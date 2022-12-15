Pelicans And Jazz Injury Reports

The New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz have announced their injury reports.

On Thursday evening, the Utah Jazz are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Salt Lake City.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Pelicans will be without Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado, E.J. Liddell and Dereon Seabron.

Meanwhile, the Jazz have ruled out Collin Sexton, Micah Potter, Johnny Juzang and Simone Fontecchio.

NBA's official injury report

On Tuesday night, they also played in Salt Lake City, and the Jazz beat the Pelicans 121-100.

Six players on the Jazz scored in double-digits, while Zion Williamson led the way for the Pelicans with 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Coming into Thursday, the Pelicans are tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are 18-9 in 27 games and 8-2 in their last ten.

On the road, the Pelicans have gone 6-6 in 12 games outside of New Orleans, Louisiana.

As for the Jazz, they are the eighth seed in the west with a 16-14 record in 30 games.

Over the last ten games, they are 4-6, but at home, they have gone 10-5 in 15 games in Salt Lake City, Utah.

During the offseason, the Jazz traded away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, so their start to 2022-23 has been a pleasant surprise (they had been seen as a team in rebuilding mode).

Last season, both teams lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Jazz lost to the Dallas Mavericks in six games, while the Pelicans lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games.