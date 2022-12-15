STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.” — Anatole France. This quote has stuck with me. Growing up, we always had an animal to care for. Whether it be a gerbil, dog, cat, or turtle (not so furry), the idea was to learn to care for and love. Most importantly, they were a part of the family. It sprouted my love for animals, and it continued throughout my life. The love that I received was infinite. From the moment I woke up, walked out the door, and upon my return, the joy I received from them was immense.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO