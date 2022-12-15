ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said Kenneth Selders, 59, is wanted on the charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WANTED: Police searching for Clinton burglars

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking the public to help them identify multiple men allegedly involved in a string of recent burglaries in Clinton. The burglaries reportedly happened early Thursday morning, Dec. 22, between 3-4:30 a.m. According to the Clinton Police Department, the men were rambling through anything that...
CLINTON, LA
WAFB

New probation, parole officers earn badges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nineteen new probation and parole officers have joined the Louisiana Department of Safety and Corrections. These new officers took their oaths during a swearing-in ceremony at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 22. “Congratulations to the newest members of our Probation and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 dead in shooting at LSU off-campus apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at an LSU off-campus apartment complex on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It happened at Lark Baton Rouge Apartments on Burbank Drive near West Parker Boulevard just before 8 a.m. According to BRPD, the shooting is being...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WANTED: EBRSO looking for burglar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly burglarized a home near Burbank Drive. The burglary reportedly happened Monday, Dec. 12, on Spring Cove Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, a victim reported that someone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD responding to deadly shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting Monday morning, Dec. 19. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Dougherty Drive. Emergency officials said a person has died. This is a developing story. Check back for more...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Babysitter arrested after toddler suffers life-threatening injuries while in his care, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the man who was babysitting him is facing a cruelty charge, according to arrest records. A probable cause report shows Howard Youngblood, 36, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on a charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles after TyShawn Brumfield, 22 months, was hospitalized on Thursday, Dec. 15, in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

