An all-electric passenger plane took its first flight this fall, potentially heralding the entry of air travel into the electric age. Or does it?. The Eviation Aircraft Alice you see above only cruised at 3,500 feet, traveling at 260 knots (or 300 miles per hour) for eight minutes. Those stats are no where near what the big, money-making and pollution-producing commercial jet aircraft can do. The planes most of us ride in can travel at over 500 miles per hour and heights above 30,000 feet in the air.

2 DAYS AGO