NL team
Swanson had been consistently linked to the Cubs during free agency, with the team making it clear they were interested in free agent shortstops. Swanson was always viewed as the most likely target, even after the contracts handed out to Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa risked driving up his price further.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Dylan Carlson, Jarred Kelenic, Bryan Reynolds & Alex Thomas Among Targets For Center Field
When the offseason began the Los Angeles Dodgers faced needs in their starting rotation and at shortstop. That then grew to include center field when the team non-tendered Cody Bellinger and he immediately became a free agent. The Dodgers had interest in re-signing Bellinger, but he wound up joining the...
Yardbarker
Mets reportedly interested in two All-Star sluggers in free agency
The New York Mets have already added an absurd amount of money in MLB free agency, however, owner Steve Cohen and the front office aren’t close to finished with making a few more pricey additions to their bloated payroll. This offseason was expected to be a very busy one...
Yardbarker
Braves reunite with old friend, free agent on minor league pacts
Adrianza’s deal includes an invite to the spring training, but Tolman’s will not. Adrianza spent all of the 2021 campaign with the Braves, accumulating a 0.6 fWAR. He parlayed that into a $1.5 million guaranteed contract with the Nationals last year, but he was inevitably traded back to the Braves, where he saw minimal playing time and assumed a reserve role. He’ll have a chance to make the roster, but the infield situation suggests slim chances of him grabbing one of the last roster spots.
Yardbarker
Report: Red Sox interested in bringing back notable All-Star free agent
Martinez profiles as more of a DH at this point in his career. That makes any pursuit of him somewhat curious from Boston’s perspective as the team just signed Masataka Yoshida, another iffy defensive player, to a big contract. One would think Martinez would prefer a landing spot where he will be guaranteed regular playing time.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals
Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
Yardbarker
Five-time All-Star J.D. Martinez signs with Dodgers in steal of a deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers are watching their payroll this offseason, but they still managed to improve their team with a nice signing. The Dodgers have agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with J.D. Martinez, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal is pending a physical. Now 35, Martinez...
Yardbarker
Yankees sign frisbee-throwing relief pitcher to new contract
Having lost several bullpen arms this off-season, the New York Yankees still need to allocate a bit of attention toward bolstering that specific unit. Adding Carlos Rodon to the starting rotation undoubtedly gives them one of the best in baseball, but simply signing Tommy Kahnle to a two-year deal isn’t enough to smooth over their bullpen losses.
Yardbarker
Braves trade pieces left following Sean Murphy deal
The Braves already had a weak farm system prior to the Sean Murphy trade, but the deal sent a handful of prospects to Oakland and Milwaukee — William Contreras, Justin Yeager, Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok, and Royber Salinas. Contreras’ departure hurts the most out of the bunch, while Salinas and Muller’s respective potential was intriguing. Murphy’s production should pay dividends. Unfortunately, the roster still has holes, chiefly shortstop and left field. With the free agent market thinning as we get deeper into the offseason, teams will be turning to the trade market to tweak rosters. And the Braves still have pieces left that should intrigue other clubs.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals Another Mets Addition
The New York Mets have made another move in an attempt to strengthen their roster for the 2023 season. Late on Thursday, New York came to an agreement with veteran catcher Omar Narvaez on a one-year, $8 million contract that includes a $7 million player option for the 2024 season.
Yardbarker
Mets could reunite with one outfielder coming off injury
Following the press conference held by the New York Mets for recently re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo, his agent, Scott Boras, met with the media. He was asked about another client in former Met, Michael Conforto, and shared the following updates. “Michael is in Arizona, he’s doing great, he’s throwing...
Twins agree to deal with two-time All-Star slugger
All hope is not quite lost for the Minnesota Twins after the departure of Carlos Correa. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Friday that two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo agreed to a free-agent deal with the Twins. The deal is reportedly for one year and $11 million.
Yardbarker
New Tigers Player Rivals Javy Baez In A Shocking Category
The Detroit Tigers made a key move on Thursday to strengthen their starting rotation, signing veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen to a one-year, $8.5 million contract. The 30-year-old has a chance to make an additional $1.5 million in incentives. But what people tend to forget about Lorenzen now that the universal...
Yardbarker
The Mets Have Lost Another 2022 Bullpen Piece
The New York Mets lost Taijuan Walker and Chris Bassitt during free agency, not to mention Jacob deGrom. All of them have been replaced by quality alternatives, though. The bullpen has also suffered several casualties: Seth Lugo and Adam Ottavino are gone, as is Joely Rodriguez. The latter already found...
