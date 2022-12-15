Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Tesla Is Still Trying to Scale Production
Tesla is ramping up Texan production while eyeing a factory in Mexico, and Faraday Future has its sights set on March deliveries. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, December 16, 2022. 1st Gear: Tesla Is Boosting Model Y Production In Texas... Tesla’s Texan factory got off...
The Ford Fiesta Had to Die so More EVs Could Live
Back in October, Ford announced that it would finally kill off the Fiesta. It was a sad day for fans of small hatchbacks, although it was probably sadder for those in Europe who still had access to the Fiesta after Ford stopped selling it in the U.S. But the electric cars must be built, and to make that happen, the Fiesta had to die.
The 2023 Kia EV6 GT Has a Ton of Power in a Compromised Package
The Kia EV6 is a great car. It’s reasonably priced, comfortable, offers as much as 310 miles of range and looks cool with its big ol’ ducktail on the back. But Kia knows it’s not enough to just be a good all-rounder in a world of high-performance electric cars. No, you’ve gotta be quick, too. Hence the introduction of Kia’s new halo electric car, the EV6 GT.
Watch Johnny Bohmer Hit 310 MPH In His Ford GT Before He Breaks That Record, Too
In 2012, Johnny Bohmer took his 2006 Ford GT all the way to 283 mph at Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility, setting Guinness’ record for the fastest standing mile in a street legal car. He beat that record in 2017, reaching 292 mph. But he wasn’t satisfied. From the beginning, all the way back to when he purchased the car new, he had his eyes set on the big 300. He’s now smashed that milestone, and then some.
Hyundai Says it's Worried the Inflation Reduction Act Will Hurt its Growth
After President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act over the summer, only 15 electric vehicles still qualified for the full $7,500 EV tax credit. Hyundai, somewhat understandably, didn’t like that since none of its EVs made the list. Now Bloomberg reports the Korean automaker says that if the IRA looks like it’s going to hurt its growth, it’ll have to “reassess” its investment plans.
California DMV Eases Some Restrictions on GM's Cruise While NHTSA Says It Will Investigate
It’s been a busy week at General Motors’ Cruise: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Friday it’s opening an investigation into the robotaxis over “inappropriately hard braking or [becoming] immobilized.” The announcement comes one day after the California Department of Motor Vehicles cleared Cruise to operate 24 hours a day with no restrictions on San Francisco streets.
Electric Plane Adoption Faces an Uphill Battle Thanks to Physics
An all-electric passenger plane took its first flight this fall, potentially heralding the entry of air travel into the electric age. Or does it?. The Eviation Aircraft Alice you see above only cruised at 3,500 feet, traveling at 260 knots (or 300 miles per hour) for eight minutes. Those stats are no where near what the big, money-making and pollution-producing commercial jet aircraft can do. The planes most of us ride in can travel at over 500 miles per hour and heights above 30,000 feet in the air.
