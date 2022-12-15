Read full article on original website
How to Watch “Holiday Heritage” Hallmark Christmas premiere
Holiday Heritage premieres tonight at 8/7c on the Hallmark Channel. Watch every festive Countdown to Christmas release with select streaming services. The annual Countdown to Christmas continues tonight with another heartwarming holiday release. Watch the premiere of Holiday Heritage tonight at 8/7c on the Hallmark Channel. Ella’s family is struggling,...
How to Watch “A Christmas to Treasure” Lifetime premiere
A Christmas to Treasure premieres tonight at 8/7c. Watch your favorite Lifetime holiday movies for free with a Philo 7-day trial. Over the years, six childhood friends have grown apart, now sadly estranged. But when Ms. Marley is laid to rest, the old group is drawn back together for a holiday full of nostalgia. All of those fond memories of their hometown come flooding back upon their return; and a romance is even rekindled between Austin Craig and Everett Matthews. Once best friends, they’re now adults with a new perspective on that past relationship.
How to Watch “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” on Hallmark
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas premieres tonight at 8/7c. Watch Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas when you register for select streaming services. Madison is ready to retire from acting and pursue other creative entertainment industry passions, like directing. So, in an effort to break into that new competitive space, she takes on a Christmas Eve courtroom special. The topic: who really wrote the highly debated, and totally famous, “A Visit from St. Nick” poem? It’s a holiday challenge that will reveal whether or not she has what it takes to bring a behind-the-camera vision to life.
‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed
Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
How to Watch “Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert” and save on Paramount+
“Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert” airs tonight at 8:30/7:30c. Stream the live fundraising event with a Paramount+ subscription. Tonight, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Metallica is taking the stage to perform a heartfelt set dedicated to their nonprofit organization, the All Within My Hands Foundation. Committed to helping build lasting communities via an emphasis on sustainability, educational programs, workforce support, and reducing hunger, the foundation works in tandem with tonight’s concert by auctioning off various rock music collectibles, activities, and more. Click here to donate and/or learn more about placing your bids.
