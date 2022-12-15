In the end, the Windsor family saga is always all about parenting—or the lack thereof. This depressingly familiar royal trope makes Prince Harry’s lack of biting criticism of King Charles III in the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan more notable; he accused his father’s office of leaking stories and his father of lying (but did not elaborate on either). Much more resounding was Meghan calling Charles “charming” and making clear her gratitude for his walking her partway down the aisle at her wedding to Harry. The Times of London went as far to say that the tone suggested “signs of rapprochement.”

2 DAYS AGO