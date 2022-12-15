Hiring made more equitable for those with criminal records in Gainesville

Criminal records can no longer block a job applicant’s chance for employment in Gainesville.

In a unanimous vote, the Gainesville City Commission passed a “fair chance” ordinance that prohibits employers from inquiring about an applicant’s criminal background before extending a job offer. The move also mandates that employers only consider recent convictions and pending prosecutions in hiring decisions, not arrests or old convictions.

“This will have a tremendous impact on our community, certainly from the side of folks that are just trying to get a job and trying to get a fair interview and a fair shake,” said Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe. “It’s also going to be excellent for our businesses, who will get a much-needed expansion to the labor pool”

The initiative was spearheaded by Community Spring, a nonprofit organization created to advocate for economic justice, in partnership with the Gainesville Office of Equity and Inclusion and the Greater Gainesville Chamber.

“It’s going to mean a lot to not only people with records, it’s (also) going to mean a lot to businesses, and I think this is one of those rare moments where it’s a win-win, where I think a lot of people can see the value in this, said Max Tipping, policy director at Community Spring.

In a letter to the commission, signed by over 25 advocacy groups and organizations – including Dream Defenders and Gainesville For All – those in favor of the proposal say people with criminal backgrounds are less likely to reoffend with steady employment.

“Pervasive questions about criminal records on job applications or in interviews prevent (former offenders) from being seen as they are today," the letter reads. "As a result, formerly incarcerated people are unemployed at a rate of over 27% on a national level – higher than the unemployment rate during the Great Depression."

The city already uses the hiring practices outlined in the proposed ordinance for its public employees, but the new law would apply to private employers having 15 or more employees.

“After coming home (from prison), I was told no everywhere I applied for a job,” said Community Spring member, Tequila McKnight. “I felt very defeated until coming to Community Spring and getting the help to get this ordinance put into motion.”

The policy would not require an employer to hire an applicant with a criminal record, but, instead, shifts the timing of any background screening.

Currently, there are four stages in the hiring process for most employers, including the application, interview, offer and onboarding phases. Previously, employers were allowed to ask about an applicant’s criminal past during the application and/or interview phases.

The new law adds a fifth phase of record checks toward the end of the hiring process after a job offer has been made.

“I talked to business owners, I talked to the chamber of commerce, people have reservations, but generally speaking it was well-received and that speaks to how well (Community Spring) have put it together and how well you’ve spoken to the rest of the community about it,” said Mayor-elect Harvey Ward.

Javon L. Harris is a local government and social justice reporter for The Gainesville Sun. He can be reached by phone at (352) 338-3103, by email at jlharris@gannett.com or on Twitter @JavonLHarris_JD.