ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

The Weeknd Unveils ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’ Off ‘Avatar’ Soundtrack

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Avatar : The Way of Water is finally hitting theaters on Friday (Dec. 16), and a day before the release, The Weeknd dropped his cinematic contribution to the soundtrack, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).”

“I thought I could protect you from paying for my sins/ You give me strength/ I would do either way/ Nothing’s lost/ No more pain, just you,” he sings on the Swedish House Mafia -produced track, which was released on Thursday (Dec. 15).

“Nothing Is Lost” was previously teased in the Avatar: The Way of the Water trailer which dropped on Dec. 7, in which the singer’s soft vocals are heard throughout the 45-second clip.

It’s been an exciting week for The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye), who was recently named the 2 022 recipient of the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award in honor of the singer’s impressive commitment to charitable causes. Tesfaye is the first musician to receive both the organization’s Humanitarian Spirit Award and the Allan Slaight Impact Award, with the latter presented the star during his 2014 Canadian Walk of Fame ceremony.

“That this is a Canadian award sits deep with me. Allan and The Slaight Family Foundation are known across the country for their generous philanthropy, and it means a lot to be acknowledged, and is an honor to be recognized along with the legendary Canadian artists who received this award before me,” Tesfaye said in a press statement following the honor.

Listen to “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Fans Choose The Weeknd’s ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

The Weeknd‘s latest offering “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Dec. 16) on Billboard, choosing the bombastic ballad, which plays over the end credits of the long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, as their favorite new music release of the past week. “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” beat out new music by Rosalía and Cardi B (“DESPECHÁ RMX”), Juice WRLD (“Face 2 Face”), PinkPantheress (“Take Me Home”), FLO (“Losing You”), and others. “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” takes a sonic cue from...
Billboard

The Weeknd Receives 2022 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Award For Social Activism

The Weeknd was named the 2022 recipient of the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award this week in honor of the singer’s longstanding commitment to charitable causes. “That this is a Canadian award sits deep with me. Allan and The Slaight Family Foundation are known across the country for their generous philanthropy, and it means a lot to be acknowledged, and is an honor to be recognized along with the legendary Canadian artists who received this award before me,” said the artist born Abel Tesfaye. Related The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Video Surpasses 1 Billion Views on YouTube 12/15/2022 Related The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Video...
Billboard

Rihanna Gives First Glimpse of Her Baby Son With A$AP Rocky in Adorable TikTok Video: Watch

The superstar singer took to TikTok on Saturday (Dec. 17) to share an adorable video of her son, whom she welcomed with partner A$AP Rocky in May. In the 45-second clip, RiRi and her little one are riding in the back of a car while the infant smiles and coos at his fawning mom. Rihanna is giving a first look at her 7-month-old baby boy. “You tryna get Mommy’s phone?” Rihanna asks affectionately to her son. Related Fans Choose The Weeknd's 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' as This Week's Favorite New Music 12/17/2022 Rihanna first announced her pregnancy at the end of January, after...
Billboard

Here’s Why Fans Think Dua Lipa Is Involved With Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Film

The long-awaited Barbie movie is finally hitting theaters on July 21, 2023, and the first teaser trailer was shared to the film’s new Instagram page on Friday (Dec. 16). And while it’s known that Margot Robbie stars as the iconic blonde doll, and Ryan Gosling will take on the role of her handsome boyfriend Ken, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the official Instagram for the film was following 15 people involved with the movie — including Dua Lipa. Eagle-eyed fans who noticed began to speculate what the “Levitating” singer’s involvement in the film might be, with the most popular theory being that...
Billboard

Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of 2022: No. 1 — Bad Bunny

For this year’s update of our ongoing Greatest Pop Star by Year project, Billboard is counting down our staff picks for the top 10 pop stars of 2022 all this week. At No. 1, we remember the year in Bad Bunny — who made the jump from being the world’s greatest Latin pop star to simply the world’s greatest pop star. Related Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars of 2022: Introduction & Honorable Mentions (Staff List) 12/16/2022 Related Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars of 2022: Introduction & Honorable Mentions (Staff List) 12/16/2022 In the summer of 2021, Billboard talked to Bad Bunny about him producing Tommy Torres’ new album, El Playlist de Anoche – his first...
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
SANTA PAULA, CA
Billboard

Ellen DeGeneres Shares Video Montage of Memories With Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘He Brought So Much Joy to My Life’

Ellen DeGeneres posted a thoughtful tribute to Stephen “tWitch” Boss on Thursday (Dec. 15) following his heartbreaking death, sharing a heartbreaking montage of memories of their time together on her daytime talk show. “Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch. He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too. I’m going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours,” she wrote on Instagram using the hashtag #ILovetWitch. Related Jennifer Lopez Honors Stephen 'tWitch' Boss...
Billboard

Kendrick Lamar Enlists a Very Famous Therapist in ‘Count Me Out’ Music Video

Kendrick Lamar is known to largely keep his personal life outside of the public eye–except when it comes to his music. On Friday (Dec. 16), he released the music video for his Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers deep cut, “Count Me Out,” depicting the Compton artist in a piano-side therapy session with Oscar award-winning actress Helen Mirren. Directed by Lamar and pgLang cofounder Dave Free, the video begins with a skit about Lamar taking a woman’s parking spot, before presenting a three-way split screen, showing the “HUMBLE” rapper rattling off his innermost thoughts on one side, Mirren with a...
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From The Weeknd, Rosalía & Cardi B, Juice WLRD and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, The Weeknd trumpets the arrival of Avatar: The Way of Water, Cardi B offers an extra shot of espresso to a Rosalía hit, Little Simz drops a surprise follow-up album to her acclaimed 2021 LP and more. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: The Weeknd, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” The Weeknd is no stranger to big movie soundtrack singles,...
Billboard

Watch BTS Send Jin Off to Military Camp & Rub His Newly Buzzed Hair in Heartwarming, Intimate Video

Even before BTS‘ official debut, the group was recording and sharing personal and intimate moments with their fans so, naturally, ARMY got a glimpse into Jin‘s big day of enlisting in South Korea’s military service. All six of Jin’s band mates came to send him off to the Yeoncheon army base, located north of Seoul and just a few miles 10 miles from the Demilitarized Zone separating South and North Korea. BTS managed to avoid the crowds gathered at the base (which reportedly included dozens of journalists and security staff, plus a handful of fans) and enjoyed some quiet time with...
Billboard

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Adorable Christmas Song She Wrote & Performed at Just 5 Years Old

Olivia Rodrigo shared a Christmas surprise Friday (Dec. 16) in the form of “The Bels,” the original holiday song she wrote when she was just 5 years old. Even as a kindgartener, the pop sensation shows she had an early knack for rhyming as she sings, “Red and green is the Christmas queen/ Make the holidays special to me/ Oh, see the dancing gingerbread dance in your head/ Wait, wait, wait for the bells to ring there” over a beat perfect for sugar plum fairies. Related P!nk's 11-Year-Old Daughter Shows Off Her Incredible Vocal Range With Olivia Rodrigo Cover 12/16/2022 Rodrigo also shared a note...
Billboard

Danny Elfman ‘Surprised’ by ‘Wednesday’ Success, Thought It Was Going to Be ‘A Little Cult Thing’

Wednesday is officially a smash. The Netflix show, which premiered Nov. 23, has climbed the ranks since its release and has become the third most watched show on the streaming platform after Stranger Things and Squid Game, but for the show’s composer Danny Elfman, the success came as a major surprise. Speaking alongside Phoebe Bridgers for an interview with NME published Friday (Dec. 16), the composer — well known and loved for his work on The Nightmare Before Christmas, Edward Scissorhands, Alice in Wonderland and more — spoke about what it was like working on Wednesday and how he feels about...
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Hip-Hop Album of 2022? Vote!

2022 is coming to a close, and Billboard looked back on all the incredible hip-hop albums that dropped this year in our ranked list. From big returns and collaborative albums to a slew of female MCs killing the game, there was no shortage of music to keep fans satisfied. We want to know your top hip-hop album of the year. Check out our ranked and numbered list here and let us know by voting below. More from BillboardMariah Carey Makes Surprise Broadway Debut in 'Some Like It Hot'The Weeknd Unveils 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' Off 'Avatar' SoundtrackBeyoncé Reached Out to Meghan Markle After 2021 Oprah Interview
Billboard

RM Performs Intimate Set Filled With ‘Indigo’ Songs for ‘Live in Seoul’ Concert: Watch

For all the BTS ARMY members unable to hop on a flight to see RM’s intimate concert in Seoul, BANGTANTV has the next best thing. On Thursday (Dec. 15), BTS’ YouTube channel uploaded the full set of the rapper’s recent concert at Seoul’s Rolling Hall, which contained a multitude of tracks from his recently released solo LP, Indigo. The video kicks off with classy, film-style footage of fans waiting in line for entrance to the show and posters around the area that reads “Indigo is the wARMYest blue” scattered around near the queue. Fans lucky enough to make it to...
Billboard

Zach Bryan, ‘Wednesday’ Music Reign on Top TV Songs Chart

Zach Bryan and songs featured in Netflix’s new series Wednesday rule Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for November 2022. Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of November 2022. Related From 'Goo Goo' to Gaga: 'Wednesday' Brings 'Bloody Mary' to Top 40 of Billboard Global Chart 12/15/2022 Bryan claims the top two spots of the November 2022 list thanks to two different TV shows. “Something in the Orange” reigns after being heard...
Billboard

BUMZU Breaks Down His K-Pop Process & Creating Music With ‘An Unchanging Set of Values’

An artist referring to songs they’ve worked on as their “babies” can be a somewhat cliché answer when describing their work—but few can speak so affectionately and vividly recall the tiniest details about the song like BUMZU. That attention is the tangible result of the Korean singer-songwriter-producer’s personal and positive approach to becoming one of K-pop’s most influential creatives. The 31-year-old has spent more than a decade in Korea’s music industry and BUMZU’s tight relationship with chart-topping acts like SEVENTEEN (he co-wrote and composed the group’s 2015 peppy debut single “Adore U” and worked on every track from this year’s Sector...
Billboard

Rosalia Drops ‘Despecha’ Remix With Cardi B: Stream It Now

Rosalía and Cardi B join forces for the new “Despechá” remix, which was unleashed Friday (Dec. 16). After teasing the remix on Wednesday, the Spanish singer-songwriter unveiled a day later that the “WAP” singer would be her collaborator on the new version, which features Cardi rapping over the hypnotizing mambo beat. “Since long time ago, I wanted to make music with her,” Rosalía said in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. “And she knows I love her music, and she always supports me too. So I was like, “This song is inspired in Mambo, it’s inspired in música...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy