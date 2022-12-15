ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

numberfire.com

Jakobi Meyers (concussion) cleared for Patriots in Week 15

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play Sunday in the team's game against the Las Vegas Riaders. Meyers is making his return to the field following a brief absence due to a concussion. Expect him to serve as Mac Jones' top option at wide receiver. Our models project...
Diontae Johnson (hip) available for Steelers in Week 15

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) is available for Week 15's game against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson was removed from the injury report after a limited practice and should be good to go against the Panthers on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 12.8 targets against Carolina. Johnson's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Clippers list Reggie Jackson (Achilles) as questionable on Saturday

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (Achilles) is questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Jackon's status remains in question after he missed one game with left Achilles inflammation. Expect John Wall to see more time at point guard against his former team if Jackson remains out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) inactive for Week 15

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) for Sunday's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has been dealing with a lingering knee issue for a significant part of the season, and will take the weekend off to manage it. Jones' absence could skew...
TAMPA, FL
Saints' Juwan Johnson (ankle) active in Week 15

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) is active for Week 15's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Falcons on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 4.1 targets against Atlanta. Johnson's Week 15 projection includes 2.7...
ATLANTA, LA
Mavericks starting Christian Wood for inactive Dwight Powell (thigh) on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Wood will make his second start this season after Dwight Powell was ruled out with a left thigh contusion. In 32.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wood to score 41.4 FanDuel points. Wood's projection includes 21.8...
DALLAS, TX
D.J. Moore (ankle) officially active for Panthers in Week 15

Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore (ankle) is officially active for the team's Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moore is dealing with a mild ankle sprain, but there has been very little concern about his availability for today's game. He'll suit up as the team's top receiving option again against the Steelers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Reggie Bullock starting in Mavericks' Saturday lineup for inactive Spencer Dinwiddie (knee injury recovery)

Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock is starting in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bullock will join the Mavericks' first unit after Spencer Dinwiddie was held out for knee injury recovery purposes. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project Bullock to score 17.3 FanDuel points. Bullock's projection includes 6.8 points,...
DALLAS, TX
Jalen McDaniels coming off Hornets' bench on Sunday

Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. PJ Washington missed Friday's game due to personal reasons. However, he's back in the mix Sunday night, and in his first game back, he will start in the frontcourt. McDaniels is headed back to the bench.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Jeff Wilson (hip) inactive for Miami's Week 15 matchup against Bills

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson (hip) will not play in Week 15's contest against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson will watch from the sidelines after he was ruled out with a hip injury. Expect Raheem Mostert to play a lead role against a Buffalo defense allowing 18.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
Jets ruled out Mike White (ribs) in Week 15, Zach Wilson to start at quarterback

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) has been ruled out for Week 15's contest against the Detroit Lions. White will sit out on Sunday after he was unable to be cleared for contact despite practicing with a ribs injury. In a matchup versus a Lions' defense allowing 24.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, Zach Wilson will make his eighth start this center under.
NEW YORK STATE
Jock Landale (concussion) out for Suns Monday night

Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale will not play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Landale is in the NBA's concusison protocol. As a result, the team has listed him out for Monday's contest. In 27 games this season, Landale is averaging 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Justin Fields (illness) not listed on Chicago's Week 15 injury report

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (illness) is available for Week 15's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fields will play on Sunday after he was able to log consecutive full practices with an illness. In a matchup versus an Eagles' unit allowing 13.1 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Fields to score 16.0 FanDuel points.
CHICAGO, IL
Kyle Lowry (knee) ruled out for Miami Saturday evening

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will not play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Lowry missed Thursday's game due to rest purposes. Now, after entering the weekend with a questionable tag due to left knee soreness, he has been officially ruled out. Tyler Herro should remain as the starting point guard.
MIAMI, FL
LeBron James (ankle) available Sunday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. James was listed probable, so this is no surprise. He'll play in full capacity on the front leg of the back-to-back set. Our models project James for 30.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Celtics starting Al Horford (personal) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Horford will make his 21st start this season after Boston's veteran missed six games. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 30.7 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and...
BOSTON, MA

