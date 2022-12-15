WT receives $2.1 million donation for new companion animal science program

West Texas A&M University announced Thursday morning that it had received a $2.1 million donation for establishing a companion animal science program of study to complement and expand its pre-veterinary education and animal studies programs.

Companion animals are domesticated animals such as cats, dogs, horses, birds, reptiles or rodents that are primarily kept as pets.

WT President Emeritus Russell C. Long and wife Natrelle Hedrick Long were on hand for the announcement to talk about their $2.1 million planned gift to the university, as well as the importance of giving to the university and the impact that it will have on students and the community.

“WT is very important to us as an institution that serves students and serves this region so well. We have put in over 30 years here and have seen it grow and develop,” Russell Long said. “We want to do something that will continue to help the students, faculty and the region it serves.”

The Longs said that the companion animal program struck close to their hearts, as it is especially important to both of them. They said that it gives students more opportunities to learn about the care of companion animals, and it is invaluable with the dearth of veterinary programs in the country.

“I am very excited to be a part of this,” Natrelle Long said. “We really wanted to help students, and animal care is something that is close to both of our hearts. I kind of feel like we owe this to the institution for all they have done for us.”

Russell Long also spoke about how he hopes their contribution will help set an example of how others can support the university.

“We hope that by our contribution, this will set an example for others with all the giving opportunities that are available to make the university able to serve the community and its needs better,” Russell Long said.

The Longs said that this gift helps to satisfy three of their most basic desires, to help WT with its students and staff, to help animals, and to help the region that has come to mean so much to them.

The gift will set up a scholarship fund for students in the program and will also include donating the couple’s extensive collection of books to WT’s Cornette Library.

WT President Walter Wendler spoke about the Longs' commitment to the university at the ceremony.

"Russell and Natrelle served WT faithfully in their leadership roles, and they continue to set an example in their sustained connection to the university in their retirement,” Wendler said. “I am grateful for their continued leadership to WT through their generous support of the One West Campaign.”

WT’s One West fundraising campaign, which started in September 2021, now has raised $116 million of its $125 million goal, or 93% of the total.

As part of the Longs’ gift, the Dr. Russell C. Long and Natrelle Hedrick Long Professorship in Companion Animal Studies will be established and will be first held by Dr. Sara-Louise Newcomer.

Newcomer, who will lead the companion animal science program, is a clinical professor of agriculture and sciences.

“I am honored to be the first chosen for this position,” Newcomer said. “One of the biggest motivators in this field is the human-animal bond. I have a passion for teaching about that and looking for ways to impact the lives of both humans and animals. That bond affects so many lives in so many different ways.”

Asked about some of the career paths that this certification could provide, Newcomer said that the areas include service/ therapy dog training, grooming boarding facility management, shelter management and the ability to manage retail pet stores with this enhanced education.

The program will be 15 to 18 hours of academic study, which can be a certification or a minor study.

The program will allow WT to help prepare students planning on a career in veterinary medicine or in a host of other pet-related careers. A news release stated that many are expected to study in the program in preparation for attending veterinary school, such as the Veterinary Education, Research, & Outreach (VERO) partnership between Texas A&M University’s School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and WT’s Paul Engler College of Agriculture & Natural Sciences.

“We expect that this new program will enable students to gain meaningful educational experiences relating to their love of companion animals," department head David Sissom said. “It will benefit our local and regional communities and enrich the lives of the animals we care so much about.”

According to WT, the program is expected to start in the fall semester of 2023.