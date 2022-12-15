ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

No cell service, couple rescued thanks to new iPhone feature

By Storyful, Heather Holeman/KFOR
 3 days ago

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KFOR/Storyful) – A couple’s vehicle plunged 300 feet into a remote canyon in the Angeles National Forest in California. Miraculously, the two survived with only moderate injuries. And with no cellular service, they were still able to contact rescue crews, thanks to a new iPhone 14 feature.

Photo: Special Enforcement Bureau, a branch of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

According to the Montrose Search and Rescue Team , the couple, both in their mid-20’s, were able to extricate themselves from the crumpled car, then used Apple’s new emergency satellite service, available on iPhone 14s, allowing them to text emergency responders.

Video at the top of this story shows a rescue helicopter hoisting them to safety, before transporting the couple to an area hospital.

Apple released the new satellite service on iPhone 14s in November.

