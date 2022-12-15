Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
One lane open on northbound I-15 near Willard following four-vehicle crash
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A crash on northbound I-15 at mile point 358 near Willard, Utah has left one lane open. According to Utah Highway Patrol, a four-vehicle crash is responsible for the lane closures. The Utah Department of Transportations says a stalled vehicle may have led to the crash.
kslnewsradio.com
Semi-truck catches fire in Summit County early Sunday morning
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A semi-truck caught fire around 1:40 a.m. in Summit County Sunday morning. Traveling along I-80, near mile point 175, a semi-truck caught fire due to unknown reasons. Utah Highway Patrol says the fire in Summit County temporarily closed both lanes of eastbound traffic for approximately...
UPDATE: Rose Park assault suspect taken into custody, road closures lifted
In assistance with SWAT, Salt Lake City Police officers have found the suspect and safely taken him into custody.
Gephardt Daily
Woman found dead near bus stop after leaving Salt Lake City hospital
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was found dead at a bus stop after leaving a Salt Lake City hospital Sunday morning. The woman was found at a bus stop near 100 South and 1000 East about 7:18 a.m., Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky confirmed.
kslnewsradio.com
Police find woman dead on bus stop bench
SALT LAKE CITY — At around 7 a.m., an elderly woman was found deceased on a bus stop bench near 100 S 1000 East. According to police, the woman had been released from the hospital just hours earlier. The cold conditions and a potential medical episode resulted in her passing.
KSLTV
Herriman police: Speed a likely factor in fatal crash on Mountain View Corridor
HERRIMAN, Utah — One man was killed in a rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor Friday morning, and police believe speed was a factor in the crash. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m., just south of Real Vista Drive at approximately 14900 South, according to Commander Brent Adamson with the Herriman Police Department.
Driver dies after crash involving 5 cars in West Valley City
One person died after causing a multi-vehicle crash in West Valley City Friday afternoon, according to police.
Salt Lake City Police apprehend suspect after 'extensive' search
Several roads are closed as Salt Lake City Police attempt to locate a possibly armed suspect in the Rose Park area.
KSLTV
Multi-vehicle crash kills one, closes eastbound 3500 South at 2200-2400 West
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person was killed, and several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving five different vehicles Friday evening. The crash caused a road closure on the ramp from Interstate-215 northbound to 3500 South eastbound. Traffic exiting I-215 from southbound to east bound 3500 South is also being diverted.
kslnewsradio.com
One person killed in rollover crash in Herriman
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A man has died in an accident on the Mountain View Corridor Friday morning. According to Commander Brent Adamson with the Herriman Police Department there was a single vehicle rollover on Mountain View and Academy Parkway. “We responded out this morning on a single...
Man dies after rollover crash in Herriman
A 29-year-old man died in the early hours of Friday morning after a rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman.
kjzz.com
Investigation reveals drugs, not road rage, likely led to Redwood Road shooting
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — The Taylorsville Police Department on Friday released surveillance images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting the previous day that was initially believed to have been sparked by road rage. After serving a search warrant on the injured driver's vehicle, though, police now believe the...
Gephardt Daily
House badly damaged, pet killed in early morning fire in Holladay
HOLLADAY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified firefighters responded to a house fire on Holladay’s Wander Lane Saturday morning. The fire was reported at about 2:45 a.m., Unified Fire spokesman Kelly Bird told Gephardt Daily. “The caller said there were flames coming out the windows, and...
Gephardt Daily
Bear River crash fatal for teen
CORINNE, Utah, Dec. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Box Elder County emergency responders found a 17-year-old deceased Friday in a car that landed upside down in the Bear River. “At approximately 3:15 p.m. the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office along with the Box Elder County Search and Rescue, Corinne Fire Department, Brigham City Fire Department, and Willard Fire Department, responded to the report of a passenger car upside down in the Bear River at 4000 W 3600 N, Corinne,” according to a Friday evening press release on social media from Chief Deputy Cade Palmer.
KSLTV
Three structure fires in Logan over the weekend included a home built in the 1860’s
LOGAN, Utah — A home built in the 1860’s caught fire in Logan Saturday. According to the Logan City Fire Department, it was the third structure fire they responded to in under 36 hours. The call came in at approximately 8:38 a.m., though LCFD said they believe the...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Fugitive taken into custody after SWAT operation overnight in Kearns
KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police SWAT team arrested a wanted fugitive overnight in Kearns, a police statement says. The man in custody is 34-year-old Donald Zephry Woehler. On Friday, detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Robbery and Violent Crimes...
kvnutalk
Two vehicle crash in south Logan shuts down portion of US-89/91 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Emergency crews were called out to a two-vehicle crash in southern Logan, Friday afternoon. The accident occurred near 1100 S. US-89/91 and shut down a portion of the highway for about 30 minutes. Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said a white Hyundai Sonata was northbound, in...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah drivers urged to slow down amid winter weather conditions
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not just bad weather creating dangerous driving conditions this week. The Utah Highway Patrol said speeding drivers were part a large number of accidents on roads this week. UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said Utah drivers clocked at over 100 miles per hour during...
ksl.com
Good Samaritan helps woman critically injured and pinned after guardrail impales her car
FARMINGTON — The family of a survivor of a serious car crash is thanking the good Samaritan who stopped to help her. Renae Hilton's family said her vehicle slid on ice Tuesday morning, sending her crashing into a guard rail. Candace Rivera said she actually drove past Hilton's crashed...
Taylorsville shooting may be botched drug deal or attempted robbery instead of road rage, police say
Taylorsville Police Department now believes that the shooting on Redwood Road on Thursday, Dec. 16, may not be a road rage incident after all.
