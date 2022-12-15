Collierville Industrial Development Board endorses PILOT for Orgill showroom

Collierville’s Industrial Development Board is asking the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to approve a payment in lieu of taxes for Orgill’s expansion.

The IDB approved a 15-year PILOT on Thursday the company’s proposed new showroom in southwest Collierville, and the suburban leaders will consider ratification of the matter in January.

“Like IMC, like Mueller (Industries) and others this is a dynamic company that continues to grow,” John Duncan, economic community development director, told the IDB members.

The request from Orgill is for a 75% reduction of both county and town property taxes. Such requests are frequent in large corporate investments.

The town has a score where it reviews the requests based on the number of jobs it creates and overall investment in the town.

The IDB approved a 15-year PILOT on Thursday the company’s proposed new showroom in southwest Collierville, and the suburban leaders will consider ratification of the matter in January. (Submitted)

Orgill’s $77.2 million capital investment in Collierville is the third-largest in the town’s history behind FedEx World Technology Center on Bailey Station Road and Collierville High School on East Shelby Drive.

Its annual sales hit $3.2 billion in 2020, triple what it was in 2006.

Initially, the user of the space was not public. Orgill eventually announced the 513,000-square-foot showroom and additional office space in November. The location is east of the worldwide headquarters on Houston Levee, west of Bailey Station Road. However, Duncan said conversations have been ongoing for a year. Orgill looked inside and outside of Shelby County, and finding a property large enough with proper infrastructure was a challenge.

The various needed approvals of rezoning and site plan are moving through the town’s review process, but Duncan told the IDB, Orgill wants to move forward as leases on other spaces are expiring soon.

While it’s not bringing as many employment opportunities as some recent investments in the town, it will add 65 jobs, while retaining 351.

Additionally, about 700 guests will visit the site per year for events in the space. Collierville estimates such events could have a $1.5 million economic impact as guests spend between two and four days shopping, dining and staying in Collierville.

The county is favorable to the 15-year plan, according to a letter from Shelby County mayor Lee Harris.

“The fact that Orgill continues to invest in our community shows their commitment to our community and their belief in our community,” Duncan said.