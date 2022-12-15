ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Access to the world's best: TriHealth announces affiliation with Cleveland Clinic

By Brooks Sutherland, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
Seeking to build and improve cardiac care in the Cincinnati region, TriHealth announced an affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Thursday that will give its Heart and Vascular Institute access to research and best practices from the nation's top-ranked heart program.

The five-year affiliation means the Cleveland Clinic will work directly with TriHealth's clinicians and multidisciplinary teams including those at Good Samaritan Hospital and Bethesda North Hospital as well as its Heart and Vascular Institute. The clinic's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute will share best practices for patient care and give TriHealth patients access to expertise developed by the Cleveland Clinic. TriHealth will remain an independent health system, however. A dollar amount for the partnership was not disclosed.

Speaking to reporters after a news conference to announce the affiliation, TriHealth president and chief executive officer Mark Clement said the affiliation gives TriHealth "day-to-day access to world's best clinicians, experts and researchers" in the area.

"Cleveland Clinic for 28 years has been recognized as the top (health care organization) delivering cardiovascular care, (according to U.S News and World Report's rankings)," Clement said. "They really are the best of the best. And as good as we are, we know we can get better."

The partnership isn't the first of its kind for TriHealth. In 2019, TriHealth extended a partnership with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center to provide "advanced, cutting edge care" to expecting mothers and their babies. Clement said partnerships with other health organizations to better the health care of the community is in the company's DNA.

The initial length of the Cleveland Clinic affiliation will be five years but could be extended beyond that, Clement added.

“Management of heart disease is complex, but we can advance the treatment of cardiovascular disease to benefit our communities by working together on programs like this,” said Dr. Lars Svensson, chairman of Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute. “Our affiliation with TriHealth will allow for sharing of best practices, while working together to ensure the highest quality care to TriHealth’s patients.”

TriHealth's Bethesda North Hospital recently opened a new cardiac catheterization lab and the hospital will expand its cardiovascular ICU sometime in early 2023. The initiatives are a part of what Clement called a journey and mission the health system has taken to make health care for everyone.

"Health care is broken," Clement said addressing the dozens of people on hand at the announcement at Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery. "Our health care system in many ways is not delivering the level of care and outcomes that this country deserves. ... Eight years ago, we began a journey to get health care right. And getting health care right for TriHealth meant and continues to mean building an integrative system of care."

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

