Michigan State QB Payton Thorne visits young patients at Sparrow Hospital

A special visitor brought some smiles to faces of young patients at E.W. Sparrow Hospital on Thursday.

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne, along with HopCat mascot Brewce, met with several children and their families, handing out gifts and spreading cheer at the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children's Center in Lansing.

“We want to give these kids something to be excited about,” Thorne said. “… Give them some presents and spread some of the Christmas spirit and have fun with them.”

Thorne went from room to room handing out toys and talking with the kids.

While meeting with 7-year-old Brix’ella Johnson, Thorne picked through some of the gifts as she chose her favorite from her bed.

Brix’ella’s father, Brentton, smiled and watched as his daughter and the star player interacted. Once she chose, Thorne opened the toy, crouched next to her bed, and played along with her.

Some kids were unable to get up to greet Thorne. For one boy, Thorne gifted his signed jersey which nurses promptly hung up in the room for the patient to see.

Thorne said his visit, made possible partly by his Name, Image and Likeness partnership with HopCat bar and restaurant, is a positive example of how athletes are utilizing their NIL deals.

“It’s opened the doors for a lot guys to be able to give back and be involved even more with their community,” Thorne said.

“There’s a lot of guys across the country doing pretty cool things with children, certain organizations, with different shelters, so I think there’s a lot of positives that go along with it.”