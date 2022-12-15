ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Shreveport Police Department held their Class 87 graduation ceremony

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department welcomed 12 new officers in a ceremony held at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Greenwood Road. These 12 men and women endured 16 weeks of rigorous physical and mental preparation to be able to advance to their field training. For the next 16 weeks they will be on the streets with their training officers helping to keep our city safe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Caddo School Board Member hosts Ring The Bell For Our Children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dottie Bell, a Caddo Parish school board member, is hosting an event to support the children and families affected by recent storms. On Dec. 19, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., the Ring The Bell For Our Children fundraiser will be raising funds and collecting gifts for the children and their families that have been affected by recent storms.
CADDO PARISH, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Amazing Raw Footage of Keithville Storm Search & Rescue

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department responded immediately after a storm tore through the Keithville/Keatchie area last Tuesday night. The storm, which included a tornado that touched down in the 4 Forks area of Keatchie, Louisiana, caused major damage, killing two people, and tearing homes from their foundations. A young mother,...
KEITHVILLE, LA
ktalnews.com

African American Parade Committee hosted toy drive and giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A team of sponsors, led by The African American Parade Committee, hosted a toy drive and giveaway at Bill Cockrell Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The committee was able to give away more than one hundred toys to kids throughout the community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Prominent Shreveport Business Man Killed Outside Youree Drive Bar

Shreveport Police Were Called to a 3 Bar Cluster Just After 2:00 a.m. Friday Morning. Initial reports on the crime indicated that a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Shreveport, LA. However, the exact cause of death will be determined through autopsy according to the corners office. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern on Youree Drive in. Shreveport Police arrived on the scene and quickly began their investigation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fire damages Waskom veterinary clinic, claims some animals' lives

WASKOM — The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office and other Waskom and Elysian Fields fire units responded to a structure fire that destroyed Tiller Veterinary Clinic in Waskom and claimed the lives of several animals on Friday. “Early investigation appears to have started in the attic,” Fire Marshal...
WASKOM, TX
texarkanafyi.com

TAPD Makes Arrests in Ulta Beauty Supply Robbery

A recent robbery of the Ulta Beauty Supply Store in Texarkana Texas resulted in the arrests of 5 women all from the Shreveport area. TAPD has released more information on the case. Press Release:. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified...
TEXARKANA, AR
News Radio 710 KEEL

Forecasters Predict Snow for Shreveport Week of Christmas

Living in the South, I Have Only Experienced One White Christmas. I will forever remember having Christmas dinner at my brother's home with all of his kids and wife and my niece Vivian said "Is it snowing?". You could hear the forks hit the plates and we all left our dinner on the table to run around outside. We were all screaming "It's snowing it's snowing!". It's forever an amazing Christmas memory. The feel-good Christmas movies have convinced me that I need to see snow to truly enjoy Christmas.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

$200M DiamondJacks makeover will give area its first land-based casino

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — After sitting empty for more than two years, the DiamondJacks Casino and Hotel property in Bossier City has a new future ahead of it. The casino used to be very popular in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. But like many facilities, it closed in 2020 because it was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

South Shreveport restaurant catches fire early Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters rushed to contain a fire in a local Long John Silver’s early Sunday morning. Just before 3:40 a.m. SFD received an emergency call to the location at 8928 Jewella Ave in the Southwood neighborhood. The first unit arrived on the scene at 3:45 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the building.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WKRG News 5

How you can help Keithville tornado victims

The devastation left behind by Tuesday's deadly storms in Caddo Parish that left dozens of families picking up the pieces less than two weeks before Christmas will no doubt weigh on the hearts of those who want to help, but the sheriff's office is asking people who wish to volunteer their time and equipment not to show up on the scene just yet.
KEITHVILLE, LA
ktalnews.com

Salvation Army of Texarkana gives out Angel Tree gifts

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salvation Army of Texarkana was busy Thursday, bringing Christmas joy to residents in the area. The organization held its Angel Tree gift giveaway at the old Pleasant Grove Elementary School. The non-profit says this year; they provided Christmas gifts to more than 700 kids...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Ribbon cutting set for I-20/I-220 Barksdale interchange

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will celebrate the completion of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The interchange still won’t be open for a while, though. The gate itself is not expected to be...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy