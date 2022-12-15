ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Bayonne beefs up enforcement efforts of weeds, trash, and other debris

Bayonne is allowing more officials to be involved in the regulation of weeds, trash, and other unsightly debris on property. At its December meeting, the City Council adopted an ordinance that allows Department of Public Works Director Tom Cotter to also participate in the enforcement of the regulation of weeds, trash, and other debris on residents’ properties.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. churches warm the heart with coat, toy giveaways (PHOTOS)

The doors of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist opened wide on Sunday morning and out streamed the faithful onto the sidewalks of Paterson, where Santa Claus and his elves were waiting, many of them dressed in FBI jackets. The DJ cued Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” and suddenly, those...
PATERSON, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Study says this is New York’s ‘most spoiled’ dog breed

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Let’s face it, if you’re a dog owner, you spoil them rotten with toys, treats, and even clothes for any occasion!. A study conducted by Yuppy, an online pet store, surveyed over 1,000 pet owners across the United States to get an idea of how much people spend on their beloved four-legged friends, while also finding out which breed tends to be the most spoiled in each state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne ensures hot water 24/7

Bayonne is making sure all residents can get hot water throughout the day. The City Council adopted an ordinance at its December meeting, eliminating the previous 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. time frame and requiring that an adequate supply of running hot water of a minimum temperature of 120° F. hot water be available “at all times.”
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne makes Urban Enterprise Zone appointments

Bayonne has again reappointed its Urban Enterprise Zone Development Corporation Board. The UEZ promotes local businesses in the locality, with the intention of creating new jobs in the city. It runs the entire length of Broadway, in addition to some other key streets and areas like the Texaco site and the commercial shopping areas along Route 440 such as South Cove Commons.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

That hunt was a real bear | Mulshine

Back in October, state Senator Tony Bucco took his wife to Italy for a week to mark their anniversary. That meant no one was home at the house in Boonton Township where the Morris County Republican lives. So a stranger moved in.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne considers financial agreements with redevelopers again

Bayonne is thinking about again entering into financial agreements with redevelopers to support new projects in the city. However, the City Council tabled ordinances authorizing the agreements at the request of a member who wants to further review the project. At its December meeting, he council temporarily withdrew three ordinances...
BAYONNE, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Meet your new bestie. These pets will bring warmth during the coldest days. Dec. 17-18

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.” — Anatole France. This quote has stuck with me. Growing up, we always had an animal to care for. Whether it be a gerbil, dog, cat, or turtle (not so furry), the idea was to learn to care for and love. Most importantly, they were a part of the family. It sprouted my love for animals, and it continued throughout my life. The love that I received was infinite. From the moment I woke up, walked out the door, and upon my return, the joy I received from them was immense.
COLORADO STATE
Hudson Reporter

Rent control extended in Bayonne

Bayonne has extended rent control of certain units for another year. The City Council adopted an ordinance at its December meeting extending rent control from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023. Rent control watered down by council in 2011. Rent control limits increases to the cost of living increase...
BAYONNE, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley’s volunteer fire chief arrested, sent to Hudson County Jail, HCPO says

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:40 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, to include a statement issued by Nutley’s Board of Commissioners. The chief of Nutley’s Fire Department is behind bars after he was arrested for his involvement in an online sex sting involving a purported 14-year-old boy, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said today.
NUTLEY, NJ
PIX11

Medicine shortage worries NYC moms amid tridemic

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The phrase tridemic is becoming an everyday part of our language as cases of COVID, RSV and the flu continue to rise at the same time. It’s especially scary for parents who are having trouble getting hands on medicine for their young children. Mom Jennifer Maggio said she watched in anguish as her […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
