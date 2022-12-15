Read full article on original website
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergPotomac, MD
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyD_FoodVendorWashington State
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Alexandria, Virginia
When you visit Alexandria, Virginia, you will be able to experience various things. It is a city located on the Potomac River and just south of Washington, DC. One of the best things to do in this area is to check out the city’s Old Town. This part of the city is filled with beautiful, well-preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings and brick sidewalks. Another great place to see is the Carlyle House Historic Park. This restored Georgian mansion will allow you to experience a little bit of history.
rockvillenights.com
Downtown Brews to open in Rockville
Will be opening soon at 5751-E Fishers Lane in The Alaire apartment building in Rockville. The shop will sell beer, wine and coffee. It will be open from 6:00 AM to 1:00 AM seven days a week. This space was formerly home to Downtown Beer and Wine.
mocoshow.com
Capital Cryo is Now Open in Rockville
Capital Cryo has recently opened at 835 Rockville Pike, Suite F in Rockville’s Wintergreen Plaza. This is Capital Cryo’s second MoCo location and third overall, offering cryotherapy and other innovative wellness services at their locations in Bethesda and the Wesley Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. Their goal is to “help patients of all backgrounds improve their health and well-being using the latest technologies.”
WTOP
Popular DC winery to close, citing safety concerns
Despite its popularity in D.C., the Ivy City area’s City Winery said safety concerns, in addition to an already challenging economic environment, will force it to close its doors as of Jan. 1. “We need to be responsible to our staff, customers and the many musicians, regarding their safety,”...
Lodging
Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park in Virginia Completes Renovation
Falls Church, Va. – Marriott International, Inc. announced the completion of an $11 million revitalization of its 395-room Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park. This renovation enriches the guest experience and further establishes the hotel as a leader in the Northern Virginia market. This includes a newly renovated lobby, a modernized fitness center, two new junior ballrooms, 27,000 square feet of meeting space, and a new restaurant and cocktail lounge, Tandem. The 16-story hotel located at 3111 Fairview Park Drive is owned by Lakewood Hotel Group and managed by Marriott International, Inc.
Owner of City Winery says Ivy City location has become 'unsafe for our staff and patrons'
WASHINGTON — Last call! City Winery is closing the doors to its Ivy City location by the end of the year. City Winery CEO and Founder Michael Dorf spoke with WUSA9 about the decision to close this location after four years in business. Dorf says the problem is that...
mocoshow.com
Taco Bamba Opens Gaithersburg Location Today
Taco Bamba at 670 Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg is opening today (Friday, December 16) at 9am. The new location, which will feature an all-day breakfast menu, is giving away a free Taco Bamba coffee mugs and a free cup of coffee to the first 50 customers. Gaithersburg exclusive tacos on the menu will include “the Mr. Zadir, which stuffs ground lamb and beef kafta in a flour tortilla with chipotle yogurt and chili-spiced feta slaw, and the McLovin It, which pairs crispy chicken nuggets with a chipotle barbecue sauce, hot mustard, Fresno slaw, pickled onion, and cornbread crumble.” The restaurant will be open Sunday-Thursday 9am-9pm and Friday-Saturday, 9am-10pm. Additional details below per Taco Bamba:
DC winery and concert venue closing due to crime: 'Too unsafe for our staff'
A popular winery and live entertainment venue in Washington, D.C., is being forced to close due to rising crime that has made it 'unsafe' for its staff and customers.
Here is where to see holiday lights across the DMV
WASHINGTON — It's the most beautiful time of the year... to put on a sweater and take a stroll through the holiday lights. All across the DMV, you can find the night being set alight by twinkling lights and neon signs. Whether you like to see candy canes and...
mocoshow.com
Update on Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken
Permanent signage is up at Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken (16248 Frederick Rd) on the border of Gaithersburg/Rockville, in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove Rd. The center is also home to Minerva Indian Cuisine, Qdoba, and the recently relocated Dunkin Donuts. The North Carolina-based biscuit chain is known for their buttermilk-brined chicken and currently has Maryland locations in Columbia and Towson. Menu items include biscuit sandwiches, biscuits & gravy, fried chicken strips, and donuts. Originally scheduled to open this fall, Rise is now targeting an early 2023 opening.
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Dad Steps Up as Loudoun’s New Christmas Light King
22,000 industrial grade Christmas lights. 25,000 steps in a single day over Thanksgiving weekend. And a year’s worth of planning, designing, building, and illuminating. That’s what goes into creating one of Loudoun’s top neighborhood holiday light shows. And for Kurt Hassler, the creative and tech mastermind behind Woodlea Hills Lights, it’s a labor of love.
sancerresatsunset.com
Huntley Meadows Park in Alexandria, Virginia
Top-secret antenna arrays tracked Sputnik. A family of beavers built a dam that created a wetlands area attracting rare birds. And Elizabeth Jennings committed a gruesome murder, even for her. All these things happened in what is today Huntley Meadows Park in Alexandria, Virginia. This post contains affiliate links. For...
tysonsreporter.com
Luxury of a different kind is coming to Tysons
Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
popville.com
“Seen in the best Peruvian chicken joint in all the land”
Thanks to Melissa for sending from Huacatay Chicken. Huacatay, Peruvian style chicken, opened in Edgewood back in 2016. 2314 4th Street, NE (just off Rhode Island Ave) Located at 2314 4th St NE. Washington, DC. We offer a wide array of fresh food – huacatay salad, machu picchu salad, huacatay burger, 6″ huacatay sandwich, lomo saltado, palta rellena, ceviche, and whole chicken with 6 sauces. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!”
tysonsreporter.com
McLean and Idylwood hit with delays in county leaf collections
With winter on the horizon, Fairfax County is still racing to suck up the last leafy vestiges of autumn. Specifically, the county’s crews have yet to pick up leaves in McLean and Idylwood, as a combination of staffing shortages, equipment issues and an early leaf fall have delayed collections, the Department of Public Works and Environmental Services acknowledged yesterday.
NBC Washington
Pedestrian Dead After Crash in Falls Church
A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Falls Church, Virginia, on Sunday, police say. The crash happened on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road early in the morning, according to the Fairfax County Police. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was not immediately released. Arlington Boulevard...
fox5dc.com
Tysons Corner mall evacuated after active shooter incident
WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
bethesdamagazine.com
Two Filipino eateries headed to Wheaton
Red Ribbon Bakeshop started in the Philippines in 1979 and now has over 500 locations worldwide with over 30 in the United States. Now the business will open its first Maryland location in Wheaton. The bakeshop sells cakes and pastries, but is known for its mango supreme cake, butter mamon,...
WTOP
Last trash drop-off day held for customers of defunct Northern Va. garbage collector
The final trash drop-off day for customers affected by a recently shuttered garbage collection service will be held Saturday in Loudoun County, Virginia. Former customers of Haulin’ Trash can take their household and yard waste to the ball fields at Park View High School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $7 cash.
