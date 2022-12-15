ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Garage fire leaves 8 adults, 1 child displaced in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Nine people were displaced after a residential fire in North Highlands Thursday evening. The fire took place in a garage that had been converted to a living space, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. There were no injuries reported, but eight adults and one child...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Families forced out after Stockton mobile home park deemed uninhabitable

STOCKTON, Calif. — Some families in Stockton are scrambling to find shelter after being forced out of their mobile home park Thursday morning. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say their deputies enforced a clean-up court order Thursday at a mobile home park on Auto Avenue near Waterloo Road. The order deemed the location uninhabitable.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store

WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
WOODLAND, CA
ABC10

Folsom police investigating possible connection to alleged jewelry theft scam

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Police Department is investigating a possible connection to an alleged jewelry theft scam that hit neighborhoods throughout the city. Folsom police said the scam involves a woman with an Eastern European accent talking with the victim, telling them it was her birthday and putting fake jewelry on the victim while removing the victim's authentic jewelry. According to police, the thefts are done with sleight of hand and have not become violent.
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

Winter Solstice today, longer days start tomorrow

CALIFORNIA, USA — The first official day of winter is Wednesday starting at 1:48 p.m. Pacific Time, but winter weather has already descended on Northern California. As the Earth rotates around the Sun, different portions of the planet receive more or less sunlight depending on the tilt. For the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento LGBT Community Center to host event for chosen family

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento LGBT Community Center will be partnering with ACE Resource Network and Number Story to host a festival Sunday, Dec. 18 to commemorate their #HolidaysAreHard campaign. Their #HolidaysAreHard campaign features a Number Story Tree that allows the community to spread messages of strength and resilience...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Students at Sacramento City schools could return to indoor masking after winter break

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If COVID-19 levels stay the same as they are, students with the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) could be returning to class in masks. In a news release, the district advised parents that Sacramento County moved into the high community transmission level for COVID-19. According to data provided by the district, the case rate per 100,000 population is 214.62.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy