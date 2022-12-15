CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A couple High Wind Warnings remain after a wild wintery week of weather. These warnings will expire Sunday morning and temperatures will warm some going into the afternoon. It will still be breezy in localized valleys and the Wyoming eastern interior with gusts in the mid 20 mph range in the morning and afternoon hours. The breeze-swept region will migrate to southeast Wyoming Monday morning gusting past 30 mph to start the week. A week of breezy winds in Wyoming will be upstream of the Wind Chill Watch in northeast Wyoming, across much of South Dakota and north-central Nebraska from Monday to Friday as a tight pressure gradient and a cold air mass settle over the region for several days.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO