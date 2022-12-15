Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SWEET SPRINGS AMBULANCE BOARD HOLDS SPECIAL MEETING ON CLOSURE AND SALE OF HOSPITAL
The Sweet Springs Ambulance District Board held a special meeting recently to discuss the closure of the hospital facility. During a closed session held to discuss leasing, purchase or sale of the real estate, board members discussed the future of the hospital property. It was noted that various real estate options are being considered and that agencies have been contacted. It was also noted that that separating acreage from the building would be considered. A motion was made by Board President David Hartley and seconded by Melvin Taber to schedule a tentative closure of the facility for March 3, 2023.
SALINE COUNTY CAREER CENTER DECA STUDENTS BRING CHRISTMAS STOCKINGS AND CARDS TO SERVICE MEMBERS AT WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE
Saline County Career Center DECA marketing students brought Christmas stockings and cards to service members at Whiteman Air Force Base on Friday, December 16, 2022. Students Avery Evans, Michelle Lin, Kaylen Alvarez, Devin Hughes, Lauren Chaney-King, Ingrid Aguilar-Garcia, Kimberly Fuentes and Trevor Watkins along with DECA Advisor Kerry Henley and Community Volunteer Katie Shannon brought over 150 Christmas stockings to the service men and women of the base.
2022 SEDALIA CHRISTMAS LIGHT CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED
The winners of the city of Sedalia’s 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest were announced. The Xi Beta Upsilon chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, with the assistance of the Mayor and the City Council helped announce the winners of the contest. Michael Burdick captured first place, Brandon Hammond finished...
MMU BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS CONSIDERS PROPOSAL TO REPLACE FILTER MEDIA
The Marshall Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works considered a proposal to replace the filter media in three filters during its meeting on Friday, December 16. The proposal is a part of the board’s filter media project. The budget for the project is $195,000 Water Treatment Director Travis Boss recommended the board approve the proposal from C and C Environmental Services.
PETTIS COUNTY COMMISSION APPROVES BALLOT ITEM FOR APRIL 2023 ELECTION
The Pettis County Commission approved an ordinance to put a tax on recreational marijuana on the April 2023 General Municipal Election ballot during its session on Friday, December 16. Missouri Constitutional Amendment 3 was approved during the November 2022 election, making recreational marijuana legal in the State of Missouri. The...
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
Booked On Parole Warrant
A Chillicothe man was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday afternoon on a parole warrant. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports 27-year-old Detrii Dean Hyatt was arrested at about 4:30 and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center. He is held with no bond allowed.
WARRENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP IN LOCATING WANTED INDIVIDUALS
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating several wanted individuals. The Warrensburg Police Department is searching for 42-year-old James Patrick Hutchins. Hutchins is wanted for two warrants for failure to appear, as well as sexual misconduct. Hutchins is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. The...
Search Warrant Served At Local Business
Agents from Homeland Security, the Chillicothe Police Department, and other agencies served a search warrant at about 10:45 am at a business in the 100 block of Washington Street. In a press release from the Chillicothe Police Department, they noted the warrant was for nonviolent felony offenses. They stated these...
Chillicothe business closes during police investigation
The Chillicothe Police Department reports a business in the 100 block of Washington Street is closed during an investigation. Chillicothe police officers assisted multiple law enforcement agencies in serving and executing a search warrant at the business on Thursday morning, December 15th. The warrant was for alleged non-violent felony offenses, and the offenses were not for any drug or gang-related offenses.
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
This Is The Coldest City In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case
The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
UPDATED: Governor expected to issue executive order to help propane customers left with empty tanks
UPDATE: On Thursday, Parson signed an executive order that will allow registered Missouri propane gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas. Parson said several thousand customers across 42 counties are impacted by the Gygr-Gas situation, and while the company has left its customers without proper recourse, the state won’t.
1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
2nd individual charged in shooting that injured KCI officer
A Warrensburg, Missouri, man has been charged in a shooting that left a Kansas City International Airport officer injured on Friday.
ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes
A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
Livingston County Sheriff's Office investigating area scams
CHILLICOTHE – The Livingston County Sheriff's Office has been working with local residents and federal agencies to investigate scams. According to a news release, the sheriff's office and FBI have been investigating a scam in which a victim reportedly lost well over $100,000. The scammers responsible are not in the U.S.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 16, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Thursday night, Officers responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center, 601 East 14th Street, for a subject check. When Officers arrived, they located a subject and checked his information with Dispatch. It was confirmed the subject had a Failure to Appear warrant out of Pettis County. Denali James Neidig, 23, of Sedalia, was arrested for his FTA warrant on original charges of Speeding (26 MPH or more). Neidig was transported to the Pettis County Jail pending a cash or surety bond of $1500.
DOROTHY JEANETTE (GREIWE) HEIMSOTH
Dorothy Jeanette (Greiwe) Heimsoth, 90, of Concordia, MO, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Good Shepherd Care Community in Concordia. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Concordia with Pastor Michael Pottschmidt and Pastor Andrew Lehenbauer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s Lutheran Grade School Kitchen or Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
