Tacoma, WA

Ecology fines barge owner $38,500 for this Salish Sea fuel spill

By Jack Belcher
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

A barge company that spilled fuel into the Salish Sea has been fined $38,500, the Washington State Department of Ecology announced Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The barge, carrying 1.55 million gallons of high-sulfur fuel oil, marine gas oil and ultra-low sulfur diesel , spilled an unknown amount of fuel due to open hatches during high-seas transport, according to a news release from Ecology.

The barge, operated by Olympic Tug & Barge , Inc., a subsidiary of Centerline Logistics, was being transported from the Parkland Refinery in Vancouver, B.C., to Commencement Bay in Tacoma, Feb. 7, 2021. When it arrived in Commencement Bay, tug crews noticed fuel had “splashed out” of the tanks and was in the water.

The company was fined for spilling oil in water and negligence, as it had either failed to close the two of the hatches before departure, or were unaware the hatches had opened during transport, the news release said.

There are no reported signs of damage to the natural environment in the Salish Sea, and 267 gallons of oil were recovered from the vessel’s deck.

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

