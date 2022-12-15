The Weeknd Unveils ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’ Off ‘Avatar’ Soundtrack

Avatar : The Way of Water is finally hitting theaters on Friday (Dec. 16), and a day before the release, The Weeknd dropped his cinematic contribution to the soundtrack, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).”

“I thought I could protect you from paying for my sins/ You give me strength/ I would do either way/ Nothing’s lost/ No more pain, just you,” he sings on the Swedish House Mafia -produced track, which was released on Thursday (Dec. 15).

“Nothing Is Lost” was previously teased in the Avatar: The Way of the Water trailer which dropped on Dec. 7, in which the singer’s soft vocals are heard throughout the 45-second clip.

It’s been an exciting week for The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye), who was recently named the 2 022 recipient of the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award in honor of the singer’s impressive commitment to charitable causes. Tesfaye is the first musician to receive both the organization’s Humanitarian Spirit Award and the Allan Slaight Impact Award, with the latter presented the star during his 2014 Canadian Walk of Fame ceremony.

“That this is a Canadian award sits deep with me. Allan and The Slaight Family Foundation are known across the country for their generous philanthropy, and it means a lot to be acknowledged, and is an honor to be recognized along with the legendary Canadian artists who received this award before me,” Tesfaye said in a press statement following the honor.

Listen to “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” below.