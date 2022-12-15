Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Code Blue Warming Station in need of resources, volunteers
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — While most of us can be protected from the recent winter weather from the comfort of our homes there are some that can’t. “We've had very cold nights that did not meet criteria recently, first open. So, on those nights, we're still handing out supplies. We have mobile teams that will volunteer,” says Virginia Williams-Trice, executive director of Amarillo Housing First.
5.4 earthquake in West Texas, one of state's strongest ever, felt in Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening near Midland, but was felt hundreds of miles away in Amarillo. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m.. It was centered about 14 miles north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles.
Chime In: Show us your snow
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Snow fall caused travel issues across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles Friday morning. While Amarillo saw less than an inch of accumulation, other parts of the ABC 7 viewing area, like Dalhart, saw 2-inches plus. We'd love to see the show where you live. Upload...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: People seen vandalizing, stealing Christmas decorations around Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are asking for the public's help locating people seen on doorbell cameras vandalizing and stealing Christmas decorations around Amarillo. According to the Amarillo Police Department, these people were seen in a white truck. Anyone with information on who these people are can call...
Person extricated from 2 vehicle crash on I-40 at Western
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police worked numerous wrecks around the city after half an inch of snow made a mess of roads. One person had to be extricated from a two vehicle crash at I-40 and Western. Another wreck on I-40 at Ross forced traffic to exit at...
WEATHER ALERT DAYS: Dangerous Wind Chills Late This Week
A blast of arctic air will impact much of the continental United States later this week. This will send temperatures and wind chills tumbling well below zero in many locations. Here in the southern plains, we'll see a variety of weather. A true BLUE NORTHER will impact much of Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday and Friday. The cold front will move into the panhandles on Wednesday night into Thursday morning dropping temperatures 30 degrees in just a matter of hours. Thursday and Friday will be Weather Alert Days. While it appears that things may be dry with this system now, that could change. We are expecting some heavy snow in Oklahoma from OKC to Tulsa. However, we could still see some isolated snow showers develop on Thursday evening into Friday in the panhandles behind this front.
Hartley County Sheriff: 'Stay off the (snow packed, very slick) roads!'
DALHART, Texas — Hartley County's sheriff is urging people to stay off the road. "Stay off the roads!" said Sheriff Chanze Fowler. "Roadways are snow packed and very slick. Hopefully by mid-morning or lunch. Be safe out there please. " Fowler said traffic was heavy with "travelers flying down...
Moore County Sheriff's Office mourning death of K-9 deputy 'Lucifer'
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — The Moore County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of its K-9 deputy "Lucifer." "Lucifer passed away peacefully (Thursday)," at the age of 12, said his handler, Lt. Brandon Jones. He joined the department in February 2013. "That first morning, the instructor gave me a...
