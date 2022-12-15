ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Semi-truck catches fire in Summit County early Sunday morning

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A semi-truck caught fire around 1:40 a.m. in Summit County Sunday morning. Traveling along I-80, near mile point 175, a semi-truck caught fire due to unknown reasons. Utah Highway Patrol says the fire in Summit County temporarily closed both lanes of eastbound traffic for approximately...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police find woman dead on bus stop bench

SALT LAKE CITY — At around 7 a.m., an elderly woman was found deceased on a bus stop bench near 100 S 1000 East. According to police, the woman had been released from the hospital just hours earlier. The cold conditions and a potential medical episode resulted in her passing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One person killed in rollover crash in Herriman

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A man has died in an accident on the Mountain View Corridor Friday morning. According to Commander Brent Adamson with the Herriman Police Department there was a single vehicle rollover on Mountain View and Academy Parkway. “We responded out this morning on a single...
HERRIMAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

House badly damaged, pet killed in early morning fire in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified firefighters responded to a house fire on Holladay’s Wander Lane Saturday morning. The fire was reported at about 2:45 a.m., Unified Fire spokesman Kelly Bird told Gephardt Daily. “The caller said there were flames coming out the windows, and...
HOLLADAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Bear River crash fatal for teen

CORINNE, Utah, Dec. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Box Elder County emergency responders found a 17-year-old deceased Friday in a car that landed upside down in the Bear River. “At approximately 3:15 p.m. the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office along with the Box Elder County Search and Rescue, Corinne Fire Department, Brigham City Fire Department, and Willard Fire Department, responded to the report of a passenger car upside down in the Bear River at 4000 W 3600 N, Corinne,” according to a Friday evening press release on social media from Chief Deputy Cade Palmer.
CORINNE, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD: Fugitive taken into custody after SWAT operation overnight in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police SWAT team arrested a wanted fugitive overnight in Kearns, a police statement says. The man in custody is 34-year-old Donald Zephry Woehler. On Friday, detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Robbery and Violent Crimes...
KEARNS, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah drivers urged to slow down amid winter weather conditions

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not just bad weather creating dangerous driving conditions this week. The Utah Highway Patrol said speeding drivers were part a large number of accidents on roads this week. UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said Utah drivers clocked at over 100 miles per hour during...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

