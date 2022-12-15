Read full article on original website
Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport
In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning.
KTBS
Shreveport Police Department held their Class 87 graduation ceremony
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department welcomed 12 new officers in a ceremony held at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Greenwood Road. These 12 men and women endured 16 weeks of rigorous physical and mental preparation to be able to advance to their field training. For the next 16 weeks they will be on the streets with their training officers helping to keep our city safe.
KSLA
Caddo School Board Member hosts Ring The Bell For Our Children
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dottie Bell, a Caddo Parish school board member, is hosting an event to support the children and families affected by recent storms. On Dec. 19, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., the Ring The Bell For Our Children fundraiser will be raising funds and collecting gifts for the children and their families that have been affected by recent storms.
Amazing Raw Footage of Keithville Storm Search & Rescue
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department responded immediately after a storm tore through the Keithville/Keatchie area last Tuesday night. The storm, which included a tornado that touched down in the 4 Forks area of Keatchie, Louisiana, caused major damage, killing two people, and tearing homes from their foundations. A young mother,...
ktalnews.com
African American Parade Committee hosted toy drive and giveaway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A team of sponsors, led by The African American Parade Committee, hosted a toy drive and giveaway at Bill Cockrell Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The committee was able to give away more than one hundred toys to kids throughout the community.
Prominent Shreveport Business Man Killed Outside Youree Drive Bar
Shreveport Police Were Called to a 3 Bar Cluster Just After 2:00 a.m. Friday Morning. Initial reports on the crime indicated that a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Shreveport, LA. However, the exact cause of death will be determined through autopsy according to the corners office. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern on Youree Drive in. Shreveport Police arrived on the scene and quickly began their investigation.
KTBS
Fire damages Waskom veterinary clinic, claims some animals' lives
WASKOM — The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office and other Waskom and Elysian Fields fire units responded to a structure fire that destroyed Tiller Veterinary Clinic in Waskom and claimed the lives of several animals on Friday. “Early investigation appears to have started in the attic,” Fire Marshal...
texarkanafyi.com
TAPD Makes Arrests in Ulta Beauty Supply Robbery
A recent robbery of the Ulta Beauty Supply Store in Texarkana Texas resulted in the arrests of 5 women all from the Shreveport area. TAPD has released more information on the case. Press Release:. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified...
Forecasters Predict Snow for Shreveport Week of Christmas
Living in the South, I Have Only Experienced One White Christmas. I will forever remember having Christmas dinner at my brother's home with all of his kids and wife and my niece Vivian said "Is it snowing?". You could hear the forks hit the plates and we all left our dinner on the table to run around outside. We were all screaming "It's snowing it's snowing!". It's forever an amazing Christmas memory. The feel-good Christmas movies have convinced me that I need to see snow to truly enjoy Christmas.
KSLA
$200M DiamondJacks makeover will give area its first land-based casino
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — After sitting empty for more than two years, the DiamondJacks Casino and Hotel property in Bossier City has a new future ahead of it. The casino used to be very popular in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. But like many facilities, it closed in 2020 because it was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
ktalnews.com
South Shreveport restaurant catches fire early Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters rushed to contain a fire in a local Long John Silver’s early Sunday morning. Just before 3:40 a.m. SFD received an emergency call to the location at 8928 Jewella Ave in the Southwood neighborhood. The first unit arrived on the scene at 3:45 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the building.
KSLA
Long John Silver’s on Jewella Avenue catches fire during closed hours
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a fire emergency call sending them to the Long John Silver’s on Jewella avenue in the early morning hours. On Dec. 18, at 3:40 a.m., SFD received a dispatch sending them to the Long John Silver’s, located at 8928...
KTBS
GoFundMe started for South Caddo man who lost wife, child to tornado
KEITHVILLE, La. - A couple renting a home to a family in Keithville are bringing attention to efforts to help a man recover after the tragic death of his family, Tuesday night. James and Martha Matlock owned the property that Jamie Little was renting in south Caddo Parish when a...
How you can help Keithville tornado victims
The devastation left behind by Tuesday's deadly storms in Caddo Parish that left dozens of families picking up the pieces less than two weeks before Christmas will no doubt weigh on the hearts of those who want to help, but the sheriff's office is asking people who wish to volunteer their time and equipment not to show up on the scene just yet.
'God laid over top of us': Woman recounts terror she felt as Louisiana tornado killed neighbors
It took minutes, if not seconds, to destroy so much surrounding Linda Barry’s small neighborhood in northwest Louisiana.
ktalnews.com
Salvation Army of Texarkana gives out Angel Tree gifts
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salvation Army of Texarkana was busy Thursday, bringing Christmas joy to residents in the area. The organization held its Angel Tree gift giveaway at the old Pleasant Grove Elementary School. The non-profit says this year; they provided Christmas gifts to more than 700 kids...
ktalnews.com
Ribbon cutting set for I-20/I-220 Barksdale interchange
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will celebrate the completion of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The interchange still won’t be open for a while, though. The gate itself is not expected to be...
Expect a Very Cold Day in Shreveport When The Cajuns Play in The Independence Bowl
If you're driving north next Friday to see the Cajuns play in the Independence Bowl, you're going to want to dress very warmly. A very strong cold front, an Arctic Blast, is pushing further southward and much of Louisiana will feel it by the end of next week. The forecast...
Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash
Police say the suspect in a fatal shooting outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene.
