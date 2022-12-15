Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Jakobi Meyers (concussion) cleared for Patriots in Week 15
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play Sunday in the team's game against the Las Vegas Riaders. Meyers is making his return to the field following a brief absence due to a concussion. Expect him to serve as Mac Jones' top option at wide receiver. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Diontae Johnson (hip) available for Steelers in Week 15
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) is available for Week 15's game against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson was removed from the injury report after a limited practice and should be good to go against the Panthers on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 12.8 targets against Carolina. Johnson's...
numberfire.com
Clippers list Reggie Jackson (Achilles) as questionable on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (Achilles) is questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Jackon's status remains in question after he missed one game with left Achilles inflammation. Expect John Wall to see more time at point guard against his former team if Jackson remains out.
numberfire.com
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) inactive for Week 15
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) for Sunday's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has been dealing with a lingering knee issue for a significant part of the season, and will take the weekend off to manage it. Jones' absence could skew...
numberfire.com
Titans' Ryan Tannehill (foot) carted to the locker room in Week 15; Malik Willis in at quarterback
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (foot) was carted from the team's Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tannehill was carted from the game with what looked like a possible foot or ankle injury, and seems unlikely to return as of this writing. Malik Willis will take over as his backup.
numberfire.com
Saints' Juwan Johnson (ankle) active in Week 15
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) is active for Week 15's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Falcons on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 4.1 targets against Atlanta. Johnson's Week 15 projection includes 2.7...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Christian Wood for inactive Dwight Powell (thigh) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Wood will make his second start this season after Dwight Powell was ruled out with a left thigh contusion. In 32.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wood to score 41.4 FanDuel points. Wood's projection includes 21.8...
numberfire.com
D.J. Moore (ankle) officially active for Panthers in Week 15
Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore (ankle) is officially active for the team's Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moore is dealing with a mild ankle sprain, but there has been very little concern about his availability for today's game. He'll suit up as the team's top receiving option again against the Steelers.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock starting in Mavericks' Saturday lineup for inactive Spencer Dinwiddie (knee injury recovery)
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock is starting in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bullock will join the Mavericks' first unit after Spencer Dinwiddie was held out for knee injury recovery purposes. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project Bullock to score 17.3 FanDuel points. Bullock's projection includes 6.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Bradley Beal (hamstring) starting Sunday for Washington; Corey Kispert back to bench
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Beal has been out since December 4 due to a hamstring strain, missing six straight games. However, to close out the week, he has received the green light to take the floor. He'll start immediately, sending Corey Kispert back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Jalen McDaniels coming off Hornets' bench on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. PJ Washington missed Friday's game due to personal reasons. However, he's back in the mix Sunday night, and in his first game back, he will start in the frontcourt. McDaniels is headed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Jeff Wilson (hip) inactive for Miami's Week 15 matchup against Bills
Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson (hip) will not play in Week 15's contest against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson will watch from the sidelines after he was ruled out with a hip injury. Expect Raheem Mostert to play a lead role against a Buffalo defense allowing 18.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
PJ Washington (personal) starting Sunday for Hornets; Jalen McDaniels back to bench
Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington will start Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Washington missed Friday's game due to personal reasons. However, he's back in the mix Sunday night, and in his first game back, he will start in the frontcourt. Jalen McDaniels is headed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Jets ruled out Mike White (ribs) in Week 15, Zach Wilson to start at quarterback
New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) has been ruled out for Week 15's contest against the Detroit Lions. White will sit out on Sunday after he was unable to be cleared for contact despite practicing with a ribs injury. In a matchup versus a Lions' defense allowing 24.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, Zach Wilson will make his eighth start this center under.
numberfire.com
Jock Landale (concussion) out for Suns Monday night
Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale will not play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Landale is in the NBA's concusison protocol. As a result, the team has listed him out for Monday's contest. In 27 games this season, Landale is averaging 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and...
numberfire.com
Justin Fields (illness) not listed on Chicago's Week 15 injury report
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (illness) is available for Week 15's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fields will play on Sunday after he was able to log consecutive full practices with an illness. In a matchup versus an Eagles' unit allowing 13.1 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Fields to score 16.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (knee) ruled out for Miami Saturday evening
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will not play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Lowry missed Thursday's game due to rest purposes. Now, after entering the weekend with a questionable tag due to left knee soreness, he has been officially ruled out. Tyler Herro should remain as the starting point guard.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. James was listed probable, so this is no surprise. He'll play in full capacity on the front leg of the back-to-back set. Our models project James for 30.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists...
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Al Horford (personal) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Horford will make his 21st start this season after Boston's veteran missed six games. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 30.7 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and...
