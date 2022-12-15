ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mind Your Banners: Previewing Kansas, with CJ Moore

By Clark Wade, Indianapolis Star
IU Insider Zach Osterman is joined by CJ Moore, staff writer with The Athletic, for a deep dive into the Jayhawks, ahead of Saturday’s blue-blood matchup between Indiana and Kansas.

