Chicopee, MA

Chicopee Police searching for vehicle involved in hit and run

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2338z2_0jjyguN700

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident on Chicopee Street.

Chicopee police discuss recent increase in car, pedestrian accidents

According to Chicopee Police Spokesperson Travis Odiorne, police believe the vehicle below may have been involved in the accident. The vehicle has been identified as a gray Chevy Trailblazer with a license plate from out of state. The incident occurred at around 4:17 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7th. There were no injuries however, there was property damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2buUHF_0jjyguN700
Credit: Chicopee Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6O6G_0jjyguN700
Credit: Chicopee Police Department

If you have any information on the vehicle, you are asked to contact Chicopee Police Officer Malooly at 413-594-1771.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

