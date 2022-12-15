ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

James Cameron's ‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Looks Different From Every Movie You've Ever Seen—Here's Why

By Nicolas Vega,CNBC
NBC Miami
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Here's Where to Watch '1923' The New Series Starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford

In 1923, as people move in to try and steal the family ranch out from under them, the Dutton family must bring the fight to the greedy mogul seeking to make their lives miserable. With Cara Dutton played by Helen Mirren and Jacob Dutton played by Harrison Ford, as well as a disgruntled sheep herder played by Jerome Flynn (Bron from Game of Thrones) and an aggressive real estate mogul Donal Whitfield played by Timothy Dalton, it's a period piece with a star-studded cast. But where can fans watch 1923?
NBC Miami

First Trailer for Christopher Nolan's ‘Oppenheimer' Stuns Fans

Fans of "Inception" and "The Dark Knight" director Christopher Nolan are now able to get a sneak preview of Nolan's next upcoming film, "Oppenheimer," which tells the story of the scientist credited for leading the team that created the first atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film stars "Peaky Blinders"...
CNET

The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video

A pretty wide range of quality sci-fi movies are sitting at the back of Prime Video's vault. Dust off the classics or try one of the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there. Scroll down...

Comments / 0

Community Policy