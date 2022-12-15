When you visit Alexandria, Virginia, you will be able to experience various things. It is a city located on the Potomac River and just south of Washington, DC. One of the best things to do in this area is to check out the city’s Old Town. This part of the city is filled with beautiful, well-preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings and brick sidewalks. Another great place to see is the Carlyle House Historic Park. This restored Georgian mansion will allow you to experience a little bit of history.

