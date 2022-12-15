Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Shop with a Cop brings holiday joy to local families
About two dozen Perry peace officers and firefighters and Dallas County paramedics gathered at the Perry Elementary School lunch room Saturday morning for the annual Shop with a Cop program in Perry. They were soon joined by lots of local families with kids eager for some team Christmas shopping at...
Volunteers lay more than 4,000 wreaths across Iowa Veterans Cemetery
ADEL, Iowa — On a frigid December morning, most of us would probably prefer to stay warmed up inside. But at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, hundreds of veterans, family members and ordinary volunteers braved the elements to leave a token of their gratitude for the state's veterans. "It's just...
theperrynews.com
Mike Tomason, Lee Coons retire from Dallas County EMS
Two veteran members of the Dallas County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) — Director Mike Tomason of Perry and Paramedic Lee Coons of Perry — were celebrated and thanked for their career achievements at a retirement reception Thursday afternoon at La Poste in Perry. Coons is retiring after 27...
houston-today.com
Former Lytton residents settle in new communities, await town rebuild after fire
Two women who lost their homes during the Lytton Fire on June 30, 2021 say they are among the lucky ones. Both had good insurance to help them after fire devastated Lytton. Michele Feist is living in a home she purchased in Williams Lake after the fire. Judith Urquhart and...
Radio Ink
Des Moines Listeners Come Up Big For Cumulus
Cumulus’ Country station in Des Moines 92.5 KJJY held its Two Days of Compassion Radiothon and raised $133,998 for Variety – The Children’s Charity. The radiothon also put 569 teddy bears into the arms of children in local hospitals. Jack Taddeo, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Des Moines,...
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, December 17
An Iowa man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in rioting at the U-S Capitol on the day Joe Biden’s Electoral College win was to be certified by congress. The federal judge who sentenced Doug Jensen of Des Moines described Jensen as the leader of the riot. Jensen was among the first 10 people to enter the Capitol on January 6th. Jensen told the judge he wanted to go back to a normal life before getting involved in politics. The judge said Jensen has shown he doesn’t understand what he did was wrong.
Iowa psychic barred from advertising ‘healing’ services after client death
A medium has agreed not to promote her services as "healing" or "treatment" after a client committed suicide following allegations that she provided him with a false health diagnosis.
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa
During a Dec. 12 visit to this Burger King, at 2222 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Des Moines, inspectors found rodent droppings throughout restaurant and hamburger buns that “were visibly eaten” by some form of pest or rodent. (Photo via Google Earth) State, city and county food...
Atlantic Fire Department Responds to Semi-Trailer Fire
(Atlantic) The Atlantic, Anita, and Wiota Fire Departments responded to a semi-trailer fire on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 60-mile marker. Cass County Deputy Kyle Quist says the call went out at around 11:52 a.m. on Saturday. Quist says the trailer was hauling pork products. The semi-tractor was able to unhook and pull away from the fire. Richter’s and Son’s towing was also called out to the scene.
theperrynews.com
De Soto man arrested for assault after domestic disturbance
A De Soto man was arrested on an assault charge last weekend after a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. Bryan Lee Frohn, 43, of 208 Locust St., De Soto, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident occurred about 3:45 a.m. Thursday in the 200...
Woman arrested for allegedly putting cats through washing machine cycle
DES MOINES, Iowa — One woman has been arrested for allegedly placing two cats into a washing machine and turning the device on. Maria Phillips, 57, was arrested and charged Friday with Animal Torture and Animal Abuse. According to court records, Phillips allegedly placed the two cats into the washing machine to punish the cats […]
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report December 16
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A 2016 Chevrolet Traverse, registered to and driven by Susan Ann Adair of 1205 31st St., Perry, collided with a parked 2022 Ram van, registered to Wheels Lt, 666 Garland Pl., Des Plaines, Illinois. No injuries were reported. Damages were estimated at $1,200.
Des Moines Psychic Must Change Advertising
(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines woman has agreed to quit advertising that she can heal, cure, treat, or prevent illness thru her services as a psychic. An investigation found that one of Allison Campell’s clients became so distraught he took his own life. Campbell was accused of violating the Consumer Fraud Act by misleading clients.
KCCI.com
UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff
DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
KCCI.com
Boone County 911 administrator placed on leave
BOONE, Iowa — The Boone County 911 administrator is on administrative leave. Steven Ray was just hired this year. The sheriff's office won't say why he's on leave, but did confirm that he has been on leave since Dec. 9. Ray is also a city council member and Boone's...
beckersdental.com
Iowa dentist fined $5K for threatening patient over negative online review
An Iowa dentist was fined $5,000 by the Iowa Dental Board for leaving a threatening voicemail to a patient over a negative online review, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Dec. 15. William Skinner, DDS, left a voicemail threatening a patient with court action after a negative review was posted online...
kicdam.com
Thursday Snowfall Being Followed By Bitter Cold
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– The odds of most Iowans having a “White Christmas” are continuing to increase but it does not look like it will be anything close to warm. While the holiday is still over a week away, snow from earlier this week will be followed by very cold weather making it quite likely the snow will be sticking around.
cbs2iowa.com
Doug Jensen, Iowa man convicted in Jan. 6th riots, sentenced to prison
Doug Jensen, the Des Moines man convicted in the January 6th Capitol riots, has been sentenced to five years in prison, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane. The federal judge slammed Jensen for his "lack of remorse and for emboldening attack on Officer Eugene Goodman" on the day of the riots.
Updated: One person injured in Single-Vehicle Accident
(Wiota) The driver of a Chevy pickup suffered injuries in a rollover accident north of Wiota on Sunday morning. Cass County Deputy Kyle Quist tells KSOM/KS95 News the accident happened at 10:12 a.m. at 67777 Edgewood Road. The two occupants in the vehicle were deer hunting with a group and pulled over on the side of the road to observe some deer. The truck parked too close entered the ditch becoming wedged in the steep ravine. Atlantic and Anita fire extricated the occupants from the four-door Chevy pickup.
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Details Of Thursday Morning’s Fatal Car-Semi Accident North Of Carroll
An Auburn woman was killed early this (Thursday) morning following a head-on collision between an SUV and semi-tractor trailer north of Carroll. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 5:51 a.m. north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 150th Street. The initial investigation shows 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker of Auburn was traveling southbound on the highway in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox and crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 2022 International LT625, operated by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of Sioux Falls, S.D. The Wuebker vehicle came to rest in the west ditch, while the semi came to rest in the east ditch. Wuebker was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities note weather and road conditions may have been contributing factors. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Fire Department, and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene.
