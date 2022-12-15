ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Skull discovered Wednesday during police pursuit near Grand Harbor community

By Will Greenlee, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jccnb_0jjyjF9x00

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A law enforcement foot pursuit for three men through a wooded area Wednesday turned into the discovery of a skull, according to Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and Vero Beach Police officials.

The skull was found in an area east of U.S. 1 between the 5300 and 5700 blocks in the area of the Grand Harbor community as a helicopter and law enforcement canines worked to find three men from an incident that began miles away on Azalea Lane not far from Humiston Beach Park.

“It’s just a mere coincidence that these bad guys literally led our units to that area running through foot pursuit and then the dog (alerted) on the skull during the track,” said Lt. Joseph Abollo, sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Abollo said agency crime scene officials would continue processing the area to see whether they can recover the remaining portions of the body.

He said the skull could have been there for at least weeks or longer. Investigators do not know whether the case is a homicide.

“It's going to be all forensics, it's going to end up going to the medical examiner, to see if we can make an identification,” Abollo said of the skull.

No homeless camps are in the area.

Human-trafficking:State agents link man to human-trafficking ring on Treasure Coast, fatal drug incident

The remains were found following a Vero Beach Police case involving a pursuit, said Master Police Officer Darrell Rivers, Vero Beach Police spokesperson.

He said it started about 4 p.m. Wednesday, when police got a call from an Uber driver about a “suspicious vehicle” with people in it in the 500 block of Azalea Lane.

“The Uber driver approached the vehicle, and when he approached … he noticed there was the backseat passenger and there was a gun in the backseat with him,” Rivers said, adding the man in the backseat brandished the gun. “The vehicle fled from the area once he saw the Uber driver calling 911.”

Rivers said an officer saw the vehicle, a 2020 Honda Civic, travel west over the Merrill P. Barber Bridge, and a second officer got involved and the vehicle stopped.

“The occupants put their hands out the windows and as officers approached the vehicle, they just took off and fled away,” Rivers said.

Police pursued the Honda to Indian River Boulevard and 53rd Street near the Grand Harbor community. The Honda crashed.

“At that point, all the subjects exited the vehicle, fled, jumped the wall near Grand Harbor and ran into the woods,” Rivers said.

A helicopter came to the scene, as did K-9 units from the sheriff’s office and police in Sebastian and Vero Beach, Rivers said. The three K-9 units train on Wednesdays.

“All those canines and the helicopter arrived on scene within minutes of them jumping out of the vehicle,” Rivers said.

He said the helicopter used a special heat-detecting system, and found two people quickly. They were taken into custody, and about 30 or 40 minutes later, a third person was found.

Rivers said near the two, there was a bag with checks, mail that didn’t belong to the men and about $2,000 in cash. A .40-caliber magazine was found, but a gun was not.

The suspected human remains were discovered during the incident

Meanwhile, the owner of the Honda was in the process of reporting it stolen to Coral Springs Police, Rivers said. The owner declined to prosecute after determining the vehicle was found and the individuals were arrested.

All three men were jailed on a single resisting without violence charge, while the alleged driver of the Honda was arrested on additional charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding with property damage and driving while license suspended as a habitual traffic offender.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news and crime coverage.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Manhunt leads to arrest in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A manhunt that started late in the night led to an early Sunday arrest. Martin County Sheriff's deputies, K9 Units, and Aviation Units aided in the capture of 18-year-old Seth Aidan Seidler of Port St. Lucie after they say he crashed his vehicle and took off on foot in Hobe Sound.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Martin Sheriff busts Jensen Beach man for running illegal drug shop

Martin Sheriff busts Jensen Beach man for running illegal drug shop. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff has reported that they have arrested this scumbag and took all his illegal drugs away. What even more depressing is he had loads of cash and that means there’s a lot...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
COCOA, FL
WESH

Deputies: Teen girl shot while riding in car in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — Brevard County deputies are investigating after they said a 15-year-old girl was shot while riding in a car Friday afternoon. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred near the intersection of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 p.m. The...
COCOA, FL
cw34.com

Man caught on camera kicking dog in Florida

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pennsylvania is caught on camera kicking a dog in Florida. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Scott Hoffman after video showed him kicking a dog in the front yard of a home. It happened Thursday in Cocoa Beach. **Warning-disturbing video...
COCOA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff: Man ran makeshift illegal narcotics pharmacy out of apartment

Investigators say a man ran an illegal narcotics pharmacy out of his apartment in Jensen Beach. The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Emmanuel Mathis on multiple counts of trafficking and the sale and possession of narcotics. His arrest stemmed from a lengthy undercover investigation. The sheriff's office said detectives...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Large law enforcement presence in Cocoa

First responders are on the scene at an incident in Cocoa near the intersection of West King St. and Clearlake Road. Late Friday afternoon, Brevard County sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a car and roped off a possible crime scene.
COCOA, FL
wqcs.org

Brightline Testing at Maximum Speeds of 79 MPH in St. Lucie and Indian River Counties Through Saturday

St. Lucie and Indian River Counties - Thursday December 15, 2022: On Thursday, December 15, Brightline will resume testing its passenger trains at speeds up to 79 MPH in St. Lucie and Indian River Counties. The testing will take place along a 10-mile section of track, spanning 18 railroad crossings from Oslo in Indian River County through Fort Pierce in St. Lucie County.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Palm Bay police recorded punching suspect during arrest; chief says officers acted within department policy

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay’s police chief is defending the action of his officers after video surfaced showing them punching a man during an arrest. Surveillance video clips at the Palm Bay Club Condominiums show officers confronting Jacob Mitchell Sunday morning after police said the man called 911 and admitted he lied to dispatchers about seeing some teenagers pointing guns at each other.
PALM BAY, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Dec. 17

Scott William Meredith, 61, passed away at home in Vero Beach, Florida, on November 18, 2022.Scott was born and raised in East Brunswick, New Jersey, and graduated from Cook College Rutgers University in 1984 with a degree in marketing. He called Lavallette, New Jersey, home for 32 years before relocating to Vero Beach in 2016.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Dec. 15

Jonathan Noel Figueroa, 18, of the 1500 block of 14th Court, Vero Beach; Status: Released Friday on own recognizance; Charge(s): battery on school personnel. Tristan Eric Tyler Johnson Spence, 35, Coconut Creek; Status: Released Thursday on $65,000 bond; Charge(s): aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, resisting arrest without violence.
VERO BEACH, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy