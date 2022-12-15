Read full article on original website
North Bergen mulls salary range increases for various township positions
North Bergen is thinking about raising the salary ranges for a number of municipal employees. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners voted to introduce an ordinance doing so at its December 7 meeting. The move follows similar increases for a number of other positions in 2021. The ordinance...
Bayonne beefs up enforcement efforts of weeds, trash, and other debris
Bayonne is allowing more officials to be involved in the regulation of weeds, trash, and other unsightly debris on property. At its December meeting, the City Council adopted an ordinance that allows Department of Public Works Director Tom Cotter to also participate in the enforcement of the regulation of weeds, trash, and other debris on residents’ properties.
North Bergen considers zoning change to prohibit vape shops and massage parlors
North Bergen is contemplating a move to amend the township’s zoning ordinance to prohibit various smoke and vapor substance uses and massage parlors. The move would also update certain definitions. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners introduced the ordinance at its December 7 meeting. The ordinance will...
N.J. churches warm the heart with coat, toy giveaways (PHOTOS)
The doors of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist opened wide on Sunday morning and out streamed the faithful onto the sidewalks of Paterson, where Santa Claus and his elves were waiting, many of them dressed in FBI jackets. The DJ cued Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” and suddenly, those...
Study says this is New York’s ‘most spoiled’ dog breed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Let’s face it, if you’re a dog owner, you spoil them rotten with toys, treats, and even clothes for any occasion!. A study conducted by Yuppy, an online pet store, surveyed over 1,000 pet owners across the United States to get an idea of how much people spend on their beloved four-legged friends, while also finding out which breed tends to be the most spoiled in each state.
Hoboken SantaCon bar crawl returns
The Hoboken bar crawl was expected to attract thousands to the city, but it hasn't always been welcome.
Hudson County sheriff’s officers round up 27 in Operation Jingle Bells
More than two dozen people facing charges that range from sexual assault to drug possession may be spending Christmas in jail, courtesy of the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office’s “Operation Jingle Bells.”. Hudson County Sheriff Frank X. Schillari announced the arrest 27 people during a county-wide warrant sweep...
Bayonne ensures hot water 24/7
Bayonne is making sure all residents can get hot water throughout the day. The City Council adopted an ordinance at its December meeting, eliminating the previous 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. time frame and requiring that an adequate supply of running hot water of a minimum temperature of 120° F. hot water be available “at all times.”
Bayonne makes Urban Enterprise Zone appointments
Bayonne has again reappointed its Urban Enterprise Zone Development Corporation Board. The UEZ promotes local businesses in the locality, with the intention of creating new jobs in the city. It runs the entire length of Broadway, in addition to some other key streets and areas like the Texaco site and the commercial shopping areas along Route 440 such as South Cove Commons.
That hunt was a real bear | Mulshine
Back in October, state Senator Tony Bucco took his wife to Italy for a week to mark their anniversary. That meant no one was home at the house in Boonton Township where the Morris County Republican lives. So a stranger moved in.
Bayonne considers financial agreements with redevelopers again
Bayonne is thinking about again entering into financial agreements with redevelopers to support new projects in the city. However, the City Council tabled ordinances authorizing the agreements at the request of a member who wants to further review the project. At its December meeting, he council temporarily withdrew three ordinances...
‘The fear is at times overwhelming’: Spring Valley woman at a loss with living conditions in condominium
Spring Valley's Christina Press told News 12 that she and others living in the Holland House condominiums have lost electricity a few times over the past year.
Meet your new bestie. These pets will bring warmth during the coldest days. Dec. 17-18
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.” — Anatole France. This quote has stuck with me. Growing up, we always had an animal to care for. Whether it be a gerbil, dog, cat, or turtle (not so furry), the idea was to learn to care for and love. Most importantly, they were a part of the family. It sprouted my love for animals, and it continued throughout my life. The love that I received was infinite. From the moment I woke up, walked out the door, and upon my return, the joy I received from them was immense.
New Jersey Globe
Jersey City councilman cited for leaving scene of accident, driving unregistered vehicle
Jersey City Councilman James Solomon, who led the calls for the resignation of one of his colleagues after a hit-and-run crash in July, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after he hit a parked car and left after leaving a note. The owner the vehicle Solomon hit...
West New York electric cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run
The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the West New York Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist on Wednesday, December 14, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. At approximately 12:23 p.m., the West New York Police Department was notified of an electric...
The best pasteles in Jersey City aren’t found in a store. They come from this crossing guard’s kitchen. | Calavia-Robertson
By day, Milagros Matos is a dedicated Jersey City school crossing guard. And by night, she’s a masterful Puerto Rican pasteles maker. But shhh! That’s only during the holidays when parents — who’ve known her for years — get to talking and news of her talent in the kitchen inevitably starts to spread.
Rent control extended in Bayonne
Bayonne has extended rent control of certain units for another year. The City Council adopted an ordinance at its December meeting extending rent control from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023. Rent control watered down by council in 2011. Rent control limits increases to the cost of living increase...
theobserver.com
Nutley’s volunteer fire chief arrested, sent to Hudson County Jail, HCPO says
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:40 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, to include a statement issued by Nutley’s Board of Commissioners. The chief of Nutley’s Fire Department is behind bars after he was arrested for his involvement in an online sex sting involving a purported 14-year-old boy, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said today.
BOGUS BUCKS: East Brunswick Woman Used Counterfeit Cash At CT Walgreens, Police Say
A Central Jersey woman was arrested for using counterfeit cash at a Walgreens store in Connecticut, police said. Khadijah Latifah Tabitha Greene, 29, of East Brunswick, apparently used the money at the New Canaan sore last March, Lt. Marc DeFelice said. Greene was taken into custody on Thursday, Dec. 15...
Medicine shortage worries NYC moms amid tridemic
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The phrase tridemic is becoming an everyday part of our language as cases of COVID, RSV and the flu continue to rise at the same time. It’s especially scary for parents who are having trouble getting hands on medicine for their young children. Mom Jennifer Maggio said she watched in anguish as her […]
