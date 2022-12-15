ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Beast

How ‘1899’ Saved Netflix’s Very Bad Year in TV

At the Primetime Emmys in September, Netflix’s 2021 smash-hit Squid Game made history when it took home the lead actor and directing drama prizes. In their respective categories, both Lee Jung-jae and Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first-ever Asian winners, native Korean winners, and first winners for a non-English language series. That meant Netflix finally had something to celebrate in a year defined by backlash stemming from cancellations, layoffs, and bad reviews for its biggest shows—not to mention hemorrhaging subscriber numbers.
Daily Beast

How the Hell Is ‘Wednesday’ So Freaking Popular?

The Addams house might be a museum, but basically everyone in the world has come to see ’em. At least, a whole lot of people have watched Wednesday, Netflix and Tim Burton’s dark comedy inspired by The Addams Family. This week, the series became the streamer’s second most popular English language series, behind only Stranger Things Season 4. The pigtail braid enthusiast might’ve built her brand as an outcast, but now it seems she’s the belle of the ball—or, in this show’s case, “Rave’N Dance.”
Daily Beast

Why Are the Teens in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ the Absolute Worst?

Avatar: The Way of Water isn’t a movie meant to be watched so much as experienced. You have to kick back in one of those massive reclining theater seats, bolt 3D glasses to your face, and stare at the oversized screen straight-on, shoving popcorn into your mouth to remind yourself that you don’t actually live on Pandora.
Daily Beast

The Best Movies of 2022: From ‘Elvis’ to ‘Banshees of Inisherin’

Given the impressive box-office receipts earned by Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water, one might infer that—nearly three years after the arrival of COVID-19—the movies are back!. Diagnosing the state of the industry, however, isn’t quite so easy, since studios continue...
Daily Beast

James Cameron Flips Fans the Bird After ‘Avatar’ Screening

James Cameron flipped the bird at a horde of fans seeking autographs outside a special Beverly Hills screening of his recently released film, Avatar: The Way Of Water Saturday. He directed the obscene gesture at a crowd after blatantly ignoring their attempts for attention—which quickly turned their adulation into jeers. After stepping into a waiting SUV outside the building, Cameron rolled down the window slightly and thrust his middle finger out of the slit, causing a chorus of boos—and one attendee to shout “F*** Avatar!” according to video obtained by TMZ.
Daily Beast

Has Prince Harry’s Attitude to King Charles Really Softened?

In the end, the Windsor family saga is always all about parenting—or the lack thereof. This depressingly familiar royal trope makes Prince Harry’s lack of biting criticism of King Charles III in the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan more notable; he accused his father’s office of leaking stories and his father of lying (but did not elaborate on either). Much more resounding was Meghan calling Charles “charming” and making clear her gratitude for his walking her partway down the aisle at her wedding to Harry. The Times of London went as far to say that the tone suggested “signs of rapprochement.”
Daily Beast

‘Barbie’ Trailer: First Footage of Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s Buzzy New Movie

Sound the alarm—the first footage of Barbie has arrived. We’ve spent most of 2022 trying to predict what Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie might be about. We’ve also spotted Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rollerblading all over the streets of Los Angeles. But finally, our first real look has arrived. After debuting in theaters ahead of Avatar: The Way of the Water, the first teaser trailer for Barbie landed online today, previewing the event of 2023—hell, of the century.
Daily Beast

‘1923 Review’: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s New Show Won’t Be the Next ‘Yellowstone’

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone is rooted in the clash between the old and new worlds, and that conflict also rears its head in 1923, his second prequel spin-off from his hit TV series. (1923 follows last year’s 1883.) Premiering on Sunday on Paramount+, it’s another capable notch in the writer/director’s belt, albeit one that’s too conservative—narratively speaking—for its own good.
Daily Beast

Pokémon Has Broken My Heart: Ash and Pikachu Are Finally Retiring

I never expected that this day would come: Ash Ketchum and Pikachu are retiring. In an episode of Pokémon set to air in Japan early next year, the iconic duo will conclude their decades-long quest to become the very best Pokémon team in history. (There’s no word yet on when it will air in the U.S.) Two new young heroes will take their place—the first time that Pokémon has changed hands in the entire history of the original series.

