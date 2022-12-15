Read full article on original website
No one hurt after fire at Victorian-style house in downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A downtown Sacramento house went up in flames Thursday evening as firefighters battled a blaze along the 1500 block of Q Street. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, crews did a fire attack as smoke and fire showed from the attic of the building. Sacramento Fire...
Garage fire leaves 8 adults, 1 child displaced in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Nine people were displaced after a residential fire in North Highlands Thursday evening. The fire took place in a garage that had been converted to a living space, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. There were no injuries reported, but eight adults and one child...
Here is a list of warming centers open in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif — With temperatures getting into the 40s, here is a list of five warming centers open in Sacramento, according to 211sacramento.org. Where: 6701 Lemon Hill Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95824. When: 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. Capacity: 80. DHA - Pat Wright Building. Where: 1725 28th Street, Sacramento,...
Families forced out after Stockton mobile home park deemed uninhabitable
STOCKTON, Calif. — Some families in Stockton are scrambling to find shelter after being forced out of their mobile home park Thursday morning. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say their deputies enforced a clean-up court order Thursday at a mobile home park on Auto Avenue near Waterloo Road. The order deemed the location uninhabitable.
2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store
WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
'It's just good for our hearts': Stockton business gives away $32k in toys
STOCKTON, Calif. — Smiles were on faces, the holiday spirit was in the air and feelings of gratitude were on the mind in south Stockton Thursday as hundreds of kids picked out free toys. Owners of Winner's Bingo held their annual toy giveaway event Thursday morning, bringing out an...
Roseville police arrest man suspected of stealing car with children inside
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man who stole a car with children inside was found and arrested Dec. 13, the Roseville Police Department said. Police identified the man as Johnny Panyanouvong, a 29-year-old man from Sacramento. He allegedly stole a running car with children inside and was found by the...
Folsom police investigating possible connection to alleged jewelry theft scam
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Police Department is investigating a possible connection to an alleged jewelry theft scam that hit neighborhoods throughout the city. Folsom police said the scam involves a woman with an Eastern European accent talking with the victim, telling them it was her birthday and putting fake jewelry on the victim while removing the victim's authentic jewelry. According to police, the thefts are done with sleight of hand and have not become violent.
Shooting investigation in North Sacramento
Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Haywood Street. A man was taken to a hospital, according to the police department.
Stockton Police: Woman assaulted, robbed after being followed to neighborhood mailbox
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two men accused of following a woman to her neighborhood mailbox in Stockton where they allegedly assaulted and robbed her. The robbery happened on Aug. 6 in the area of Angelina Lane. When the...
Winter Solstice today, longer days start tomorrow
CALIFORNIA, USA — The first official day of winter is Wednesday starting at 1:48 p.m. Pacific Time, but winter weather has already descended on Northern California. As the Earth rotates around the Sun, different portions of the planet receive more or less sunlight depending on the tilt. For the...
Canceled, delayed flights disrupt holiday travel for some travelers at SMF
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Christmas just three days away, travelers have been crowding airports to fly to their holiday destinations, but according to Flight Aware, thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled nationwide because of a winter storm. A number of flights here at Sacramento International Airport (SMF)...
Sacramento LGBT Community Center to host event for chosen family
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento LGBT Community Center will be partnering with ACE Resource Network and Number Story to host a festival Sunday, Dec. 18 to commemorate their #HolidaysAreHard campaign. Their #HolidaysAreHard campaign features a Number Story Tree that allows the community to spread messages of strength and resilience...
Students at Sacramento City schools could return to indoor masking after winter break
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If COVID-19 levels stay the same as they are, students with the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) could be returning to class in masks. In a news release, the district advised parents that Sacramento County moved into the high community transmission level for COVID-19. According to data provided by the district, the case rate per 100,000 population is 214.62.
'It's a phenomenal opportunity' | Here's how you can help Black single moms this holiday season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As a Black single mother, Michal Stafford is always striving to make ends meet. Stafford has three children. She, along with her children, moved from Oakland to Elk Grove for a lower cost of living in California. "It has been a very difficult road," said...
CHP officer released from hospital two months after being hit during accident investigation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A CHP officer is now home for the holidays after being hit by an alleged DUI driver while investigating a deadly hit-and-run on Stockton Boulevard in October. UC Davis Health says CHP officer Aaron Weikert was discharged from the hospital Wednesday after being seriously injured in...
CHP: 1 person dead, 4 injured after crash involving sheriff's deputy in Antelope
ANTELOPE, Calif. — One person is dead and four people were injured after a crash Thursday involving a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 2 a.m. at Elverta Road and Watt Avenue in Antelope. CHP said a 19-year-old driving a white Mazda...
Director Greta Gerwig recommends these places for Sacramento newcomers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Famed director of "Lady Bird" and 2019's "Little Women," Greta Gerwig, still loves her hometown and even has some tips for newcomers on the best way to experience it as well. "I love Sacramento. I loved growing up there. I mean, I feel very lucky to...
The holiday foods that can harm your teeth may surprise you | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The holidays can lift your spirits but also widen your waistline and sour your smile. Celebrate too much and you'll need more than a diet. Sugary treats like candy canes obviously aren't great for your teeth, but there may be other not-so-obvious threats waiting at the office holiday party.
Large earthquake not likely for Sacramento area, but damage is possible | Expert
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a devastating 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County, one question lingering in people's minds is whether it could happen in Sacramento. Tuesday's earthquake hit along the coast of Northern California, roughly 5 1/2 hours away from Sacramento. For those wondering whether it could happen in...
